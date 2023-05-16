CORESTATE Capital S A : 480-2 Report

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Société anonyme

Registered office: 4, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg,

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B199780

(the Company)

REPORT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO

ARTICLE 480-2 OF THE LUXEMBOURG ACT OF 10 AUGUST 1915 ON COMMERCIAL

COMPANIES (AS AMENDED)

Dear Shareholders,

This report is prepared in accordance with article 480-2 of the Luxembourg act of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended (the Companies Act) by the management board of the Company (the Management Board).

1. FINANCIAL SITUATION

Based on the latest available financial information in relation to the Company, the members of the Management Board acknowledged that, due to losses suffered by the Company, the Company's net asset value has fallen to a negative amount of around EUR -132million as of 31 December 2022, which is below a quarter (1/4) of its current share capital (the Financial Situation).

2. STATUTORY OBLIGATIONS

In accordance with article 480-2 of the Luxembourg act of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended (the Companies Act), when, due to losses suffered, the Company's net asset value falls below a quarter (1/4) of its share capital, a general meeting of shareholders (the General Meeting) must be convened by the Board within two (2) months after the loss is acknowledged, unless the articles of association of the Company contain more stringent rules.

This report is addressed by the Management Board to the shareholders of the Company to explain the causes of this situation and its proposals as required under paragraphs 2 and 4 of article 480-2 of the Companies Act.

As a consequence, the Management Board must therefore propose to the General Meeting to either dissolve the Company, as required by article 480-2 of the Companies Act, or continue its activity despite its loss making situation.

3. CAUSES

The causes for the Financial Situation are, among others, as follows: