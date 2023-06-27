The Meeting further acknowledges that it is contemplated that the New Shares shall be allocated in the following proportions to the eligible subscribers (the Subscribers) as confirmed by a certificate to be issued by the Management Board:

approx. 83.64% of the New Shares (approx. 110,379,723 of New Shares) shall be subscribed by providers of the New Super Senior Notes (as defined in the 420-26(5) Report); and

420-26(5) Report); and approx. 16.36% of the New Shares (approx. 21,584,113 of New Shares) shall be subscribed by affiliated companies of the Company (or other companies as determined by the Management Board) to be used, among others, for purposes of the implementation of the Company's management incentive program and/or to be transferred to certain subscribers of the New Super Senior Notes under certain circumstances.

The Meeting acknowledges that the meetings of the noteholders of the € 200,000,000 1.375% convertible notes originally due 28 November 2022 issued by the Company and as amended from time to time (the 2022 Notes) and the € 300,000,000 3.50% notes originally due 15 April 2023 issued by the Company and as amended from time to time (the 2023 Notes), held on 21 June 2023, approved, inter alia, the write-down of the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes to an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 105,499,998.31 (including a capitalisation of EUR 5,499,998.31 (approx. 50 per cent.) of interest accrued on the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes), the write-off of the remaining interest accrued on the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, as well as the comprehensive amendment of the respective terms and conditions of the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes and collateralisation of the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes (the Bondholders' Meetings).

The Meeting approves that the Capital Measures shall be conditional to the signature by the relevant Subscribers of a subscription letter in relation to the subscription of their relevant number of New Shares, once the identity of the providers of the New Super Senior Notes is known in accordance with the resolutions of the Bondholders' Meetings (the Condition Precedent).

The satisfaction of the Condition Precedent, the identity of the Subscribers and the number of New Shares subscribed by each of the Subscribers shall be confirmed by a certificate to be issued by the Management Board. Following the satisfaction of the Condition Precedent, the realisation of the Capital Measures shall be acknowledged pursuant to a notarial deed (the Acknowledgment Deed), which records the Capital Reduction as well as the subscription and payment of the New Shares by the relevant subscribers. The Capital Measures shall be effective as of the date of the Acknowledgement Deed.

If and to the extent approved and subject to the satisfaction of the Condition Precedent, the Meeting approves that a Luxembourg notary shall enact in the Acknowledgment Deed the amendment of article

5.1 of the Articles, which shall read as follows: "5.1 Outstanding share capital

The share capital of the Company is set at thirty thousand Euros (EUR 30,000) represented by one hundred sixty-six million one hundred fifty-nine thousand four hundred fifty-one (166,159,451) shares without nominal value (each a Share and together the Shares).".

04CANCELLATION OF THE EXISTING AUTHORISED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY