    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
CORESTATE Capital S A : Financial Report

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Results H1-2021

Presentation - Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 11 August 2021

René Parmantier, CEO | Udo Giegerich, CFO | Dr. Kai Klinger, CMO

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change.

Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated

in the forward-looking statements of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (the "Company") as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth from time to time in the Company's press releases and reports and those set forth from time to time in the Company's analyst and investor calls and discussions. The company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or offer to buy any securities of the Company, and no part of this presentation shall form the basis of or may be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is being presented solely for information purposes and is subject to change without notice.

Glossary

€ = Euro;

$ = (US)Dollar;

  • = percentage; a = actual; acc. = according; adj. = adjusted; aggr. = aggregated; approx. = approximately; c(a) = circa;
    e = expected;
    (F)Y = (financial) year(s); H = half year(s);
    LTM = last twelve months; M = month(s);
    Q = quarter(s); k = thousand(s); m = million(s); bn = billion(s)

2

Highlights of Q2-2021

G e n e r a l

Strong performance with dynamic revenue and earnings growth

in Q2

Strategic trans-

formation is already

paying off

O p e r a t i o n s

Real Estate Debt

Tailwind from CORESTATE Bank and booming market Well-filled pipeline for H2

Real Estate Equity

Within budgets

Upswing in H2

Other Segments

Stability in valuations

reached

O u t l o o k

Company very well

on track to deliver

on financial outlook

2021

Net debt reduction

on schedule with

leverage target of 3x

New management

team established,

COO vacancy to be filled

3

AuMs - Stable with More Focus on Residential and City Quarters

Assets under Management

  • Slight reduction of RE AuMs to € 24.3bn mainly due to termination of a large micro-living development projects
  • Non-REAuMs went down as planned to € 3.1bn

Sourcing Pipeline

  • RE Debt with mezzanine financing pipeline of c € 500m (project volume > € 2bn)
  • RE Equity sourcing pipeline in advanced status of c € 1.6bn (46% LoI/54% exclusivity)

Non-Real Estate

Logistics/other

Retail

Office

Micro Living

Residential/ City Quarters

€ 27.8bn

€ 27.4bn

€ 3.2bn

€ 3.1bn

6%

7%

12%

11%

33%

28%

€ 24.6bn

€ 24.3bn RE

21%

22%

33%

27%

FY-2020

H1-2021

RE Debt

27%

RE Equity

€ 24.3bn

AM 47%

Third-Party

Property Mgt.

26%

4

CORESTATE Bank - High Profitability in a Dynamic Environment

A very

efficient deal

B a n k

execution ..

.. backed by a

prosperous

environment ..

.. drives

operational

outlook ..

.. and shapes

ground for

growth in RE

Equity

  • Closing in May
  • Rebranding and integration completed
  • Private debt market shows strong fundamentals
  • CORESTATE Bank hit the ground running: closing of record financing in June (project Fürst, Berlin € > 1bn)
  • Robust pipeline: c € 1bn of already mandated financings or projects in preparation
  • Strong synergies: new clients, enlarged and supplementary product range
  • Early stage project involvement enables follow-updeals and cross selling opportunities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
