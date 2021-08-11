CORESTATE Capital S A : Financial Report

Presentation - Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 11 August 2021
René Parmantier, CEO | Udo Giegerich, CFO | Dr. Kai Klinger, CMO
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change.
Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated
in the forward-looking statements of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (the "Company") as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth from time to time in the Company's press releases and reports and those set forth from time to time in the Company's analyst and investor calls and discussions. The company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or offer to buy any securities of the Company, and no part of this presentation shall form the basis of or may be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is being presented solely for information purposes and is subject to change without notice.
Glossary
€ = Euro;
$ = (US)Dollar;
= percentage; a = actual; acc. = according; adj. = adjusted; aggr. = aggregated; approx. = approximately; c(a) = circa;
e = expected;
(F)Y = (financial) year(s); H = half year(s);
LTM = last twelve months; M = month(s);
Q = quarter(s); k = thousand(s); m = million(s); bn = billion(s)
2
Highlights of Q2-2021
G e n e r a l
Strong performance with dynamic revenue and earnings growth
in Q2
Strategic trans-
formation is already
paying off
O p e r a t i o n s
Real Estate Debt
▪ Tailwind from CORESTATE Bank and booming market ▪Well-filled pipeline for H2
Real Estate Equity
▪ Within budgets
▪ Upswing in H2
Other Segments
▪ Stability in valuations
reached
O u t l o o k
Company very well
on track to deliver
on financial outlook
2021
Net debt reduction
on schedule with
leverage target of 3x
New management
team established,
COO vacancy to be filled
3
AuMs - Stable with More Focus on Residential and City Quarters
Assets under Management
Slight reduction of RE AuMs to € 24.3bn mainly due to termination of a large micro-living development projects
Non-REAuMs went down as planned to € 3.1bn
Sourcing Pipeline
RE Debt with mezzanine financing pipeline ofc € 500m (project volume > € 2bn)
RE Equity sourcing pipeline in advanced status ofc € 1.6bn (46% LoI/54% exclusivity)
Non-Real Estate
Logistics/other
Retail
Office
Micro Living
Residential/ City Quarters
€ 27.8bn
€ 27.4bn
€ 3.2bn
€ 3.1bn
6%
7%
12%
11%
33%
28%
€ 24.6bn
€ 24.3bn RE
21%
22%
33%
27%
FY-2020
H1-2021
RE Debt
27%
RE Equity
€ 24.3bn
AM 47%
Third-Party
Property Mgt.
26%
4
CORESTATE Bank - High Profitability in a Dynamic Environment
A very
efficient deal
B a n k
execution ..
.. backed by a
prosperous
environment ..
.. drives
operational
outlook ..
.. and shapes
ground for
growth in RE
Equity
Closingin May
Rebrandingand integration completed
Private debtmarket shows strong fundamentals
CORESTATE Bank hit the ground running: closing ofrecord financing in June (project Fürst, Berlin € > 1bn)
Robust pipeline: c € 1bnof already mandated financings or projects in preparation
Strong synergies: new clients, enlarged and supplementary product range
Early stage project involvement enablesfollow-updeals and cross selling opportunities
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:02 UTC.