CORESTATE Capital S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN

A. Letter to Our Shareholders Dear Shareholders, Ladies and Gentlemen, Some Words from our New CFO Please allow me a personal statement at the beginning of this letter to you, dear shareholders. I have started my new role as CFO of CORESTATE just a few days ago, but I already feel that the company, its leadership and employees have a very strong dedication, professionalism and conviction to everything they do. This was in the talks to the members of the Management and the Supervisory Board one of the crucial elements for me: Everyone is very keen on bringing CORESTATE forward. It is a great company with a unique market position in a long-term structurally growing environment. And I very much look forward to bringing in my vast transformation experience in Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations to help shaping a brighter future for all stakeholders of CORESTATE. Structural Enhancement for Further Growth As we see unchanged, in some parts even accelerated positive market drivers in place, our core task in the first half of this year was to prepare CORESTATE to benefit from the upswing in our business environment

after the pandemic impacts eased up. And that´s what we have done very successfully as the figures for the first half and especially the second quarter show. We have acquired Aggregate Financial Services ("AFS") in January, closing took place end of May. With this landmark transaction, we have not only brought in vast experience in real estate financing, but we also fostered our already market leading real estate private debt business tremendously. Just to give you one example: Aggregate Financial Services, now operating in the market as "CORESTATE Bank" has financed the acquisition and development of Berlin´s FÜRST Project on Kurfürstendamm, one of the largest real estate transactions of the year with a volume of more than € 1bn. But we also structurally strengthened our Real Estate Equity business by establishing this leading real estate debt financing platform. This new subsidiary brings in a lot of new clients and with this also new cross selling opportunities given that around 80% of AFS clients are new to CORESTATE. And we will exploit these opportunities very consistently in the upcoming quarters. It is very simple: CORESTATE Bank and HFS are involved in large development projects from the very earliest stage on. This puts us into a favorable position when it comes to follow-up contracts, e.g. for asset and property management. All these very important steps and structural enhancement of our operations take place on the backdrop of the new strategic setup outlined in the beginning of the year. To put it briefly: CORESTATE now has a significantly sharpened investor focus and the company is shaped into a manager of the entire real estate value chain on the equity and debt side. This comes along with bundled and strengthened sales