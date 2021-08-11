CORESTATE Capital S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN
Half-Year Financial Report
as of 30 June 2021
Half-Year Financial Report 2021
Company Profile
CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around € 27 billion in assets under management. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of
the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanization, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With 800 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices i.a. in Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Zurich, Paris, Madrid, and London.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Imprint
Half-Year Financial Report 2021
Key figures
01.01.2021 - 30.06.2021
01.01.2020 - 30.06.2020
Aggregate Revenues & Gains (€ m)1
112.6
95.6
EBITDA (€ m)
34.7
25.9
Adjusted EBITDA (€ m)
39.5
25.9
EBITDA Margin
30.8%
27.0%
Net Profit (€ m)3
0.5
0.4
Adjusted Net Profit (€ m)2
15.1
11.4
Earnings per Share (undiluted) (€)
0.01
0.02
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
Number of shares outstanding
34,166,025
25,666,025
Net Financial Debt Position (€ m)4
556.6
517.0
Net Financial Debt / adjusted EBITDA5
18.4x
31.3x
Assets under Management at End of Period (€ bn)
27.4
27.8
Number of Employees at End of Period (FTE)
804
757
Aggregate Revenues & Gains include Revenue streams from all three segments (Real Estate Equity, Real Estate Debt and Other).
Adjusted Net Profit is calculated based on the Net Profit for the period, net of (deferred) tax effects and depreciation mainly resulting from purchase price allocations (intangible assets recognized in business combinations) as well as acquisition related costs. 3 Net Profit post minorities. 4 Adjusted by IFRS 16 financial liability. 5 Adjusted EBITDA reflects last twelve months (LTM) as of End of June 2021: € 30.3m
Half-Year Financial Report 2021
A. Letter to Our
Shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Some Words from our New CFO
Please allow me a personal statement at the beginning of this letter to you, dear shareholders. I have started my new role as CFO of CORESTATE just a few days ago, but I already feel that the company, its leadership and employees have a
very strong dedication, professionalism and conviction to everything they do. This was in the talks to the members of the Management and the Supervisory Board one of the crucial elements for me: Everyone is very keen on bringing CORESTATE forward. It is a great company with a unique market position in a long-term structurally growing environment. And I very much look forward to bringing in my vast transformation experience in Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations to help shaping a brighter future for all stakeholders of
CORESTATE.
Structural Enhancement for Further Growth
As we see unchanged, in some parts even accelerated positive market drivers in place, our core task in the first half of this year was to prepare CORESTATE to benefit from the upswing in our business environment
after the pandemic impacts eased up. And that´s what we have done very successfully as the figures for the first half and especially the second quarter show.
We have acquired Aggregate Financial Services ("AFS") in January, closing took place end of May. With this landmark transaction, we have not only brought in vast experience in real estate financing, but we also fostered our already market leading real estate private debt business tremendously. Just to give you one example: Aggregate Financial Services, now operating in the market as "CORESTATE Bank" has financed the acquisition and development of Berlin´s FÜRST Project on Kurfürstendamm, one of the largest real estate transactions of the year with a volume of more than € 1bn.
But we also structurally strengthened our Real Estate Equity business by establishing this leading real estate debt financing platform. This new subsidiary brings in a lot of new clients and with this also new cross selling opportunities given that around 80% of AFS clients are new to CORESTATE. And we will exploit these opportunities very consistently in the upcoming quarters. It is very simple: CORESTATE Bank and HFS are involved in large development projects from the very earliest stage on. This puts us into a favorable position when it comes to follow-up contracts, e.g. for asset and property management.
All these very important steps and structural enhancement of our operations take place on the backdrop of the new strategic setup outlined in the beginning of the year. To put it briefly: CORESTATE now has a significantly sharpened investor focus and the company is shaped into a manager of the entire real estate value chain on the equity and debt side. This comes along with bundled and strengthened sales
forces focusing on the DACH region, but also an authentic and comprehensive ESG orientation and - most importantly - a consistently simplified operational approach due to the reduction of complexity and double function, the realignment of senior
management team and harmonized and improved quality standards.
Strong H1 Figures - Financial Outlook 2021 Confirmed
So, all in all, we can speak of a renewed and enhanced CORESTATE. And this already bears fruits, as we can see from the figures of the first half of 2021, mainly driven by a robust operational pick-up in the second quarter.
In the first six months of this year, the company reached aggregated revenues and gains of nearly
113m, adjusted EBITDA of nearly € 40m and an adjusted net profit of more than € 15m. Especially our Real Estate Debt segment, fostered by the acquisition of AFS (now "CORESTATE Bank") delivered impressively with total earnings of more than € 61m. This strong performance is to be continued: We already have a very well-filled pipeline with further deals that we will consistently execute in the upcoming months. Real Estate Equity showed earnings of € -5.7m and was in-line with our 2021 phasing and budget and we expect this segment to gain momentum during the second half of the year - we already see transactions picking up pace driven by the unchanged positive market surroundings, some catch-up effects and synergy effects from our debt operations. The other segments contributed earnings of € -1.9m. So, after a
Half-Year Financial Report 2021
moderate Q1 2021, our company gained pace back to a more normal, profitable and satisfying operational development in Q2. This is embedded in a tangible market upswing with positive tailwind for each of our business segments in the upcoming
months.
Against this backdrop we are very well on track to deliver on our financial outlook of aggregate revenues and gains between € 235m and € 260m, adjusted EBITDA between € 90m and € 115m and
René Parmantier
Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ernst
Chief Debt Investment Officer
adjusted net profit between € 50m and € 75m. We're also on schedule with our net debt reduction initiative and confirm our target defined as a financial leverage ratio of below 3x by the end of this year.
Personal Commitment
We see our company on a very good path to deliver on growth and profitability expectations and we see a bright future ahead of us. And we clearly demonstrate our strong believe in the upcoming success story of CORESTATE by investing relevant parts of our personal fortune into our shares: thus, we as the Members of
Udo Giegerich
Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Märklin
Chief Debt Financing Officer
the Management Board currently own nearly 10% of our shares. And we would like to see this perceived as a strong signal of individual commitment and conviction.
Capital Market Day
Our Capital Market Day will be held on 8 December and we would like to welcome all of you at this - virtual - event.
