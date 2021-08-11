Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORESTATE Capital S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-Year Financial Report

as of 30 June 2021

Half-Year Financial Report 2021

Company Profile

CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around € 27 billion in assets under management. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of

the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanization, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With 800 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices i.a. in Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Zurich, Paris, Madrid, and London.

Content

Key Figures

3

Letter to Our Shareholders

4

The Corestate Shares

6

Interim Group Management Report

8

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

11

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

17

Imprint

37

2

Half-Year Financial Report 2021

Key figures

01.01.2021 - 30.06.2021

01.01.2020 - 30.06.2020

Aggregate Revenues & Gains (€ m)1

112.6

95.6

EBITDA (€ m)

34.7

25.9

Adjusted EBITDA (€ m)

39.5

25.9

EBITDA Margin

30.8%

27.0%

Net Profit (€ m)3

0.5

0.4

Adjusted Net Profit (€ m)2

15.1

11.4

Earnings per Share (undiluted) (€)

0.01

0.02

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

Number of shares outstanding

34,166,025

25,666,025

Net Financial Debt Position (€ m)4

556.6

517.0

Net Financial Debt / adjusted EBITDA5

18.4x

31.3x

Assets under Management at End of Period (€ bn)

27.4

27.8

Number of Employees at End of Period (FTE)

804

757

  • Aggregate Revenues & Gains include Revenue streams from all three segments (Real Estate Equity, Real Estate Debt and Other).
  • Adjusted Net Profit is calculated based on the Net Profit for the period, net of (deferred) tax effects and depreciation mainly resulting from purchase price allocations (intangible assets recognized in business combinations) as well as acquisition related costs.
    3 Net Profit post minorities.
    4 Adjusted by IFRS 16 financial liability.
    5 Adjusted EBITDA reflects last twelve months (LTM) as of End of June 2021: € 30.3m

3

Letter to our Shareholders

The Corestate Shares

Interim Group Management Report

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Half-Year Financial Report 2021

A. Letter to Our

Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Some Words from our New CFO

Please allow me a personal statement at the beginning of this letter to you, dear shareholders. I have started my new role as CFO of CORESTATE just a few days ago, but I already feel that the company, its leadership and employees have a

very strong dedication, professionalism and conviction to everything they do. This was in the talks to the members of the Management and the Supervisory Board one of the crucial elements for me: Everyone is very keen on bringing CORESTATE forward. It is a great company with a unique market position in a long-term structurally growing environment. And I very much look forward to bringing in my vast transformation experience in Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations to help shaping a brighter future for all stakeholders of

CORESTATE.

Structural Enhancement for Further Growth

As we see unchanged, in some parts even accelerated positive market drivers in place, our core task in the first half of this year was to prepare CORESTATE to benefit from the upswing in our business environment

after the pandemic impacts eased up. And that´s what we have done very successfully as the figures for the first half and especially the second quarter show.

We have acquired Aggregate Financial Services ("AFS") in January, closing took place end of May. With this landmark transaction, we have not only brought in vast experience in real estate financing, but we also fostered our already market leading real estate private debt business tremendously. Just to give you one example: Aggregate Financial Services, now operating in the market as "CORESTATE Bank" has financed the acquisition and development of Berlin´s FÜRST Project on Kurfürstendamm, one of the largest real estate transactions of the year with a volume of more than € 1bn.

But we also structurally strengthened our Real Estate Equity business by establishing this leading real estate debt financing platform. This new subsidiary brings in a lot of new clients and with this also new cross selling opportunities given that around 80% of AFS clients are new to CORESTATE. And we will exploit these opportunities very consistently in the upcoming quarters. It is very simple: CORESTATE Bank and HFS are involved in large development projects from the very earliest stage on. This puts us into a favorable position when it comes to follow-up contracts, e.g. for asset and property management.

All these very important steps and structural enhancement of our operations take place on the backdrop of the new strategic setup outlined in the beginning of the year. To put it briefly: CORESTATE now has a significantly sharpened investor focus and the company is shaped into a manager of the entire real estate value chain on the equity and debt side. This comes along with bundled and strengthened sales

forces focusing on the DACH region, but also an authentic and comprehensive ESG orientation and - most importantly - a consistently simplified operational approach due to the reduction of complexity and double function, the realignment of senior

management team and harmonized and improved quality standards.

Strong H1 Figures - Financial Outlook 2021 Confirmed

So, all in all, we can speak of a renewed and enhanced CORESTATE. And this already bears fruits, as we can see from the figures of the first half of 2021, mainly driven by a robust operational pick-up in the second quarter.

In the first six months of this year, the company reached aggregated revenues and gains of nearly

  • 113m, adjusted EBITDA of nearly € 40m and an adjusted net profit of more than € 15m. Especially our Real Estate Debt segment, fostered by the acquisition of AFS (now "CORESTATE Bank") delivered impressively with total earnings of more than € 61m. This strong performance is to be continued: We already have a very well-filled pipeline with further deals that we will consistently execute in the upcoming months. Real Estate Equity showed earnings of € -5.7m and was in-line with our 2021 phasing and budget and we expect this segment to gain momentum during the second half of the year - we already see transactions picking up pace driven by the unchanged positive market surroundings, some catch-up effects and synergy effects from our debt operations. The other segments contributed earnings of € -1.9m. So, after a

4

Letter to our Shareholders

The Corestate Shares

Interim Group Management Report

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Half-Year Financial Report 2021

moderate Q1 2021, our company gained pace back to a more normal, profitable and satisfying operational development in Q2. This is embedded in a tangible market upswing with positive tailwind for each of our business segments in the upcoming

months.

Against this backdrop we are very well on track to deliver on our financial outlook of aggregate revenues and gains between € 235m and € 260m, adjusted EBITDA between € 90m and € 115m and

René Parmantier

Chief Executive Officer

Sebastian Ernst

Chief Debt Investment Officer

adjusted net profit between € 50m and € 75m. We're also on schedule with our net debt reduction initiative and confirm our target defined as a financial leverage ratio of below 3x by the end of this year.

Personal Commitment

We see our company on a very good path to deliver on growth and profitability expectations and we see a bright future ahead of us. And we clearly demonstrate our strong believe in the upcoming success story of CORESTATE by investing relevant parts of our personal fortune into our shares: thus, we as the Members of

Udo Giegerich

Chief Financial Officer

Johannes Märklin

Chief Debt Financing Officer

the Management Board currently own nearly 10% of our shares. And we would like to see this perceived as a strong signal of individual commitment and conviction.

Capital Market Day

Our Capital Market Day will be held on 8 December and we would like to welcome all of you at this - virtual - event.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
07:47aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Financial Report
PU
07:47aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN
PU
07:46aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : announces solid figures for H1 – strong second qua..
PU
07:40aCORESTATE CAPITAL : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
01:01aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : announces solid figures for H1 - strong second quarter -..
EQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : CORESTATE announces solid figures for H1 - strong second quarter..
DJ
08/10CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Secures New Office Construction Project In Germany
MT
08/10CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : acquires new construction project “Augsburg Office..
PU
08/10CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for..
EQ
08/10PRESS RELEASE : Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' f..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 241 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 34,1 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 446 M 522 M 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,03 €
Average target price 16,10 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Parmantier CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Udo Giegerich Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Munsberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Gollnest Chief Investment Officer
Hermann Wagner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-10.75%522
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.56%31 691
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.33%25 423
KE HOLDINGS INC.-65.94%24 961
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED67.41%12 666
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-25.06%9 308