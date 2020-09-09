Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CORESTATE Capital S A : Presentation for the new financial outlook for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Financial Outlook 2020

Presentation - Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 09 September 2020

Lars Schnidrig, CEO & Dr. Kai Klinger, CMO

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or

plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change.

Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated

in the forward-looking statements of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

(the "Company") as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are

beyond the control of the Company, including those

set forth from time to time in the Company's press releases and reports and those set forth from time to time in the Company's analyst and investor calls and discussions. The company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or offer to buy any securities of the Company, and no part of this presentation shall form the basis of or may be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation is being presented solely for information purposes and is subject to change without notice.

Glossary

€ = Euro

$ = (US)Dollar

  • = percentage a = actual acc. = according adj. = adjusted aggr. = aggregated approx. = approximately c(a) = circa
    e = expected
    (F)Y = (financial) year(s) H = half year(s)
    LTM = last twelve months M = month(s)
    Q = quarter(s) k = thousand(s) m = million(s) bn = billion(s)

2

Update - Operations Still Impacted from COVID-19

Transaction Markets Incrementally Gaining Ground - Enhanced Visibility on H2-2020

  • RE investment environment improving gradually

Risk appetite still diffident, but some bigger transactions arise in Core/Core+

Several transactions out of our sourcing pipeline already in very advanced contractual status

Normalization in property management and operations of student homes with minor rent deferrals

  • HFS with ongoing decent performance
    • Fund volumes stable at around € 1.3bn with most likely only minor outflow end of October
    • Very high demand from developers on steady margins
    • Stable and predictable income flow from borrowers
  • Significant net debt reduction and deleveraging within next 18-24 months
    • Increased cash position end of August at € 63m
    • First asset placements already in progress
  • Operationally clearly profitable
    • Efficiency program well on track

3

Outlook FY-2020 Driven by Market Uncertainty

Financial Guidance 2020 under COVID-19*

Aggr. Revenues

EBITDA

Adj. Net Profit

185-210m

€ 55-80m

25-50m

Revenue Split-up for FY2020e vs. act. H1-2020

(in m€)

1225-35

74135-155

4 5-10

2 0-10

5 5-10

96 185-210

Assumptions

  • Transaction volume in 2020 € 1-2bn predominantly in Core/Core+
  • EBITDA includes € 5-10mone-off costs from efficiency program and € 5-15m of extraordinary valuation effects from Covid-19 on (co-) investments in retail/serviced apartments assets

Acquisition Rel. Fees

Asset & Property Mgt. Fees

(incl CPF & Sales Fee/Promote)

Mezzanine Loans

Warehousing / RE Operations

Alignment Capital

Aggr. Revenues and Gains

* Under the caveat of no long-lastingsupra-regional shutdowns or other public measures with severe impacts on transaction environment

4

IR Contact and Financial Calendar 2020

Investor Contact

Financial Calendar 2020

Dr. Kai G. Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

Phone: +49 69 3535630-106ir@corestate-capital.com

25 February 24 March 12 May 05 June

11 August

  1. November
  1. November

Publication preliminary results for FY 2019

Annual financial report 2019

Publication results for Q1

Annual General Meeting

Publication results for H1

Publication results for first nine months

Capital Markets Day

Please note that these dates may be subject to change

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
03:30aPRESS RELEASE : Corestate publishes new 2020 forecast and expects significantly ..
PU
03:30aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Presentation for the new financial outlook for 2020
PU
03:25aCORESTATE PUBLISHES ESG REPORT : Goals for the year achieved, measurable commitm..
PU
03:25aMANDATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : Corestate publishes new financial outlook for the finan..
PU
03:20aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : publishes new 2020 forecast and expects significantly im..
EQ
03:15aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : publishes new financial outlook for the financial year 2..
EQ
08/25CORESTATE CAPITAL : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/24CORESTATE PUBLISHES ESG REPORT : Goals for the year achieved, measurable commitm..
EQ
08/17CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : converts its entire ?17 billion portfolio in Germany to ..
EQ
08/14CORESTATE CAPITAL : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 219 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2020 42,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net Debt 2020 469 M 553 M 553 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 377 M 445 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,90 €
Last Close Price 17,56 €
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Georg Allendorf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-53.17%445
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.75.97%18 297
CBRE GROUP, INC.-22.29%15 602
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.34.20%6 210
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION36.55%5 444
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.86%5 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group