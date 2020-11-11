Log in
CORESTATE Capital S A : Presentation on the Interim Report 9M/2020

11/11/2020 | 04:17am EST

9M-2020 Results

Presentation - Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 11 November 2020

Lars Schnidrig, CEO & Dr. Kai Klinger, CMO

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or

plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change.

Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated

in the forward-looking statements of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

(the "Company") as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are

beyond the control of the Company, including those

set forth from time to time in the Company's press releases and reports and those set forth from time to time in the Company's analyst and investor calls and discussions. The company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or offer to buy any securities of the Company, and no part of this presentation shall form the basis of or may be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation is being presented solely for information purposes and is subject to change without notice.

Glossary

€ = Euro

$ = (US)Dollar

  • = percentage a = actual acc. = according adj. = adjusted aggr. = aggregated approx. = approximately c(a) = circa
    e = expected
    (F)Y = (financial) year(s) H = half year(s)
    LTM = last twelve months M = month(s)
    Q = quarter(s) k = thousand(s) m = million(s) bn = billion(s)

2

Highlights of Q3-2020

Operations Recovering Based on an Improved Transaction Environment

  • Deal appetite focusing on lower risk/return profiles - market uncertainty and investment pressure aspiring to new equilibriums
  • Organic growth in Q3 of +1.2% is mainly backed by Core/Core+ transactions
  • € 300m landmark deal signed - acquisition of Germany´s largest city quarter development in Nuremberg for BVK
  • Revenues from AM & PM and mezzanine lending reveal high resilience through the crisis
  • On track to deliver on financial guidance
  • Extension of Management Board and appointment of a new CEO

Capital Increase on 11 September 2020 as One Key Initiative On Deleveraging Path

  • Issue of 4,186,382 new shares increases share capital by 19.5%; placed at market price (€ 17,82)
  • Gross proceeds of issue € 74.6m
  • Use of proceeds: primarily reduction of net financial debt in the short term, but also increase of entrepreneurial flexibility for further significant organic growth

3

Management Board Strengthened & New CEO

Enlargement of Management Board to Four Members

Klaus Schmitt (aged 55) will join the Management Board as new CEO on 1 January 2021 for an initial term of three years

  • More than 25 years of experience in real estate industry, 14 years as Member of the Management Board as COO of Patrizia AG
  • Lawyer, strong background in real estate structures, processes and client relations

Daniel Loehken (aged 41) became Management Board Member as Chief Legal & HR

Officer on 1 November 2020 for an initial term of three years

    • Responsibilities: HR, Legal, Compliance, Risk-Management, Internal Audit and ESG
    • More than 10 years of experience in capital market law, compliance and real estate
    • Since 2/2018 Corestate, prior: Vonovia, IKB, Clifford Chance
  • A further Management Board Member for Finance and Capital Markets will get appointed in the short term
  • Clear division of Management Board responsibilities in operations (clients/investments) and corporate functions
  • Lars Schnidrig leaves on 31 December 2020 at his own request and on amicable terms

4

Assets under Management on Record High

Assets under Management

  • +4.1% net organic growth in RE AuM in 2020 so far
  • Planned decrease in non-Real Estate AuM of € 0.3bn since 2019

€ 28.4bn

€ 26.3bn

€ 3.5bn

€ 3.2bn non-RE

Non-Real Estate

9%

Logistics/other

+10.5%

14%

5%

Retail

15%

31%

Office

28%

€ 25.2bn RE

€ 22.8bn

21%

Micro Living

26%

Residential

26%

25%

FY-2019

9M-2020

Sourcing pipeline

  • Deal pipeline impacted by COVID-19
  • Typical seasonality in RE with strong focus on Q4 is considerably reduced in 2020

in exclusivity / DD

16%

c € 4.2bn

in LOI

11%

under review / identified 73%

5

Real Estate Debt with Robust Performance

Uses of Mezzanine Funds at the End of Sept 2020

Total committed fund volume: c € 1.3bn

Residential

Retail

# of financed projects: 57

68%

16%

Ø size of mezzanine financing: c € 23m

Pipeline of potential financings on record high

57

projects

Office 16%

Regional Break Down of Current Outstanding Financings

in m€

c 70% of lending volume goes to Top7 cities in Germany

270

204

127

118

61

59

42

91

18

11

50

6

COVID-19 Leads to Significant Shifts in Fee Pattern

9M-2020 Revenue Split-Up

in m€ (9M-2019)

23.3 (24.0)

70.3 (64.7)

35.5 (39.0)

3.2 (0)

6.8 (15.1)

0.3 (19.9)

3.3 (22.9)

142.7 (186.0)

Acquisition rel. fees

Gradual transaction market´s recovery

Asset & property mgt.

Continuous stable performance

Coupon particip. fee

HFS very solid also in the crisis

Sales fee/promote

Successful placements in a stabilized

transaction environment in Q3

Mezzanine loans

Reduced balance sheet exposure

Alignment capital

Market uncertainties prevail in higher risk

profiles with impacts on asset valuations

Warehousing/

Disciplined balance sheet approach

RE operations

Aggr. revenues & gains

Well on track to deliver on guidance

7

Changing Market Conditions Burdening Cost Structure

Key P&L Figures 9M-2020

in m€

Aggr. revenues & gains

142.7

100%

OpEx ratio (>50%) driven by inelasticity of

Expenses from RE investment mgt.

-64.7

45.3%

cost base and declining revenues -

especially in segments warehousing and

Alignment capital expenses

-9.2

6.5%

alignment capital

Warehousing expenses

-5.1

3.7%

G&A additionally burdened by HR-related

one-off cost items

G&A expenses

-24.4

17.1%

D&A includes IFRS 16 effect and

Other income

6.9

4.8%

consolidation of STAM

Adjustments on net profit level

EBITDA

46.1

32.3%

Asset management contracts € 19m

D&A

-24.8

17.4%

DTA € -2.5m

EBIT

21.3

14.9%

Financial result

-16.2

11.4%

Net profit

4.4

3.1%

Adj. net profit

20.8

14.7%

8

Key Balance Sheet Figures

Debt Overview at the End of September 2020

in m€

Bank &

597 1)

148

other debt

136

(incl. € 33m in

warehousing

449

debt)

Senior

296

bond

Convertible

194

bond

Total debt 1)

Cash 2)

Net debt

  • Proceeds from capital increase and positive operational cash flow in Q3 lowered net debt position by € 81m to € 449m
  • Reiteration of net debt reduction plans
    • Placements out of inventories, associates/JVs and financial instruments (>€ 200m in 18-24M)
    • Cash flow from operations
  • Financial leverage IFRS 16-adjustedat 3.7x 3) mid-termtarget range of between 2.0x and 3.0x remains in place
  • Main financial instruments not affected by higher leverage (>3.5x limits only issuing of new debt instruments)
  1. Total financial debt adjusted for rental and leasing liabilities of € 29.3m
  2. incl. restricted cash
  3. Net debt / EBITDA LTM of € 121m; excl. IFRS 16 adjustments financial leverage would be at 4.0x

9

Outlook

Financial Guidance 2020 Confirmed

Assumptions

Aggr. Revenues

EBITDA

Adj. Net Profit

185-210m

€ 55-80m

25-50m

  • Several transactions in advanced status to be signed
  • First pickings from cash conversion initiative
  • Intensified AM & PM services on properties affected by the pandemic
  • Transaction volume in 2020 approx.
    • 1.5bn predominantly in Core/Core+
  • EBITDA burdened by 5-10m one-offcosts from efficiency program and
    • 10-15mof extraordinary valuation effects on (co-)investments esp. in commercial/serviced apartment assets

Preview on 2021: Uptick in Market will Lead to Ongoing Operational Recovery

  • Real estate markets will gain momentum through 2021 from more visibility on post-corona scenarios and further increasing investment pressure
  • Well positioned to benefit from improving surroundings

Real estate equity business revenue lines to improve significantly

Mezzanine business will show stability in volumes and margins

  • Annual savings from efficiency program of c € 10m
  • Outlook FY2021 will be provided on 24 February 2021

10

IR Contact and Financial Calendar 2021

Investor Contact

Financial Calendar 2021

Dr. Kai G. Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

Phone: +49 69 3535630-106ir@corestate-capital.com

24 February

24 March

28 April

19 May

11 August 10 November

Publication preliminary results for FY 2020

Annual financial report 2020

Annual General Meeting

Publication results for Q1

Publication results for H1

Publication results for first nine months

Please note that these dates may be subject to change

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:16:07 UTC
