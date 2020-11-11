CORESTATE Capital S A : Presentation on the Interim Report 9M/2020
0
11/11/2020 | 04:17am EST
9M-2020 Results
Presentation - Conference Call for Analysts & Investors, 11 November 2020
Lars Schnidrig, CEO & Dr. Kai Klinger, CMO
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or
plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change.
Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated
in the forward-looking statements of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
(the "Company") as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are
beyond the control of the Company, including those
set forth from time to time in the Company's press releases and reports and those set forth from time to time in the Company's analyst and investor calls and discussions. The company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or offer to buy any securities of the Company, and no part of this presentation shall form the basis of or may be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment whatsoever.
This presentation is being presented solely for information purposes and is subject to change without notice.
Glossary
€ = Euro
$ = (US)Dollar
= percentage a = actual acc. = according adj. = adjusted aggr. = aggregated approx. = approximately c(a) = circa
e = expected
(F)Y = (financial) year(s) H = half year(s)
LTM = last twelve months M = month(s)
Q = quarter(s) k = thousand(s) m = million(s) bn = billion(s)
2
Highlights of Q3-2020
Operations Recovering Based on an Improved Transaction Environment
Deal appetite focusing onlower risk/return profiles - market uncertainty and investment pressure aspiring to new equilibriums
Organic growth in Q3 of +1.2% is mainly backed by Core/Core+ transactions
€ 300m landmark deal signed - acquisition of Germany´s largest city quarter development in Nuremberg for BVK
Revenues from AM & PM and mezzanine lending reveal high resilience through the crisis
On trackto deliver on financial guidance
Extension of Management Boardand appointment of a new CEO
Capital Increase on 11 September 2020 as One Key Initiative On Deleveraging Path
Issue of 4,186,382 new shares increases share capital by19.5%; placed at market price (€ 17,82)
Gross proceeds of issue€ 74.6m
Use of proceeds: primarilyreduction of net financial debt in the short term, but also increase of entrepreneurial flexibility for further significant organic growth
3
Management Board Strengthened & New CEO
Enlargement of Management Board to Four Members
Klaus Schmitt (aged 55) will join the Management Board as new CEO on 1 January 2021 for an initial term of three years
More than 25 years of experience in real estate industry, 14 years as Member of the Management Board as COO of Patrizia AG
Lawyer, strong background in real estate structures, processes and client relations
Daniel Loehken (aged 41) became Management Board Member as Chief Legal & HR
Officer on 1 November 2020 for an initial term of three years
Responsibilities: HR, Legal, Compliance, Risk-Management, Internal Audit and ESG
More than 10 years of experience in capital market law, compliance and real estate
Since 2/2018 Corestate, prior: Vonovia, IKB, Clifford Chance
A further Management Board Member forFinance and Capital Markets will get appointed in the short term
Clear division of Management Board responsibilities inoperations (clients/investments) and corporate functions
Lars Schnidrig leaves on 31 December 2020 at his own request and on amicable terms
4
Assets under Management on Record High
Assets under Management
+4.1% net organic growth in RE AuM in 2020 so far
Planned decrease in non-Real Estate AuM of € 0.3bn since 2019
€ 28.4bn
€ 26.3bn
€ 3.5bn
€ 3.2bn non-RE
Non-Real Estate
9%
Logistics/other
+10.5%
14%
5%
Retail
15%
31%
Office
28%
€ 25.2bn RE
€ 22.8bn
21%
Micro Living
26%
Residential
26%
25%
FY-2019
9M-2020
Sourcing pipeline
Deal pipeline impacted by COVID-19
Typical seasonality in RE with strong focus on Q4 is considerably reduced in 2020
in exclusivity / DD
16%
c € 4.2bn
in LOI
11%
under review / identified 73%
5
Real Estate Debt with Robust Performance
Uses of Mezzanine Funds at the End of Sept 2020
▪ Total committed fund volume: c € 1.3bn
Residential
Retail
▪ # of financed projects: 57
68%
16%
▪
Ø size of mezzanine financing: c € 23m
▪
Pipeline of potential financings on record high
57
projects
Office 16%
Regional Break Down of Current Outstanding Financings
in m€
c 70% of lending volume goes to Top7 cities in Germany
270
204
127
118
61
59
42
91
18
11
50
6
COVID-19 Leads to Significant Shifts in Fee Pattern
Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:16:07 UTC