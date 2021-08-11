Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
CORESTATE Capital S A : announces solid figures for H1 – strong second quarter – financial outlook for 2021 confirmed

08/11/2021 | 07:46am EDT
CORESTATE announced today its results for the first half of 2021. According to the figures published, consolidated aggregated revenues and gains amounted to € 112.6m (H1 2020: € 95.6), with adjusted EBITDA of € 39.5m (H1 2020: € 25.9m) and adjusted net profit of € 15.1m (H1 2020: € 11.4m). Real estate assets under management by CORESTATE stood at € 24.3bn at the end of June, with total assets under management (including non-real-estate assets) of € 27.4bn.

Frankfurt, 11 August 2021. CORESTATE Capital Group (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, announced today its results for the first half of 2021. According to the figures published, consolidated aggregated revenues and gains amounted to € 112.6m (H1 2020: € 95.6), with adjusted EBITDA of € 39.5m (H1 2020: € 25.9m) and adjusted net profit of € 15.1m (H1 2020: € 11.4m). Real estate assets under management by CORESTATE stood at € 24.3bn at the end of June, with total assets under management (including non-real-estate assets) of € 27.4bn.

CEO René Parmantier says: 'The focus on investors, which we rolled out in February and have since consistently translated into action, is starting to pay off. We are now benefiting from our broad setup, particularly in Private Debt, with the effects gradually starting to materialise in Real Estate Equity as well. Today we are in a much better place than we were last summer, and we have created a good starting position for the second half of the year. The Fürst Quartier deal in Berlin, which we structured, is one example of where we stand today: at over € 1bn, it is one of the largest single transactions in the year to date.'

The Real Estate Debt segment recorded a sharp rise in income to € 68.4m in the first six months of the year (H1 2020: € 45.7m), thanks to excellent funds business at HFS, but also to CORESTATE Bank, which was consolidated for the first time at the end of May and also contributed to this trend through dynamic growth in project volume. With income of € 41.2m (H1 2020: € 42.8m), the Real Estate Equity segment was more or less stable. Lower revenues from Micro Living Developments were largely compensated for through rising income from Asset and Property Management. On the expense side, the first half of the year saw additional expenditures of € 5m related to transaction and one-off expenses as a result of the latest major acquisition and the associated further development of the business model. The Group's net financial debt stood at € 556.1m at the end of June, with cash and cash equivalents of € 63.3m.

CFO Udo Giegerich adds: 'Our figures show very clearly that CORESTATE recovered from the pandemic-related moderate start to the year in the second quarter and is in excellent shape in many areas. That gives us substantial tailwind for reaching our targets for the year, and especially for our core task of debt reduction, where we remain on track to achieving a financial leverage of less than 3x by the end of the year.'

CEO René Parmantier continues: 'Thanks to our financing platform, we are very well-placed in the rapidly growing Real Estate Debt segment. That is true not only with regard to our profitability, but also when it comes to the synergies within the Group, which we now intend to leverage specifically. For this reason as well, we expect a growth boost along with significantly brisker investment business in Real Estate Equity over the course of the second half of the year. The positive drivers in the market in the long term and investor demand are intact and will remain so for the foreseeable future. What's more, we are well positioned, and our power of innovation is in demand. That is why we are today reaffirming our financial outlook for the whole year, with consolidated aggregated revenues and gains of between € 235m and € 260m, adjusted EBITDA of between € 90m and € 115m and adjusted net profit of between € 50m and € 75m.'

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
