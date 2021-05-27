CORESTATE Capital S A : sells Limes Park in Sulzbach, near Frankfurt, to Quantum
05/27/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Corestate has successfully sold Limes Park in Sulzbach (Taunus) near Frankfurt am Main. It has been bought by Quantum Immobilien AG, which has now acquired another light industrial property for an investment vehicle it manages. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Attractive multi-tenant investment property with diversified rental income
Flexible-use ensemble offering approximately 22,300 m² of rental space
Light industrial portfolio at Quantum expanded
Corestate's institutional clients benefit from proven active asset management approach
Limes Park at Otto-Volger-Straße 1-9 is an ensemble of six buildings, which were completed in the years 1991 and 1992. The diversified plot comprises a total of approximately 22,300 m² of rental space. Approximately 13,000 m² of this total area is used for offices, and the remaining 9,300 m² is available to tenants from various industries as individually tailored storage, workshop and office space. What's unique is that the storage and production space on the ground floor can also be flexibly combined with the office space in the upper floors. The high occupancy rate emphasizes the appeal of this usage concept, which is only found in a few places in the Frankfurt region.
Prior to the purchase by Quantum, Corestate held the property since 2018 in the open-ended special AIF `Opportunity Deutschland I´, which focuses on residential and commercial real estate and is predominantly aimed at institutional investors. The fund volume, which currently boasts a portfolio of approximately 13 properties, stands at around € 400m. Hansainvest is acting as the Service KVG.
Nils Hübener, Chief Investment Officer at Corestate: 'Thanks to our many years of experience in active asset management, we were able to take the Limes Park in the sought-after location near Frankfurt and turn yet another property into a very successful investment for our institutional clients. The Opportunity Deutschland fund I is primarily invested in pension funds, for whom we offer exactly what they are looking for - namely a constant basic return from rental income.'
Arndt Buchwald, managing director at Quantum Immobilien Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft: 'The purchase of Limes Park complements our light industrial portfolio perfectly. The property is located in the middle of the Rhine-Main region, which we classify as a future-proof region with a sustained high demand for light industrial real estate. The location also boasts excellent transport links, a crisis-resistant mix of tenants from the fields of research and technology, an attractive return and potential for future value growth, with the result that Limes Park meets all of our investment goals.'
Limes Park is located in the Gewerbegebiet West commercial park in the south of Sulzbach. The Main-Taunus-Zentrum (MTZ) is one of the most popular and largest shopping centres in the Rhine-Main region, offering an extensive range of shopping and dining options just a few hundred metres away. Sulzbach (Taunus) borders Frankfurt am Main. It is 15 km away from Frankfurt city centre, 18 km from Frankfurt Airport and 35 km away from the state capital of Wiesbaden.
apollo real estate GmbH & Co. KG was the real estate agent involved in the transaction. Quantum obtained legal advice from Linklaters LLP, and technical advice from WITTE Projektmanagement GmbH. ES EnviroSustain GmbH carried out the buyer's ESG due diligence for the property.
