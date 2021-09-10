Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORESTATE Capital S A : to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm

09/10/2021 | 12:42am EDT
After initiating a strategic realignment at the start of the year, Corestate Capital Group ('Corestate'), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, is now continuing to reposition itself by moving into shared office space with Corestate Bank. The company will relocate its Frankfurt headquarters from its present offices near the city's exhibition grounds to the prestigious Marienturm in the heart of Frankfurt's banking district at the end of 2022, thereby achieving another milestone in the long-term transformation of the Corestate Group.

Frankfurt, 10 September 2021. After initiating a strategic realignment at the start of the year, Corestate Capital Group ('Corestate'), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, is now continuing to reposition itself by moving into shared office space with Corestate Bank. The company will relocate its Frankfurt headquarters from its present offices near the city's exhibition grounds to the prestigious Marienturm in the heart of Frankfurt's banking district at the end of 2022, thereby achieving another milestone in the long-term transformation of the Corestate Group.

With the move, Corestate is creating a common work location for its entire Frankfurt-area staff, which are currently housed in different offices. René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate: 'The fact that all Frankfurt-based employees will soon be able to work together under one roof in the fantastic Marienturm is a particularly important step for us in the further development of Corestate. The strategy adopted in 2021 to manage the entire value chain for real estate equity and real estate debt will then also be reflected in terms of space. Through the 10-year contract concluded at the new location, the members of the Management Board intend to send a clear and lasting signal for the company's future viability, continuity and long-term success. I believe firmly in the potential of the Group and our amazing team. Bringing our capacities together in a single location will prove advantageous for our customers, and is something Corestate itself will benefit from in particular in the years to come.'

Through its selection of office location, Corestate also intends to boost its appeal as an employer in the long term. The company will also be able to provide its employees at the Marienturm with state-of-the-art workstations and important corporate benefits, such as a childcare centre, canteen, fitness studio and bar-style café. The lease covering four connected floors with modern room concepts and a gross lettable area of around 5,400 m² was concluded for 10 years, with an option to extend.

The new headquarters combines a top location, flexibility for additional staff growth and the highest environmental and sustainability standards. Parmantier: 'We attach great importance to sustainability in our real estate transactions, which is why we have also paid special attention to this aspect in our new Frankfurt headquarters.'

The Marienturm was completed in 2019 and is part of the Marieninsel development project in Frankfurt's banking district at Taunusanlage 9-10, near the Deutsche Bank Twin Towers. At a height of 155 m, it boasts some 47,906 m² of rental space on 38 floors, with 267 car parking spaces and 400 bicycle parking spaces, as well as ideal connections to public transport, the central rail station, the airport and motorways. Originally developed by Pecan Development, the building is now owned by a fund affiliated with Aermont Capital.

Corestate received legal advice on the lease from BBlaw, along with interior design advice from XQUADRAT

Disclaimer

Corestate Capital Holding SA published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
