Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corestate Bank structures three complex real estate financing transactions with a total volume of around EUR 130 million at short notice

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing
Corestate Bank structures three complex real estate financing transactions with a total volume of around EUR 130 million at short notice

03.12.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Bank structures three complex real estate financing transactions with a total volume of around EUR 130 million at short notice

  • Properties under Corestate's management as asset and investment manager
  • All real estate debt and equity solutions from a single source
  • Loan volume firmly anchored in the banking landscape

Frankfurt, 3 December 2021 - Corestate Bank, a subsidiary of the Corestate Group, has arranged three complex real estate financing transactions worth a total of around EUR 130 million over the past few days. The properties are managed by Corestate. Since Corestate offers its clients all services for both the real estate debt and the real estate equity side from a single source, the company can implement financings particularly effectively.

"Our Debt Finance team does business with all major real estate financiers in Germany. As our business model is fully focused on our customers, we can provide them with ideal financing solutions at any time and without detours. Of course, we also make our banking network available to external real estate investors," commented Johannes Märklin, Member of the Management Board of Corestate.

EUR 71 million bank loan for VISION ONE in Leinfelden-Echterdingen

In the Stuttgart metropolitan region (Leinfelden-Echterdingen), MünchenerHyp is financing the purchase of the "VISION ONE" office campus with a long-term loan of EUR 71 million. The bank is acting as sole underwriter. The financing is for a closed-end special AIF of the Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing which, in addition to its function as capital management company, also assumes asset management for a small group of institutional investors. The newly constructed high-quality building complex consists of a total of five floors with a leasable area of around 25,000 m². The building stands out due to its broad tenant structure, DGNB Gold certification and its close proximity to Stuttgart Airport and the Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre.

Successful negotiation and implementation of EUR 31 million bank financing for JOYN in Munich

On behalf of German and international investors, Corestate Bank successfully negotiated and contractually executed a three-year real estate financing in the amount of approximately EUR 31 million with a German commercial bank. The financing is secured by a serviced apartment building in Munich that is operated by the Corestate Group's operating company under the Micro Living brand JOYN.

"With its tailored solution approach, structuring expertise and deep understanding of the real estate market, Corestate Bank was able to optimally represent the investors' interests while also taking into account the bank's needs, thus ensuring the best possible results for all parties," said Matthias Sandfort, Group Head of Debt Finance at Corestate.

10-year financing of EUR 27 billion for a major German institutional investor

On behalf of a major German institutional investor, Corestate Bank concluded a 10-year real estate financing of EUR 27 million with a Landesbank and successfully accompanied the purchase price payment for the first construction phase. The financing is secured by a property in Cologne and consists of micro-apartments and apartments managed by operating companies of the Corestate Group.


Press contact

Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

Investor Relations contact

Dr Kai Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025
ir@corestate-capital.com


About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE)

CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around ? 27 billion in assets under management. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 850 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.


03.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253957

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1253957  03.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253957&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
01:12aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Bank structures three complex real estate financing transactions w..
PU
01:02aCorestate Bank structures three complex real estate financing transactions with a total..
EQ
12/01CORESTATE : Reallocation in the Shareholder Base - Previous Major Shareholders Exit
EQ
12/01CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Major shareholding notifications - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ..
PU
12/01CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Major shareholding notifications - Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ..
PU
12/01Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquir..
EQ
12/01Corestate's Micro Living universe grows - two new locations in Cologne and Mainz
EQ
11/23Corestate JV Sees $112.6 Million Increase in Acquisition Volume
MT
11/23Successful joint venture 'Highlands II' expands acquisition volume by ? 100 million
EQ
11/22Corestate accelerates integration with new hires in key positions
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 250 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 34,9 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2021 434 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 314 M 355 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,19 €
Average target price 16,00 €
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Parmantier CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Udo Giegerich Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Munsberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Gollnest Chief Investment Officer
Hermann Wagner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-37.09%355
CBRE GROUP, INC.59.31%31 165
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.76%23 627
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-60.45%13 463
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED54.51%11 569
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.80%8 449