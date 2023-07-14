EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate: Extraordinary General Meeting votes with large majority for restructuring of share capital



14.07.2023 / 13:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corestate: Extraordinary General Meeting votes with large majority for restructuring of share capital

Number of shares increased from around 34m to around 166m

Completion of recapitalization in August 2023

Luxemburg, 14. Juli 2023 – Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") adopted all agenda items with a very large majority. The main subject of the resolution was the implementation of a so-called "coup d'accordéon" ("capital cut"). In this context, following a capital reduction, the Company's capital will be increased by issuing around 132m new shares. The total number of shares will thus increase from around 34.2m to around 166.2m. The resolutions on the capital cut are subject to the condition precedent that the subscription process for the issue of the new shares is successfully completed.

The restructuring of the capital stock fulfills one of the main conditions for execution of the resolutions of the noteholders' meetings on 21 June 2023. As part of the bond restructuring and recapitalization, this will enable the noteholders to participate significantly in the equity and secure an injection of further financial resources for the Company. The outcome of today's General Meeting represents an important milestone for the recapitalization of the Corestate Group with a scheduled closing in August 2023.

As further items on the agenda, Dr. Sven-Marian Berneburg and Dr. Carlos Mack were confirmed as members of the Supervisory Board and appointed for the next three years.

Press and Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

T: +49 69 3535630-107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

