Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate extends Management Board and appoints Klaus Schmitt as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) - Lars Schnidrig leaves Management Board with effect as of 31 December 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate extends Management Board and appoints Klaus Schmitt as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) - Lars Schnidrig leaves Management Board with effect as of 31 December 2020

06-Oct-2020 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate extends Management Board and appoints Klaus Schmitt as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) - Lars Schnidrig leaves Management Board with effect as of 31 December 2020


Luxembourg, 6 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. today appointed Mr Klaus Schmitt with effect as of 1 January 2021 for a term of 3 years as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of the Company and announces that the Management Board will be expanded to four members. The 55-year old Schmitt will take over the position as Chairman of the Management Board from Lars Schnidrig, who is leaving the Company on 31 December 2020 with the best mutual agreement and at his own request to take on a new professional challenge. The Supervisory Board today also appointed Daniel Löhken to the Management Board as Chief Legal and HR Officer; a Management Board member for the finance department will be appointed soon.

Klaus Schmitt has around 25 years of experience in the real estate industry and was member of the Management Board of Patrizia AG for more than 14 years. Daniel Löhken, born 1978, has so far been responsible for Legal, Compliance, Risk Management, Human Resources and Internal Audit within the Corestate Group.

The strategic direction of the Company, the debt reduction course and the financial outlook for the current year, which was adjusted in September for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, are confirmed unchanged. Accordingly, Corestate expects aggregated revenues and gains between ? 185m and ? 210m, EBITDA between ? 55m and ? 80m and adjusted net profit between ? 25m and ? 50m. In addition, the Company confirms its goal of reducing the ratio of net financial debt to EBITDA to below 3.0x in 2021.

Further details on the performance measures used are available on our website at https://corestate-capital.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/KPI-E-eng.pdf.

Notifying person:
Dr Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139046

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139046  06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139046&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
03:15aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Klaus Schmitt to become new Chairman of the Management B..
EQ
03:05aCORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Corestate extends Management Board and appoints..
EQ
10/02CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : acquires Trophy city quarter in Nuremberg from Gerchgrou..
PU
10/02CORESTATE'S NEXT STEP IN ENLARGING T : Opening in Gdansk
EQ
09/18CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : acquires Trophy city quarter in Nuremberg from Gerchgrou..
EQ
09/17CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : subsidiary STAM Europe acquires office complex in the Pa..
EQ
09/16CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Transcript management call
PU
09/14CORESTATE CAPITAL : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09/11CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : resolves on capital increase against cash contributions
EQ
09/10CORESTATE CAPITAL : Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 204 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2020 441 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 429 M 506 M 506 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,40 €
Last Close Price 16,72 €
Spread / Highest target 289%
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schnidrig CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Georg Allendorf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Urs Felder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-55.41%506
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.141.06%25 003
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED90.67%17 820
CBRE GROUP, INC.-20.69%15 923
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.46.47%6 778
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION47.42%5 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group