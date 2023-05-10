Advanced search
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request

05/10/2023 | 12:45pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request

10-May-2023 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request

Luxembourg, 10 May 2023 – The CFO of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate"), Mr. Udo Giegerich, will resign from the Management Board at his own request and by mutual agreement at the end of May 2023. In the future, the Management Board of Corestate will consist of two members. The CEO Dr. Nedim Cen will be responsible for the finance department.


Notifying person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107
M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

 

 



End of Inside Information

10-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1629715

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1629715  10-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629715&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
