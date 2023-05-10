|
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Further change in the Management Board - CFO of the company leaves the Management Board at his own request
Luxembourg, 10 May 2023 – The CFO of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate"), Mr. Udo Giegerich, will resign from the Management Board at his own request and by mutual agreement at the end of May 2023. In the future, the Management Board of Corestate will consist of two members. The CEO Dr. Nedim Cen will be responsible for the finance department.
Notifying person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107
M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com
