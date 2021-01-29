Log in
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Corestate PropBlog: office property market cycles since 2000 - a blueprint for the current situation?

01/29/2021 | 05:45am EST
DGAP-Media / 29.01.2021 / 11:42

Corestate PropBlog: office property market cycles since 2000 - a blueprint for the current situation?

Frankfurt, XX Month 2021. In its latest "Corestate PropBlog" post, Corestate analyses the office property market cycles since the start of the 21st century. The key takeaways for the current situation are:

  • On average, it took nine to ten quarters for European office markets to correct in a downturn. In terms of the current cycle, this would indicate a trough in mid-2022. It remains to be seen whether this theory holds up under COVID-19.
  • Two components determine development: 1. the rental market (the income side), which reflects rents and vacancies, and 2. the investment market (the yield side), which reflects the relation between net annual rent and purchase value.
  • The rental market is slower to respond to economic slumps than the investment market, with marked differences in performance during recovery phases.
  • One noteworthy feature of the current crisis is that the investment market - which, in the past, has anticipated and preceded the development of the rental market - has so far remained relatively unshakeable in the core segment. This unusual situation is being fuelled by the relative attractiveness of the real estate asset class in the low-interest environment and the continued high level of liquidity among investors.
  • As a result, the rental market is the determining factor in this cycle. In-depth submarket- and asset-specific analyses are crucial for successful investments.

Mark Holz, Group Head of Research at Corestate: "In a crisis phase, it is worth taking a look at previous economic cycles. While every crisis is different in terms of form and duration, there are certain similarities that provide valuable indicators with regard to investment timing. Every forecast depends to a crucial extent on the further development of the COVID pandemic. But because the pandemic has proven to be difficult to predict, scenario thinking will remain the key to success in 2021 as well."

The full article is attached to this email or can be accessed online at: https://corestate-capital.com/de/2021/01/one-chart-to-rule-them-all-europes-21st-centurys-office-cycles-in-hindsight/


Pressekontakt
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

Investor Relations Kontakt
Mario Groß
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025
ir@corestate-capital.com


Über CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) ist ein Investmentmanager und Co-Investor mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von deutlich über 28 Mrd. Euro. Als eine voll integrierte Immobilien-Plattform bietet CORESTATE seinen Kunden fundierte Expertise in den Bereichen Investment- und Fonds Management sowie Immobilien-Management Services aus einer Hand. Das Unternehmen ist international als angesehener Geschäftspartner für institutionelle Investoren sowie vermögende Privatanleger tätig. Die Gesellschaft hat ihren Hauptsitz in Luxemburg und verfügt über 42 weitere Büros unter anderen in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Zürich und Amsterdam. CORESTATE beschäftigt rund 800 Mitarbeiter und ist an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (SDAX) notiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.corestate-capital.com.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

Diese Pressemitteilung kann bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen enthalten, die auf den gegenwärtigen Annahmen und Prognosen unserer Unternehmensleitung beruhen. Verschiedene bekannte wie auch unbekannte Risiken, Ungewissheiten und andere Faktoren können dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance unserer Gesellschaft wesentlich von den hier gegebenen Einschätzungen abweichen. Diese Faktoren schließen diejenigen ein, die wir in veröffentlichten Berichten beschrieben haben. Diese Berichte stehen auf unserer Webseite corestate-capital.com zur Verfügung. Die Gesellschaft übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen fortzuschreiben und an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen. Zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen, deren Wirkung lediglich auf das Datum dieser Mitteilung abstellt, sollten keine unangemessene Bedeutung beigemessen werden.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
Key word(s): Real estate

29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164419

 
End of News DGAP Media

1164419  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
