EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Corestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board



03-Dec-2022 / 09:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Corestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board Luxembourg, 03 December 2022 – Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE") announces changes in the Supervisory Board and Management Board. The previous members of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Roland Folz and Dr. Friedrich Oelrich resigned from office. Dr. Nedim Cen and Dr. Marian Berneburg were appointed as new Supervisory Board members with immediate effect. Dr. Nedim Cen will assume the function of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In addition, Stavros Efremidis (CEO) will leave the Management Board as of 31 December 2022. Notifying Person: Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107

M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

