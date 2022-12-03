Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
0.6990 EUR   -9.92%
03:35aCorestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board
EQ
11/28Corestate Capital's Creditors Green-Light Bond Restructuring Plan, Shares Drop 7%
MT
11/28Corestate Capital S A : Creditors' meetings approves bond restructuring plan and lays foundation for company's going concern
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board

12/03/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Corestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board

03-Dec-2022 / 09:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board

Luxembourg, 03 December 2022 – Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE") announces changes in the Supervisory Board and Management Board. The previous members of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Roland Folz and Dr. Friedrich Oelrich resigned from office. Dr. Nedim Cen and Dr. Marian Berneburg were appointed as new Supervisory Board members with immediate effect. Dr. Nedim Cen will assume the function of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In addition, Stavros Efremidis (CEO) will leave the Management Board as of 31 December 2022.

 

Notifying Person:

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107
M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

03-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1504455

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1504455  03-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
03:35aCorestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board
EQ
11/28Corestate Capital's Creditors Green-Light Bond Restructuring Plan, Shares Drop 7%
MT
11/28Corestate Capital S A : Creditors' meetings approves bond restructuring plan and lays foun..
PU
11/28Corestate Capital Holding S.a. : Creditors' meeting approves bond restructuring plan and l..
EQ
11/28Corestate Capital Holding S.a. : Creditors' meetings approve modified restructuring concep..
EQ
11/22Corestate Capital S A : unterstützt Vorschlag der Gläubiger für Anleiherestrukturierung &n..
PU
11/22CORESTATE supports creditors' proposal for bond restructuring - Extraordinary General ..
EQ
11/18Corestate Capital S A : Management board no longer believes that success of restructuring ..
PU
11/18Corestate management board no longer believes that success of restructuring negotiation..
EQ
11/15Corestate Capital S A : sees weak business performance in the first nine months of 2022 &n..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 126 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 -529 M -554 M -554 M
Net Debt 2022 518 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,70 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 830%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stavros Efremidis Chief Executive Officer
Udo Giegerich Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Malmendier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Izabela Danner Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Struckmeyer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-93.80%25
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.97%24 604
KE HOLDINGS INC.-12.48%21 195
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.62%13 709
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-38.62%8 991
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.07%7 982