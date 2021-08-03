Log in
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises EUR160 million in additional equity for OPERA residential real estate fund

08/03/2021 | 01:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Funds 
CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises EUR160 million in additional equity for OPERA residential real estate fund 
2021-08-03 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises EUR160 million in additional equity for OPERA residential real estate fund 
Paris, 3 August 2021 - STAM Europe, a subsidiary of the CORESTATE Capital Group, has acquired three new European 
institutional investors for its OPERA residential real estate fund. The equity commitments of the new investors 
combined with the willingness of existing shareholders to increase their stakes generate an increase of EUR160 million in 
available equity for the fund. In total, including bank financing, the OPERA Fund has approximately EUR380 million to 
deploy in residential real estate in France. 
Samantha Sudre Roux, Director Investor Relations: "With this latest closing, the OPERA Fund will have attracted a total 
of just over EUR300 million in equity from 9 European pension funds. This result, which is about 20% above our initial 
target, reflects a sustained appetite for the asset class among investors, but also confidence in the attractiveness of 
Paris as a world city and in STAM's ability to source attractive investment opportunities and to implement its 
strategy." 
The Opera Fund, which was launched in December 2018 and is managed by STAM France IM is a long-term Core/Core+ real 
estate fund, investing in multi-family residential assets located mainly in Paris and its quality suburbs. The product 
targets properties which offer secured rental income and/or opportunities for value creation with renovation programs, 
the construction of new lettable areas, the restructuring of old commercial spaces, the division of existing larger 
apartments and the re-leasing of vacant ones. Recently, the OPERA Fund added two assets to its portfolio, located in 
the 17th and 3rd arrondissements, and signed a promissory contract on a Haussmannian building in the center of Paris. 
Press contact 
Jorge Person 
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369 
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com 
Investor Relations contact 
Dr Kai Klinger 
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025 
ir@corestate-capital.com 
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) 
CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around EUR 28 billion in assets under management. The company 
sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real 
estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in 
large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to 
have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes 
that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all 
concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 800 experts, CORESTATE offers 
clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real 
estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business 
partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries 
across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit 
www.corestate-capital.com for further information. 
Forward-looking statements 
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by 
our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences 
between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates 
given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website 
www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or 
to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking 
statements, which apply only to the date of this communication. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 
              4, Rue Jean Monnet 
              L-2180 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +49 69 3535630-107 
Fax:          +49 69 3535630-29 
E-mail:       IR@corestate-capital.com 
Internet:     www.corestate-capital.com 
ISIN:         LU1296758029 
WKN:          A141J3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223455 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223455 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 241 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2021 34,1 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 427 M 507 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 74,2%
