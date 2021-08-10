Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF

08/10/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Funds 
Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF 
2021-08-10 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF 
  . Excellent Augsburg office property in top location in Munich Metropolitan Region 
  . Total investment volume of approximately ? 46.6m 
  . Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to provide capital and asset management services 
  . Sales to start soon 
Frankfurt, 10 August 2021 - The real estate investment management company Corestate has acquired the new office 
construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for a closed-end public AIF. The Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing will act 
as the capital management company and will also provide asset management services for the property. With a total 
investment volume of approximately ? 46.6m, the transaction took place within the scope of a forward purchase. 
Completion of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales are slated to begin soon. 
Tobias Gollnest, Chief Investment Officer DACH at Corestate: "Augsburg is the third-largest city in Bavaria. Located in 
the Munich Metropolitan Region, its importance as an affordable place to live, work and study is constantly growing. In 
Augsburg Offices, we have succeeded in acquiring a sustainable, profitable investment property for the AIF that will 
offer investors attractive returns. In doing so, we are once again underscoring our first-rate regional market access." 
Laurent Rucker, Head of Real Estate Investment at Hannover Leasing: "We are delighted to acquire Augsburg Offices. The 
property features an excellent regional location and outstanding quality, thanks in no small part to its sustainability 
focus that aims for LEED Gold certification. What is more, it offers a long-term cash flow profile and an excellent, 
mixed and risk-diversified group of tenants. Augsburg's office market is increasingly gaining importance as a 
'satellite market' of Munich." 
The new Augsburg Offices campus features a gross lettable area of just under 8,650 m² and an underground car park with 
roughly 135 spaces (plus 10 outdoor spaces). The developers aim to obtain Gold certification in line with the 
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system. With 10 current tenants on long-term 
leases from industries such as publishing, IT, automotive, real estate project development, dentistry, private equity 
and occupational therapy, the multi-tenant property with fixed terms of 7.5 to 15 years offers excellent tenant 
diversification. The largest tenant is the Weltbild D2C Group. 
The property is located close to the city centre and is well connected to private and public local and long-distance 
transport options. The A8 motorway is roughly 10 minutes from the campus by car. Thanks to a variety of public 
transport connections (tram and bus), the city centre can also be reached in roughly 10 minutes. 
The sale of the property, a joint development of brixx projektentwicklung GmbH and a Munich-based family office, was 
overseen by ELS 9 Büro GmbH. Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH brokered the off-market deal. 
Press contact 
Jorge Person 
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369 
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com 
Investor Relations contact 
Dr Kai Gregor Klinger 
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025 
ir@corestate-capital.com 
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) 
CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around ? 28 billion in assets under management. The company 
sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real 
estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in 
large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to 
have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes 
that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all 
concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 800 experts, CORESTATE offers 
clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real 
estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business 
partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 13 countries 
across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit 
www.corestate-capital.com for further information. 
About brixx projektentwicklung GmbH 
brixx projektentwicklung, founded in Munich by graduate engineer Norbert Müller (Dipl.-Ing.) in 2008, develops real 
estate projects across Germany, including residential properties, hotels and office campuses in inner city and 
inner-city-adjacent locations. Land development is another focal point of the company's activities. brixx has extensive 
experience in the conversion and development of greenfield and brownfield sites, as well as the subsequent development 
of a variety of new urban quarters, including residential and business quarters on a medium and large urban development 
scale. More information is available at www.brixx.ag. 
Forward-looking statements 
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by 
our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences 
between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates 
given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website 
www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or 
to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking 
statements, which apply only to the date of this communication. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 
              4, Rue Jean Monnet 
              L-2180 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +49 69 3535630-107 
Fax:          +49 69 3535630-29 
E-mail:       IR@corestate-capital.com 
Internet:     www.corestate-capital.com 
ISIN:         LU1296758029 
WKN:          A141J3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225119 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225119 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
01:02aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for..
EQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' f..
DJ
08/03CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : STAM Europe raises 160 million in additional equity for..
PU
08/03CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : subsidiary STAM Europe raises ?160 million in additional..
EQ
08/03PRESS RELEASE : CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises EUR160 million in additi..
DJ
07/20CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Recruits New CFO
MT
07/20CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of Corestate – ton..
PU
07/20PRESS RELEASE : Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from the top..
DJ
07/20CORESTATE CAPITAL S A : Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from..
EQ
07/20CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 241 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 34,1 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 545 M 545 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 450 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,15 €
Average target price 16,10 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Parmantier CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Udo Giegerich Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Munsberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Gollnest Chief Investment Officer
Hermann Wagner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.-9.93%528
CBRE GROUP, INC.55.85%32 165
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-24.05%25 788
KE HOLDINGS INC.-69.87%22 079
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED69.67%12 916
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION36.61%8 304