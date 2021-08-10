PRESS RELEASE : Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Funds
Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF
Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF
. Excellent Augsburg office property in top location in Munich Metropolitan Region
. Total investment volume of approximately ? 46.6m
. Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to provide capital and asset management services
. Sales to start soon
Frankfurt, 10 August 2021 - The real estate investment management company Corestate has acquired the new office
construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for a closed-end public AIF. The Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing will act
as the capital management company and will also provide asset management services for the property. With a total
investment volume of approximately ? 46.6m, the transaction took place within the scope of a forward purchase.
Completion of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales are slated to begin soon.
Tobias Gollnest, Chief Investment Officer DACH at Corestate: "Augsburg is the third-largest city in Bavaria. Located in
the Munich Metropolitan Region, its importance as an affordable place to live, work and study is constantly growing. In
Augsburg Offices, we have succeeded in acquiring a sustainable, profitable investment property for the AIF that will
offer investors attractive returns. In doing so, we are once again underscoring our first-rate regional market access."
Laurent Rucker, Head of Real Estate Investment at Hannover Leasing: "We are delighted to acquire Augsburg Offices. The
property features an excellent regional location and outstanding quality, thanks in no small part to its sustainability
focus that aims for LEED Gold certification. What is more, it offers a long-term cash flow profile and an excellent,
mixed and risk-diversified group of tenants. Augsburg's office market is increasingly gaining importance as a
'satellite market' of Munich."
The new Augsburg Offices campus features a gross lettable area of just under 8,650 m² and an underground car park with
roughly 135 spaces (plus 10 outdoor spaces). The developers aim to obtain Gold certification in line with the
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system. With 10 current tenants on long-term
leases from industries such as publishing, IT, automotive, real estate project development, dentistry, private equity
and occupational therapy, the multi-tenant property with fixed terms of 7.5 to 15 years offers excellent tenant
diversification. The largest tenant is the Weltbild D2C Group.
The property is located close to the city centre and is well connected to private and public local and long-distance
transport options. The A8 motorway is roughly 10 minutes from the campus by car. Thanks to a variety of public
transport connections (tram and bus), the city centre can also be reached in roughly 10 minutes.
The sale of the property, a joint development of brixx projektentwicklung GmbH and a Munich-based family office, was
overseen by ELS 9 Büro GmbH. Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH brokered the off-market deal.
Press contact
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com
Investor Relations contact
Dr Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025
ir@corestate-capital.com
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE)
CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around ? 28 billion in assets under management. The company
sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real
estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in
large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to
have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes
that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all
concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 800 experts, CORESTATE offers
clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real
estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business
partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 13 countries
across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit
www.corestate-capital.com for further information.
About brixx projektentwicklung GmbH
brixx projektentwicklung, founded in Munich by graduate engineer Norbert Müller (Dipl.-Ing.) in 2008, develops real
estate projects across Germany, including residential properties, hotels and office campuses in inner city and
inner-city-adjacent locations. Land development is another focal point of the company's activities. brixx has extensive
experience in the conversion and development of greenfield and brownfield sites, as well as the subsequent development
of a variety of new urban quarters, including residential and business quarters on a medium and large urban development
scale. More information is available at www.brixx.ag.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by
our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences
between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates
given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website
www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or
to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking
statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.
