PRESS RELEASE : CFO Lars Schnidrig to leave Corestate Capital Holding S.A. at his own request

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel CFO Lars Schnidrig to leave Corestate Capital Holding S.A. at his own request 2021-05-30 / 21:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFO Lars Schnidrig to leave Corestate Capital Holding S.A. at his own request Frankfurt/Main, 30 May 2021. The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has reached an agreement with Management Board member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lars Schnidrig on the termination of his employment contract as of 31 July 2021. The separation is taking place at the request of Mr. Schnidrig, for personal reasons, on the best of terms. The process of finding a successor will be initiated immediately. Mr. Schnidrig has resigned from his position on the Management Board as of 31 May 2021. The duties of the CFO will be taken over by the Chief Executive Officer of Corestate, Mr. René Parmantier, on a temporary basis with immediate effect. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Friedrich Munsberg, stated: "It is with great regret that we have agreed to Mr. Schnidrig's wish to terminate his employment with Corestate for personal reasons. Mr. Schnidrig has worked for our Group as a member of the Management Board since July 2017 and has played a key role in shaping and moulding the development of the Corestate Group with great personal commitment during this time. He made a particular mark in the areas of capital market financing, investor relations and sustainability/ESG. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Schnidrig for the trustful cooperation and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future. We are confident that we will be able to move forward swiftly with the process of finding a successor and in the meantime know that the management of the CFO department is in the best hands with Mr. Parmantier." Press contact Jorge Person T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369 jorge.person@corestate-capital.com Investor relations contact Mario Groß T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025 ir@corestate-capital.com About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around EUR 28 billion in assets under management. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 800 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 13 countries across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. 