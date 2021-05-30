Log in
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
PRESS RELEASE : CFO Lars Schnidrig to leave Corestate Capital Holding S.A. at his own request

05/30/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel 
CFO Lars Schnidrig to leave Corestate Capital Holding S.A. at his own request 
2021-05-30 / 21:39 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CFO Lars Schnidrig to leave Corestate Capital Holding S.A. at his own request 
Frankfurt/Main, 30 May 2021. The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has reached an 
agreement with Management Board member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lars Schnidrig on the termination of his 
employment contract as of 31 July 2021. The separation is taking place at the request of Mr. Schnidrig, for personal 
reasons, on the best of terms. The process of finding a successor will be initiated immediately. Mr. Schnidrig has 
resigned from his position on the Management Board as of 31 May 2021. The duties of the CFO will be taken over by the 
Chief Executive Officer of Corestate, Mr. René Parmantier, on a temporary basis with immediate effect. 
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Friedrich Munsberg, stated: "It is with great regret that we have agreed to Mr. 
Schnidrig's wish to terminate his employment with Corestate for personal reasons. Mr. Schnidrig has worked for our 
Group as a member of the Management Board since July 2017 and has played a key role in shaping and moulding the 
development of the Corestate Group with great personal commitment during this time. He made a particular mark in the 
areas of capital market financing, investor relations and sustainability/ESG. On behalf of the entire Supervisory 
Board, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Schnidrig for the trustful cooperation and wish him all the best for his 
personal and professional future. We are confident that we will be able to move forward swiftly with the process of 
finding a successor and in the meantime know that the management of the CFO department is in the best hands with Mr. 
Parmantier." 
 
Press contact 
Jorge Person 
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369 
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com 
Investor relations contact 
Mario Groß 
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025 
ir@corestate-capital.com 
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) 
CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around EUR 28 billion in assets under management. The company 
sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real 
estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in 
large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to 
have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes 
that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all 
concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 800 experts, CORESTATE offers 
clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real 
estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) and operates as a respected 
business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 13 
countries across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit 
www.corestate-capital.com for further information. 
Forward-looking statements 
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by 
our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences 
between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates 
given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website 
www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or 
to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking 
statements, which apply only to the date of this communication. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 
              4, Rue Jean Monnet 
              L-2180 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +49 69 3535630-107 
Fax:          +49 69 3535630-29 
E-mail:       IR@corestate-capital.com 
Internet:     www.corestate-capital.com 
ISIN:         LU1296758029 
WKN:          A141J3 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1202326 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202326 2021-05-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202326&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2021 15:40 ET (19:40 GMT)

