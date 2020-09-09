Press release: Corestate publishes new 2020 forecast and expects significantly improved earnings in the second half of the year

CORESTATE today published its financial outlook adjusted for the currently predicted effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. For the financial year 2020, the Company expects aggregated revenues and gains of between € 185 million and € 210 million, EBITDA between € 55 million and € 80 million and adjusted net income of between € 25 million and € 50 million. At the end of August 2020, the company held cash and cash equivalents of around € 63 million.

Financial outlook 2020 with EBITDA of € 55 million und € 80 million

Stable real estate investment management, strong mezzanine business

CEO Schnidrig reaffirms clear focus on debt reduction and sustainable institutionalization

Significant market growth expected for 2021

Luxemburg, 9 September 2020. Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, today published its financial outlook adjusted for the currently predicted effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. For the financial year 2020, the Company expects aggregated revenues and gains of between € 185 million and € 210 million, EBITDA between € 55 million and € 80 million and adjusted net income of between € 25 million and € 50 million. At the end of August 2020, the company held cash and cash equivalents of around € 63 million.

Lars Schnidrig, CEO Corestate, comments: "We have probably passed the most difficult market phase but the changes in clients' behaviour are likely to last much longer. We have actively addressed this and executed our portfolio adaptation faster than originally planned. Our new business in the Core/Core+ risk segments is developing well. In addition, given the short-term decline in profitability, our top priority is above all to substantially reduce our net debt. We expect to see the first results of this by the end of the year."

The mezzanine financing business for real estate projects at HFS is proving robust and largely resistant to the crisis. Demand and margins, as well as repayment behaviour, are almost at pre-crisis levels. The Company also anticipates that fund volumes and profitability will remain stable in the coming months. In the medium term, the mezzanine business should benefit disproportionately from more restrictive lending by banks. The Company expects to see stable or rising revenues for the real estate investment management segment based on the first half of the year. On the other hand, valuation adjustments caused by COVID-19 in a view (co-)investments in the retail and serviced apartments sectors are burdening the results.

Schnidrig concluded: "We have wasted no time in laying the groundwork for strategically developing our business model, and have also launched a comprehensive efficiency program at an operational level that will take effect at the end of the fourth quarter. I am firmly convinced, therefore, that we will emerge stronger from the crisis. We will continue to focus on expanding our institutional and sustainable business. For the coming year, we predict a significant recovery in the market as a whole, and anticipate an increase again in revenues from transaction-based fees, warehousing and alignment capital, as well as a very strong performance in our mezzanine business."

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately Euro 28 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and Fund Management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that are not historical facts and events. This applies wherever there is information about future financial profitability, plans and expectations with regard to the company, growth and profitability as well as economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Statements using the words "should", "may", "will", "believes", "expects", "assumes", "assumes", "estimates", "plans", "believes", "to the knowledge", "estimates" or similar expressions indicate such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management to the best of their knowledge. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and factors and are subject to uncertainties, the non-occurrence or occurrence of which may cause the actual circumstances, including the Company's net assets, financial position and results of operations, to differ materially from or be more negative than those expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these statements. Certain forward-looking statements, while appropriate at this time, may prove to be incorrect. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the forward-looking statements, actual results, financial position, development or performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Therefore, the Company and its management cannot be held responsible for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. It should be noted that the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.