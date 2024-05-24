Stock Code: 5371 This annual report is accessible at the following website http://mops.tse.com.tw Coretronic Corporation 2023 Annual Report Published May 3, 2024

1. Name, designation, contact number, and e-mail of spokesperson and acting spokesperson Spokesperson : Cindy Wen Special Assistant of IR & ESG Office Contact No. : (03)577-2000 E-mail : cindy@coretronic.com Acting : Franck Ho CFO Spokesperson Contact No. : (03)577-2000 E-mail : franck.ho@coretronic.com 2. Address and contact number of the headquarter, branches and plant sites Headquarter and : No. 11, Lixing Rd., Hsinchu Science Park , Hsinchu City plant address TEL : (03)577-2000 Plant address : No. 2, Kebei 5th Rd., Zhunan Science Park, Miaoli County TEL : (037)777-000 Branch and plant : No. 2-1, Nanke 6th Road, Tainan Science Park address TEL : (06)505-2551 Branch and plant : No. 5, Wenhua Road, Fengshan Village, Hukou Township, address Hsinchu County TEL : (03)598-6200 3. Name, address, website, and contact number of share service agency Name : Taishin Securities Co., Limited Stock Affairs Department Address : B1, No. 96, Sec. 1, Jianguo N. Rd., Taipei City Website : www.tssco.com.tw TEL : (02)2504-8125 4. Auditors and the name, address, website and contact number of the accounting firm for the latest financial report Name of CPA : Shao-Pin Kuo, Chih-Chung Chen Name of accounting : Ernst & Young firm Address : E-3, No. 1, Lixing Rd., Hsinchu Science Park Website : www.ey.com TEL : (03)688-5678 Name of overseas exchange where securities are listed, and method of inquiry: None Company website : www.coretronic.com

Table of Contents Page One. Letter to the Shareholders 1 Two. Company overview 9 Three. Corporate Governance Report 16 I. Organization 16 Background information of directors, the President, vice presidents, associate vice presidents, and heads of departments and branch offices 17 III. Remuneration paid to directors, supervisors, the President, and vice presidents in the last year 25 IV. Corporate governance 29 V. Information about CPA professional fees 92 VI. Change of CPA 92 VII. The company's Chairman, President, or any managers involved in financial or accounting affairs being employed by the accounting firm or any of its affiliated company in the last year 93 VIII.Details of shares transferred or pledged by directors, managers and shareholders with more than 10% ownership interest in the last year, up till the publication date of annual report 93 IX. Top ten shareholders by shareholding who are related parties or spouses, relatives within the second degree of kinship 95 The number of shares and the consolidated shareholding of the same investee invested by the company, directors and/or officers of the company, and the businesses directly or indirectly controlled by the company 96 Four. Capital Overview 97 I. Source of capital 97 II. Shareholder structure 98 III. Diversity of ownership 98 IV. Major shareholders 98 Information relating to market price, net worth, earnings, and dividends per share for the last 2 years 99 VI. Dividend policy and implementation 100 VII. Impacts of proposed stock dividends on the Company's business performance and earnings per share 100 VIII.Employee and director remuneration 100 IX. Buyback of company shares 101 X. Disclosure relating to corporate bonds 101 XI. Preferred shares, global depository receipts, employee warrants, restricted employee shares, or merger/acquisition/divestment through the exchange of shares 101 XII. Progress on planned uses of capital 101 Five. Overview of operation 102 I. Business Activities 102 II. Market and Production Overview 114

III. Employees 124 IV. Environmental protection expenditure 124 V. Labor relations 125 VI. Information, communication, and security management 129 VII. Important contracts 134 Six. Financial Summary 138 Summary balance sheet and statement of comprehensive income for the last 5 years 138 II. Financial analysis for the last 5 years 142 III. Audit Committee's report on the review of the latest financial statements 145 IV. Latest financial statements 146 V. Latest audited individual financial statements 146 VI. Impacts on the company's financial position of financial distress on the company and its affiliates in the most recent year and by the date of report publication 146 VII. Attainment of mandatory certification by personnel involved in financial information transparency 146 Seven. Review and Analysis of Financial Position and Financial Performance, and Risk Management Issues 146 I. Fnancial position 146 II. Financial performance 147 III. Cash flow 147 IV. Material capital expenditures in the last year and impacts on financial/business performance 148 Causes of profit or loss incurred on investments in the last year, and any improvements or investments planned for the next year 148 VI. Risk management 148 VII. Other important disclosures 151 Eight. Special Disclosure 152 I. Information of affiliated companies 152 Private placement of securities in the last year up till the publication date of annual report 166 III. Holding or disposal of the Company's shares by subsidiaries in the last financial year, up till the publication date of annual report 166 IV. Other supplementary information 166 Nine. Occurrences Significant to Shareholders' Equity or Securities Price, as Defined in Subparagraph 2, Paragraph 3, Article 36 of the Securities and Exchange Act, in the Last Year Up Till the Publication Date of Annual Report 166

One. Letter to the Shareholders Dear Shareholders, I. Introduction For the fiscal year of 2023, Coretronic reported a consolidated sales revenue of NT$39,492 million, drop 21% YoY. The consolidated operating income totaled NT$931 million with a pre-tax income of NT$1,588 million. Net income was reported at NT$1,202 million. Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company was NT$1,392 million, and the EPS in 2023 was NT$3.56. Business Report for 2023 The sales volume of each major product of the Company in FY 2023 is as follows: Product 2022 2023 Diff. Energy Saving Products 40,008,434 30,466,227 -23.85% (unit/pc) Visual Solutions 1,357,622 974,847 -28.19% Products (unit) Budget Execution: The Company was not required to publish financial forecasts for FY2023. The results of financial income and expenditure and profitability analysis are tabulated below: Fiscal Year 2022 2023 Item Financial Liabilities to assets ratio (%) 55.10 53.87 Long-term capital to property, plant and structure 340.92 293.81 equipment ratio (%) Liquidity ratio (%) 155.63 135.23 Solvency Current ratio (%) 112.27 102.06 Interest coverage ratio 10.30 4.86 Return on assets (%) 4.49 3.09 Return on equity (%) 10.51 6.02 Net income before tax to paid-up capital 81.15 40.63 Profitability ratio (%) Net margin (%) 4.85 3.04 Earnings per share (dollar) / average 6.03 3.56 weighted number of outstanding shares 1

(IV) Research and Development Status 1. Energy Saving Products： Reflecting to 2023, in response to the ultra-thin, narrow bezel, high-resolution,high-contrast and energy-saving displays on the market, we continued to develop its core technology of light guide plates, display technology, and system integration technology to enhance product competency. In injection-molded light guide plates, the Company introduced the new IML light guide plates, combined with special optical components to further enhance efficiency at least 50%~70% higher than traditional BLU. In hot embossing LGP, also continues refined, optimized process and microstructure design developed new PC/PMMA RS-IML, in addition to having the advantages of efficiency, low internal stress, resistance to material sticking, no need for molds, similar optical performance to injection type and high productivity, the thickness can be down to 0.3T, and can be used for ultra-narrow bezel thin displays. Looking forward to the energy-saving requirements of Energy star 9.0 in monitor displays, it has mass produced in high energy-efficient LGPs of 27" or below, which are 15-25% more efficient than existing products. In the development of HDR, we stared the mass production of Mini-LED area dimming and scanning backlight modules for use on narrow-bezel gaming laptops and FPDs. Alongside with company's specially developed optical alignment splicing light board, special diffusion plate/ sheet & printing technology has improved optics, picture quality and production stability. In response to the needs of future display technology ESG, small and medium-sized "front light" products have been developed to meet the high transparency and high contrast requirements of reflective LCD. Its special microstructure design can further improve the luminous efficiency and will make a certain contribution to the trend of energy saving and carbon reduction. Furthermore, leveraging core technologies in light guide panels, backlight modules, special LCD cell and film processing, we have developed the sixth-generation switchable NB privacy module, which is lighter, thinner, and offers enhanced privacy and has been recognized by many customers and plans are under way. Additionally, for the privacy needs of the next generation OLED display, working sample and testing have been ongoing discussed with potential customers. By extending related concepts to automotive and industrial applications, such as the development of one-way and two-way privacy protection technology for automotive center information displays (CID) and passenger displays for drivers to dynamically switch the viewing angle in different scenarios to prevent driving safety caused by light interference, the first generation product has entered the trial production stage. In the face of the improvement of vehicle anti-peeping performance, a variety of new designs and trials have been completed and are being promoted with many customers. To cope with the trend towards large-size,high-brightness, and high-contrast automotive display, we have successfully developed a 2D dynamic dimming LCD display featuring optics structure, diffusion layer & LED design, a 2.0~4mm OD with low Halo effect, and dynamic dimming function. Its outline can be traditional rectangle or even free form type (ex. circle 2

outline). Collaborative development with customers has also begun. In semi-system integration, it smoothly won orders from global customers with the integrated technology covering open cell, LGP, touch module, and assembly and production integration business model. Based on these advantages, the Company also integrated the open cell in privacy display technology to in-house splitting and polarizer to form an integrated process from front-end to LCM. 2. Visual Solutions Products： Development of solid state illumination based on triple pure laser (RGB laser) and hybrid laser (Multi-Color Light Architecture, MCLA™ ) has been a key strategy for the Company in the field of image products. With the patented multi-source light combining technology and high efficiency thermal system, we continue to be the DLP #1 leader in the projector market. In 2023 we launched a series of 5000lm mainstream products that are industry leading in terms of energy saving, miniaturization and efficiency and use standard power suppliers. In addition to being compatible with a variety of light sources, they also adopted ESG concept in the product design. We also launched a smart Pico RGB laser product that is the smallest in its class. It's portable, easy to install and has smart and streaming features bringing great convenience in use, also is has wide color gamut and high contrast making it unaffected by ambient light. All of which combined allow it to provide ultimate color and brightness performance in any personal or business use scenarios. In response to the urgent demand for AI applications and the evolution of technology, we are actively developing the smart projectors. By integrating advanced smart features such as voice control, personal projection mapping, and personalized smart desktop, we aim to provide intelligent and convenient product experiences. We will also incorporate smart projectors into smart home to achieve a seamless interconnection of the smart home ecosystem, meeting the expectations of consumers for smart living. Projectors, from low brightness to high brightness, are first designed based on system's minimum requirements of air flow. The thermal management is then optimized following the principles of quiet, compact, light and energy-efficient. The R&D team conducted research on heat dissipation components and thermal interface materials to improve the efficiency of active and passive cooling measures. Also, by building a vibration digital model, the noise of the actuator and phosphor wheel were further reduced, thereby reducing the overall noise of the projector products. Also, digital simulation technology is used to simulate the system vibration and photo thermal coupling, which improved the systems' photo thermal conversion efficiency and the design accuracy, expedited the projector development, extended the service life of the projector, and improved the product stability. Under the global consensus on environmental sustainability and the Company's carbon reduction strategy, the commitment to ESG is not just limited to organizational and product level, but also deeply ingrained in the Company's core objectives covering from supply chains' compliance with ESG regulation, energy saving and carbon reduction at the manufacturing end and the overall planning of 3

green projectors. Specifically, this includes the use of recycled materials in cardboard, adopting PCR in material selection standards, continuously improving the energy efficiency of projectors, striving to reduce the size, and effectively improving the carbon emission efficiency of the factory through modular design. In 2023, three models obtained the Carbon Footprint of Product ISO 14067:2018 certification for the complete life cycle (raw material acquisition, manufacturing, distribution, sales, consumer use, and waste disposal). By implementing these projects and conducting actual audits, we have demonstrated our commitment to ESG initiatives and fulfilled corporate's social responsibility through concrete actions. Summary of Business Plan in 2024 Looking forward to 2024, the Company's operations will be directed towards the following management principles and policy. 1. Continue with the transformation of business profit model and product competitiveness, and promote lean and smart manufacturing to enhance efficiency, improve product quality, and create profit. 2 Build a sustainable supply chain, cultivating localization while expanding globally to secure competitiveness and enhance global market share. Cultivating core technologies and key components to provide innovative display systems and total solutions through integration and application of optical/ mechanical/ electrical/ thermal/ software/ material solutions and system design. Focus on high value-added products and multiple visual solutions, cultivate and develop intelligent service platforms for AI, big data, cloud technology, and intelligent interaction to expand growth momentum as well as lead future growth trends. Furnish a sales volume forecast and the basis thereof. According to the supply and demand situation, business strategy, and the Company's production capacity, market share, etc., it is expected that the sales volume of Energy Saving products and Visual Solutions products under the Display Business Group in 2024 is expected to grow by 10% to 15% compared to the previous year and by 20% to 25% respectively. IV. Future Development Strategies Moving forward, we will adhere to the mission to be the leader of the digital display system technology, continue to develop innovative display solutions, and aim at cloud services, AI, and complete solutions for various smart fields. The specific development strategies are as follows: Intensely develop optical core technology to extend the cross-sector application of optical components, system products and semi-system products to increase product add value and price competitiveness and secure global competitiveness in the display and visual technology fields In BLM technology, apart from constantly developing various new type LGPs, direct type LGLs, special optical control films, and Mini-LED BLMs and its related optical diffusion film/plate and printing technology; we will continue to reduce the thickness, bezel width, optical films and LEDs and enhance the optical efficiency of 4

BLMs to develop slim, small, lightweight, energy-efficient, HDR, and high-value added displays with privacy protection, for game consoles, tablets, notebooks, industrial monitors, automotive HUDs and touch screens, advanced monitors for medical and gaming, AIO monitors, slim and smart high-end TVs and smart home display modules. In terms of front light module technology, in response to the needs of different products, combined with our experience in optical design and light guide plate manufacturing, we continue to develop and send samples to potential customers. In response to the changes in market business models and customer demands, product development has turned from BLMs to semi-system and integrated system products designed and manufactured in combination with tablets/notebooks/ automotive HUDs and displays, and TV outer parts. This move aims to provide the best possible design, production, and global after-sales services for Brand Name/SI, and panel customers through a highly flexible business model. (IV) Mainstream products will focus on three strategic directions: (1) To develop SSI based on triple pure laser (RGB laser) and hybrid laser (Multi-Color Light Architecture, MCLA™) and drive for light source tra nsition for lamp-based products; (2) To accelerate the development and adoption of AI and incorporate advanced smart technologies to strengthen the connection between smart features and user experience to provide an even more friendly user interface; (3) To consolidate the projector industry with business strategy cooperation and expansion, and strengthen the connection with the industry ecosystem. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on laser light source technology and patent acquisition as the foundation, develop smart technologies for applications, expand the influence of mainstream products in the commercial and consumer market by strategic alliances with key suppliers and aggressive customer acquisition to achieve a smarter, more convenience and more superior product experience. Leveraging the advantages of DLP technology, further expanding the DLP technology, products, and business models to ensure competitive and seek revenue growth. (1) Deployment of HEP & 4K/2K platforms, expanding the product line and applications in the 1-DLP segment. (2) Keep 3-DLP business development, buildup the EMS/OEM manufacturing capabilities to ensure full deployment by 2025. Keep development of 3-DLP technology and product platform expansion. (VI) Extending projection technology and applications, focus & explore the opportunities of specific fields and automotive projection applications, to make sure the momentum of future growth. (1) Focusing on automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD) and in-car/out-car projection applications, engaging with automotive manufacturers for implementation by 2024 and ensuring revenue momentum by 2026. (2) Continuing the strategic layout of simulation, dome, and specific industrial application technologies and products, targeting key customers to explore opportunities for solution implementation. (VII) Will develop new 2K, 4K, and 8K smart laser ultra-short-throw projection TVs to complete the full range of products for our customers. Provide customized optical engine or complete projector services for a variety of applications for the growing pico-projector market. While continue to refine the R&D and manufacturing 5