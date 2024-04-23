Other Matter - Making Reference to the Audit of Other Auditors

We did not audit the financial statements of certain associates and joint ventures accounted for under the equity method whose statements are based solely on the reports of the other auditors. These associates and joint ventures under equity method amounted to NT$40,975 thousand and NT$50,117 thousand, representing 0.07% and 0.09% of consolidated total assets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The related shares of gain (loss) from the associates and joint ventures under the equity method amounted to NT$(9,128) thousand and NT$7,071 thousand, representing (0.57)% and 0.22% of the consolidated net income before tax for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, Interpretations developed by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee or the former Standing Interpretations Committee as endorsed by Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the ability to continue as a going concern of the Group, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance, including audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also