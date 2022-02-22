Coretronic : Announcement for subsidiaries under the article 22.1(1) of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22
2.The public company or its subsidiaries for which
the amount of monetary loans extended to others reaches
20 percent or more of their net worth on the latest
financial statements(1)Name of funding recipient
(2)Relationship with lender(3)Lending limit
(thousand NTD)(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)
up to the date of occurrence(5)Reason for lending
up to the date of occurrence:
1
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and
Bigshine (HK) Limited are direct and indirect 100% owned by
Coretronic Corp.separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD532,283thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD294,945thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
2
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and
Great Pride Hong Kong Limited are direct and indirect 100%
owned by Coretronic Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD2,832,381thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD845,880thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
3
(1)Name of funding recipient:Brightbridge Resources Limited
(2)Relationship with lender:Brightbridge Resources Limited and
Tec Point Limited are indirect 100% owned by
Coretronic Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD3,595,859thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD2,474thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
4
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited.
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and
Venture Orient Limited are direct and indirect 100%
owned by Coretronic Corp.separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD587,114thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD86,258thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
5
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic corp.
(2)Relationship with lender: Venture Orient Limited is indirect 100%
owned by Coretronic Corp.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD587,114thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD26,712thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
6
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and
Wisdom Success (HK) Limited are direct and indirect
100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD6,665,832thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD55,650thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
7
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and
Wisdom Success Limited ar direct and indirect
100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD10,479,574thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD22,260thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
8
(1)Name of funding recipient:Optoma Corp.
(2)Relationship with lender:Optoma Corp. and Chung Tsen Investment
Corp. are direct 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD1,026,529housand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD246,000thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
9
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Optics (Kunshan) Corp.
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Optics (Kunshan) Corp. and
Coretronic Projection (Kunshan) Corp. are indirect 100% owned by
Coretronic Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD5,697,869thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD462,689thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
10
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic MEMS Corp.
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic MEMS Corp. and Young Green
Energy Co. are direct 100% owned and 99.91% owned by Coretronic
Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD89,702thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD65,000thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
11
(1)Name of funding recipient: Optoma Corp.
(2)Relationship with lender: Optoma Corp. and Tsen Ming Investment
Corp. are direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD186,970thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD140,000thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
12
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Optotech (Suzhou)Co.,Ltd
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Optotech (Suzhou)Co.,Ltdand
Coretronic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic
Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD4,834,480thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD1,296,403thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
13
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Display (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Display (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd.
and Coretronic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by
Coretronic Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD4,834,480thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD663,794thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
14
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Optics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Optics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. and
Coretronic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic
Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD4,834,480thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD1,785,281thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
15
(1)Name of funding recipient:Great Pride Hong Kong Limited
(2)Relationship with lender: Great Pride Hong Kong Limited and
Dynamic Time Investments Limited are indirect 100%
owned by Coretronic Corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD2,196,248thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD751,275thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
16
(1)Name of funding recipient:Core-Flex Limited
(2)Relationship with lender: Core-Flex Limited and
Dynamic Time Investments Limited are indirect 99.36% and 100% owned
by Coretronic corp. separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD878,499thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD120,427thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
17
(1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic corp.
(2)Relationship with lender:Dynamic Time Investments Limited
is indirect 100% owned by Coretronic corp.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD2,196,248thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD1,279,950thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
18
(1)Name of funding recipient:Young Optics(BD) Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender: Best Alpha Investments Limited and
Young Optics(BD) Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Young Optics Inc.
separately.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD507,834thousand
(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of
occurrence:NTD27,825thousand
(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital
needs
3.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as of the date of occurrence:NTD8,172,823thousand
4.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:36.89%
5.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:subsidiary's self-owned funds
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None