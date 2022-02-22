Coretronic : Announcement for subsidiaries under the article 22.1(1) of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22 2.The public company or its subsidiaries for which the amount of monetary loans extended to others reaches 20 percent or more of their net worth on the latest financial statements(1)Name of funding recipient (2)Relationship with lender(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence(5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence: 1 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and Bigshine (HK) Limited are direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD532,283thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD294,945thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 2 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and Great Pride Hong Kong Limited are direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD2,832,381thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD845,880thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 3 (1)Name of funding recipient:Brightbridge Resources Limited (2)Relationship with lender:Brightbridge Resources Limited and Tec Point Limited are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD3,595,859thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD2,474thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 4 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited. (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and Venture Orient Limited are direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD587,114thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD86,258thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 5 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic corp. (2)Relationship with lender: Venture Orient Limited is indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD587,114thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD26,712thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 6 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and Wisdom Success (HK) Limited are direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD6,665,832thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD55,650thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 7 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Investment Limited (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Investment Limited and Wisdom Success Limited ar direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD10,479,574thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD22,260thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 8 (1)Name of funding recipient:Optoma Corp. (2)Relationship with lender:Optoma Corp. and Chung Tsen Investment Corp. are direct 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD1,026,529housand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD246,000thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 9 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Optics (Kunshan) Corp. (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Optics (Kunshan) Corp. and Coretronic Projection (Kunshan) Corp. are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD5,697,869thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD462,689thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 10 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic MEMS Corp. (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic MEMS Corp. and Young Green Energy Co. are direct 100% owned and 99.91% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD89,702thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD65,000thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 11 (1)Name of funding recipient: Optoma Corp. (2)Relationship with lender: Optoma Corp. and Tsen Ming Investment Corp. are direct and indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp.separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD186,970thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD140,000thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 12 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Optotech (Suzhou)Co.,Ltd (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Optotech (Suzhou)Co.,Ltdand Coretronic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD4,834,480thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD1,296,403thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 13 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Display (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Display (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. and Coretronic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD4,834,480thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD663,794thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 14 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic Optics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender:Coretronic Optics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. and Coretronic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD4,834,480thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD1,785,281thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 15 (1)Name of funding recipient:Great Pride Hong Kong Limited (2)Relationship with lender: Great Pride Hong Kong Limited and Dynamic Time Investments Limited are indirect 100% owned by Coretronic Corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD2,196,248thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD751,275thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 16 (1)Name of funding recipient:Core-Flex Limited (2)Relationship with lender: Core-Flex Limited and Dynamic Time Investments Limited are indirect 99.36% and 100% owned by Coretronic corp. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD878,499thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD120,427thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 17 (1)Name of funding recipient:Coretronic corp. (2)Relationship with lender:Dynamic Time Investments Limited is indirect 100% owned by Coretronic corp. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD2,196,248thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD1,279,950thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 18 (1)Name of funding recipient:Young Optics(BD) Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Best Alpha Investments Limited and Young Optics(BD) Ltd. are indirect 100% owned by Young Optics Inc. separately. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NTD507,834thousand (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD)up to the date of occurrence:NTD27,825thousand (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:working capital needs 3.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence:NTD8,172,823thousand 4.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:36.89% 5.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:subsidiary's self-owned funds 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None