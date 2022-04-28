Coretronic : On behalf of major subsidiary Optoma Holding Limited to announce the board resolution to issue the restricted stock awards

Statement

1.Resolution date of the board of directors:2022/04/28 2.Expected issue price:EUR1.99 per share 3.Expected total amount (shares) of issuance: 1,342,308 ordinary shares 4.Vesting conditions: Release takes place as set out in the Award Agreement. 5.Measures to be taken when employees fail to meet the vesting conditions or in the event of inheritance: If the Award Holder dies or ceases to be an Employee before all the Shares are Released, the Award will lapse in respect of the Shares not Released and the Award Holder (or their estate) shall forfeit for initial consideration all interest in the Shares not Released. 6.Other issuance criteria: None. 7.Qualification criteria for employees:Any employee of an Optoma Group Member. 8.The reason the current issuance of RSA is necessary: To attract and retain talents, motivate and engage employees for the best interests of the company and our shareholders, so as to align the interests of employees and shareholders. 9.Calculated expense amount: None. 10.Dilution of the Company's earnings per share (EPS): After the issuance of the 1,342,308 ordinary shares, the company's EPS will be diluted for 3.95%. 11.Other matters affecting shareholder's equity: None. 12.Restrictions before employees meet the vesting conditions once the RSA are received or subscribed for: （1）The Award Holder may not transfer, assign, charge, sell or otherwise dispose of the interest in the Shares prior to the relevant Release Date. （2）The voting rights on the Shares at any general or special meeting of members of the Company that occurs before the Release Date may not be exercised （3）If the Company makes an offer conferring any rights on its members to acquire (for payment) additional securities in a Group Member, the Award Holder shall reject such offer for no consideration in respect of any rights or securities attributable to the Shares. （4）Dividends paid on the Shares where the Record Date occurs before the Release Date shall be dealt with as specified by the Directors in the Award Agreement. 13.Other important terms and conditions (including stock trust custody, etc.): （1）As regulated in "Employee Restricted Share Purchase Scheme Rules" and specified in the Award Agreement. （2）The Award Holder shall pay the Tax Liability to the Employer Company if and insofar the Tax Liability is to be borne by the Award Holder under local rules and regulations in force from time to time in the jurisdiction of registration of the Employer Company. （3）The Shares may be registered in the name of the Nominee until the Release Date on such terms as the Directors determine. 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: （1）Coretronic resolved the proposal in BOD dated on 2022/04/25 and disclosed the material information. （2）The Company resolved the proposal in BOD dated on 2022/04/27 UK Time.