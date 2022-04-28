Log in
    5371   TW0005371009

CORETRONIC CORPORATION

(5371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-26
57.50 TWD   -2.21%
06:26aCORETRONIC : On behalf of major subsidiary Optoma Holding Limited to announce the board resolution to issue the restricted stock awards
PU
04/26Coretronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/26CORETRONIC : Convening of an investor conference concerning 1Q 2022 Financial and Operating Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coretronic : On behalf of major subsidiary Optoma Holding Limited to announce the board resolution to issue the restricted stock awards

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Coretronic Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 17:56:06
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiary Optoma Holding Limited to
announce the board resolution to issue
the restricted stock awards
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Resolution date of the board of directors:2022/04/28
2.Expected issue price:EUR1.99 per share
3.Expected total amount (shares) of issuance: 1,342,308 ordinary shares
4.Vesting conditions: Release takes place as set out in the Award Agreement.
5.Measures to be taken when employees fail to meet the vesting
 conditions or in the event of inheritance:
If the Award Holder dies or ceases to be an Employee before all the
Shares are Released, the Award will lapse in respect of the Shares not
Released and the Award Holder (or their estate) shall forfeit
for initial consideration all interest in the Shares not Released.
6.Other issuance criteria: None.
7.Qualification criteria for employees:Any employee of
an Optoma Group Member.
8.The reason the current issuance of RSA is necessary:
To attract and retain talents, motivate and engage employees for
the best interests of the company and our shareholders, so as to align
the interests of employees and shareholders.
9.Calculated expense amount: None.
10.Dilution of the Company's earnings per share (EPS):
After the issuance of the 1,342,308 ordinary shares,
the company's EPS will be diluted for 3.95%.
11.Other matters affecting shareholder's equity: None.
12.Restrictions before employees meet the vesting conditions
 once the RSA are received or subscribed for:
（1）The Award Holder may not transfer, assign, charge, sell or otherwise
dispose of the interest in the Shares prior to the relevant Release Date.
（2）The voting rights on the Shares at any general or special meeting of
members of the Company that occurs before the Release Date may
not be exercised
（3）If the Company makes an offer conferring any rights on its members
to acquire (for payment) additional securities in a Group Member,
the Award Holder shall reject such offer for no consideration in respect of
any rights or securities attributable to the Shares.
（4）Dividends paid on the Shares where the Record Date occurs before
the Release Date shall be dealt with as specified by the Directors
in the Award Agreement.
13.Other important terms and conditions (including stock trust
 custody, etc.):
（1）As regulated in "Employee Restricted Share Purchase Scheme Rules" and
specified in the Award Agreement.
（2）The Award Holder shall pay the Tax Liability to the Employer Company
if and insofar the Tax Liability is to be borne by the Award Holder under
local rules and regulations in force from time to time in the jurisdiction
of registration of the Employer Company.
（3）The Shares may be registered in the name of the Nominee until the
Release Date on such terms as the Directors determine.
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
（1）Coretronic resolved the proposal in BOD dated on 2022/04/25 and
disclosed the material information.
（2）The Company resolved the proposal in BOD dated on 2022/04/27 UK Time.

Disclaimer

Coretronic Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
