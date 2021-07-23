Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CorMedix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRMD   US21900C3088

CORMEDIX INC.

(CRMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORMEDIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CorMedix Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/23/2021 | 08:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. (“CorMedix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRMD) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 1, 2021, CorMedix issued a press release “announc[ing] that the [FDA] cannot approve the [new drug application ("NDA")] for DefenCath…in its present form.” CorMedix informed investors that the “FDA noted concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility after a review of records requested by FDA and provided by the manufacturing facility.”

On this news, CorMedix’s stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 39.87%, to close at $9.02 per share on March 1, 2021.

Then on March 13, 2021, CorMedix announced that “[b]ased on our analyses, we have concluded that additional process qualification will be needed with subsequent validation to address the deficiencies identified by FDA.”

On this news, CorMedix’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 19.97%, to close at $6.05 per share on May 14, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath’s manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for catheter-related bloodstream infections (“CRBSIs”) in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORMEDIX INC.
07/23CORMEDIX ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
07/23CRMD ALERT : Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CorM..
BU
07/22CORMEDIX : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Cor..
PR
06/21CORMEDIX INC.(NASDAQGM : CRMD) dropped from S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry ..
CI
06/10CorMedix Inc. Completes Sale of $1.3 Million of NOL Tax Benefits Through The ..
GL
06/09CorMedix Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the JMP Securities Life Scie..
GL
05/27CorMedix Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/14CORMEDIX : Needham & Co Adjusts CorMedix PT to $29 From $31, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
05/14CORMEDIX INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/14CORMEDIX INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,22 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 90,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 234 M 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 645x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CORMEDIX INC.
Duration : Period :
CorMedix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORMEDIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 20,30 $
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Khoso Baluch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mathew David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Myron Lawrence Kaplan Chairman
Antony E. Pfaffle Secretary & Chief Scientific Officer
John L. Armstrong EVP-Technical Operations & Head-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORMEDIX INC.-17.36%301
MERCK KGAA23.94%82 277
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD55.73%41 764
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.32.37%18 939
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-27.81%8 475
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-10.63%6 698