CorMedix : Click to Download the Latest Investor Presentation

DefenCathTM: A potentially new standard-of-care in the prevention of catheter related blood stream infections
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The forward looking statements in this presentation include statements about our business, including commercialization plans and potential markets for our products and product candidates, clinical trials, potential indications for our product candidates, development timelines, regulatory timelines and future events that have not yet occurred. Pharmaceutical and medical device development inherently involves significant risks and uncertainties, including the risks outlined in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate DefenCath™, and factors relating to commercialization and regulatory approval thereof; unpredictability of the size of the markets for, and market acceptance of DefenCath™; the timing for regulatory approval of DefenCath™ in the U.S.; our need for and ability to raise sufficient capital; our ability to identify and enter into strategic transactions; intellectual property protection; retaining our stock's listing on NASDAQ; research and development activities; competition; industry environment, and other matters. Any forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on information available to us on the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DefenCathTM is a Novel Product Targeting Substantial Market Opportunities
Novel Product Addressing a
Significant Unmet Need in
Multiple Clinical Indications
Substantial Market
Opportunities
Recently Received CRL from
FDA
Data Demonstrate Effectiveness and Safety
Talented and Experienced Management Team
DefenCath is a novel catheter lock solution with the potential to change the standard of care in several large markets - no current pharmacologic agent approved topreventinfections associated with central venous catheters (CVCs)
DefenCath is intended initially for CVCs used by hemodialysis patients with kidney failure to reduce the risk of catheter related blood stream infections. Expanded label to be sought for use in CVCs used by oncology and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) patients
Cost for treating all CRBSI episodes and their complications is up to $2.7B - 250,000 CRBSIs per year in U.S.1
Large addressable markets for catheter-lock solutions in hemodialysis setting (~80MM catheter lumen locks per year2) and oncology/TPN (~150MM catheter lumen locks per year3) in U.S.
Hemodialysis market can be addressed with a modest sized infrastructure (~50 individuals) given concentration of the dialysis clinics
Granted rolling submission and priority review of NDA by FDA based on data from LOCK-IT-100; FDA completed review by February 28, 2021 PDUFA date; FDA not able to approve at this time due to manufacturing deficiencies
Fast track and QIDP designations granted by FDA
10.5 years of potential market exclusivity pursuant to New Chemical Entity, QIDP designation and pediatric exclusivity
LOCK-IT-100trial of DefenCath demonstrated 71% reduction in the risk of occurrence of CRBSI in 795 hemodialysis subjects
Safety profile comparable to heparin catheter lock solution, which is the current standard of care designed to prevent clotting, but not infections
Executive management team brings significant relevant commercial and clinical experience from large pharma
Leadership team has launched >40 drugs in aggregate at prior companies
1 Becker's Hospital Review
2/3 Market research commissioned by CorMedix from third party firm
CorMedix Senior Management Team
Khoso Baluch
Chief Executive Officer
Matt David, MD
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Phoebe Mounts, PhD, JD
EVP and General Counsel
Paul Chew, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Jack Armstrong
EVP Technical Operations
Elizabeth Masson Hurlburt
EVP & Head of Clinical
Operations
Targeting a Substantial Commercial Market Opportunity
No pharmacologic agents approved in the U.S. for the prevention of CRBSI in central venous catheters
Total annual cost in U.S. for treating all CRBSI and their complications up to $2.7B
Multiple organizations are focused on reducing CRBSIs - CDC, NIH, CMS, IDSA, ASCO, ASPEN, among others***
Oncology Hemodialysis
TPN
2025 estimate of ~80MM catheter lumen locks and growing**
Meets eligibility requirements for add-on payment (TDAPA*) outside of the ESRD bundle for at least the first two years
2025 estimate of ~136 million catheter lumen locks**
Immunocompromised patients at elevated risk of CRBSIs
~95% of patients treated for their cancer in out-patient settings, most with favorable ASP+ reimbursement
2025 estimate of ~13 million catheter lumen locks**
Patients receiving TPN at home are at very high risk of infections
Estimated 2025 Market for Catheter-Lock Solutions**
(lumen locks, annually)
14
136
230
80
Hemodialysis
Oncology
TPN
Total
TDAPA: Transitional Drug Add - On Payment Adjustment
Source: Market research commissioned by CorMedix from third party firm
***Note: Centers for Disease Control and Surveillance (CDC), National Institutes for Health (NIH), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN)
CORMEDIX 5
