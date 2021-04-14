Log in
CorMedix : Click to Download the Latest Investor Presentation

04/14/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
DefenCathTM: A potentially new standard-of-care in the prevention of catheter related blood stream infections

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The forward looking statements in this presentation include statements about our business, including commercialization plans and potential markets for our products and product candidates, clinical trials, potential indications for our product candidates, development timelines, regulatory timelines and future events that have not yet occurred. Pharmaceutical and medical device development inherently involves significant risks and uncertainties, including the risks outlined in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate DefenCath™, and factors relating to commercialization and regulatory approval thereof; unpredictability of the size of the markets for, and market acceptance of DefenCath™; the timing for regulatory approval of DefenCath™ in the U.S.; our need for and ability to raise sufficient capital; our ability to identify and enter into strategic transactions; intellectual property protection; retaining our stock's listing on NASDAQ; research and development activities; competition; industry environment, and other matters. Any forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on information available to us on the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CORMEDIX 2

DefenCathTM is a Novel Product Targeting Substantial Market Opportunities

Novel Product Addressing a

Significant Unmet Need in

Multiple Clinical Indications

Substantial Market

Opportunities

Recently Received CRL from

FDA

Data Demonstrate Effectiveness and Safety

Talented and Experienced Management Team

  • DefenCath is a novel catheter lock solution with the potential to change the standard of care in several large markets - no current pharmacologic agent approved to preventinfections associated with central venous catheters (CVCs)
  • DefenCath is intended initially for CVCs used by hemodialysis patients with kidney failure to reduce the risk of catheter related blood stream infections. Expanded label to be sought for use in CVCs used by oncology and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) patients
  • Cost for treating all CRBSI episodes and their complications is up to $2.7B - 250,000 CRBSIs per year in U.S.1
  • Large addressable markets for catheter-lock solutions in hemodialysis setting (~80MM catheter lumen locks per year2) and oncology/TPN (~150MM catheter lumen locks per year3) in U.S.
  • Hemodialysis market can be addressed with a modest sized infrastructure (~50 individuals) given concentration of the dialysis clinics
  • Granted rolling submission and priority review of NDA by FDA based on data from LOCK-IT-100; FDA completed review by February 28, 2021 PDUFA date; FDA not able to approve at this time due to manufacturing deficiencies
  • Fast track and QIDP designations granted by FDA
  • 10.5 years of potential market exclusivity pursuant to New Chemical Entity, QIDP designation and pediatric exclusivity
  • LOCK-IT-100trial of DefenCath demonstrated 71% reduction in the risk of occurrence of CRBSI in 795 hemodialysis subjects
  • Safety profile comparable to heparin catheter lock solution, which is the current standard of care designed to prevent clotting, but not infections
  • Executive management team brings significant relevant commercial and clinical experience from large pharma
  • Leadership team has launched >40 drugs in aggregate at prior companies

1 Becker's Hospital Review

2/3 Market research commissioned by CorMedix from third party firm

CORMEDIX 3

CorMedix Senior Management Team

Khoso Baluch

Chief Executive Officer

Matt David, MD

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Phoebe Mounts, PhD, JD

EVP and General Counsel

Paul Chew, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Jack Armstrong

EVP Technical Operations

Elizabeth Masson Hurlburt

EVP & Head of Clinical

Operations

CORMEDIX 4

Targeting a Substantial Commercial Market Opportunity

  • No pharmacologic agents approved in the U.S. for the prevention of CRBSI in central venous catheters
  • Total annual cost in U.S. for treating all CRBSI and their complications up to $2.7B
  • Multiple organizations are focused on reducing CRBSIs - CDC, NIH, CMS, IDSA, ASCO, ASPEN, among others***

Oncology Hemodialysis

TPN

  • 2025 estimate of ~80MM catheter lumen locks and growing**
  • Meets eligibility requirements for add-on payment (TDAPA*) outside of the ESRD bundle for at least the first two years
  • 2025 estimate of ~136 million catheter lumen locks**
  • Immunocompromised patients at elevated risk of CRBSIs
  • ~95% of patients treated for their cancer in out-patient settings, most with favorable ASP+ reimbursement
  • 2025 estimate of ~13 million catheter lumen locks**
  • Patients receiving TPN at home are at very high risk of infections

Estimated 2025 Market for Catheter-Lock Solutions**

(lumen locks, annually)

14

136

230

80

Hemodialysis

Oncology

TPN

Total

  • TDAPA: Transitional Drug Add - On Payment Adjustment
  • Source: Market research commissioned by CorMedix from third party firm

***Note: Centers for Disease Control and Surveillance (CDC), National Institutes for Health (NIH), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN)

CORMEDIX 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CorMedix Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 20:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
