Corner Growth Acquisition : Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 16, 2023

CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands 001-39814 98-1563902 (State or other jurisdiction of (Commission (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) File Number) Identification No.)

251 Lytton Avenue , Suite 200 Palo Alto , California 94301 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650) 543-8180

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on

which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A Ordinary Share, $0.0001 par value, and one-third of one redeemable warrant COOLU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A Ordinary Shares included as part of the units COOL The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants included as part of the units, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50 COOLW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting

On June 15, 2023, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp., (the "Company") convened and then determined to adjourn its extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"). At the Extraordinary General Meeting, there were present or represented by proxy a sufficient number of shares of the Company's ordinary shares to constitute a quorum. The Chairman of the meeting adjourned the Annual Meeting without opening the polls on the matters that were scheduled to be submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders other than the adjournment proposal. The Extraordinary General Meeting was adjourned in order to solicit additional proxies with respect to the proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 25, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement").

The Extraordinary General Meeting is adjourned until June 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time. At that time, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be reconvened to vote on the proposals described in the Proxy Statement.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will continue to be held virtually and in person at the offices of Duane Morris LLP located at 1540 Broadway, New York, New York 10036. If you plan on attending in person please email meetingcgac@duanemorris.com at least one day prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders that wish to listen to the Extraordinary General Meeting via teleconference, but will not be able to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting or vote, may use the following teleconference dial-in numbers:

Telephone access (listen-only):

Within the U.S. and Canada: 1 800-450-7155 (toll-free)

Outside of the U.S. and Canada: +1 857-999-9155 (standard rates apply)

Conference ID: 1037346#

Extraordinary General Meeting-meeting webpage (information, webcast, telephone access and replay):

https://www.cstproxy.com/cgac1/2023

The close of business on May 19, 2023 will continue to be the record date for the determination of shareholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders with respect to Extension Proposal. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in the Company is available in the Proxy Statement and will be contained in the Registration Statement for the Business Combination, when available, each of which will be available free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2, 251 Lytton Avenue, Suite 200, Palo Alto, California 94301.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Company's commitment to funding the Monthly Contributions, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the non-binding letter of intent that it has entered into with a differentiated food tech platform for an initial business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of any business combination. This Current Report on Form 8-K shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company urges investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read the Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, because these documents will contain important information about the Company and the proposals. Shareholders may obtain copies of the Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at 333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, Stamford, Connecticut 06902, COOL.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 16, 2023