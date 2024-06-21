Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on June 6, 2024, Corner Growth Acquisition Company (the "Company" or "Corner Growth") postponed the Extraordinary General Meeting, originally scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 12, 2024, to 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 26, 2024.

On June 18, 2024, the Company determined to further postpone the Extraordinary General Meeting until 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on July 11, 2024. Information regarding how to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote is available in the Company's proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 30, 2024 (the "Definitive Proxy Statement"). There is no change to the location, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders who have already cast their votes or who have previously submitted shares for redemption do not need to take any action (unless they wish to change or revoke their prior proxy or voting instructions or change their decision as to redemption) and their votes will be counted at the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders can demand redemption prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on June 24, 2024 (two business days before the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting).

