    TRON   KYG2426E1044

CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2

(TRON)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:26 2022-06-24 pm EDT
10.00 USD   -0.30%
10:55aCORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION 2 : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
06/22CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION 2 : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/16CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2 : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corner Growth Acquisition 2 : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

06/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-16 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2 [TRON]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
16 YORK STREET SUITE 2900
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-24
(Street)
TORONTO A6 M5J 0E6
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.
16 YORK STREET SUITE 2900

TORONTO, A6M5J 0E6
X

Signatures
Polar Asset Management 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) See Footnote (1)
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
