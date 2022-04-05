Cornerstone Building Brands Mourns Death of Art Steinhafel, President of U.S. Windows and Doors

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), sadly announced today that Art Steinhafel, President of U.S. Windows and Doors, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2022. He was 53 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce today the passing of our colleague Art Steinhafel,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO Rose Lee. “As President of U.S. Windows and Doors, Art’s accomplishments were many. More importantly though, were the many people and lives he touched, the careers he helped shape and the customers he was so committed to serving. He will be missed tremendously. On behalf of our executive management team and employees, we mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

