  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   US21925D1090

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cornerstone Building Brands Mourns Death of Art Steinhafel, President of U.S. Windows and Doors

04/05/2022 | 08:19am EDT
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), sadly announced today that Art Steinhafel, President of U.S. Windows and Doors, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2022. He was 53 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce today the passing of our colleague Art Steinhafel,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO Rose Lee. “As President of U.S. Windows and Doors, Art’s accomplishments were many. More importantly though, were the many people and lives he touched, the careers he helped shape and the customers he was so committed to serving. He will be missed tremendously. On behalf of our executive management team and employees, we mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 118 M - -
Net income 2022 191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 094 M 3 094 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 21 700
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,36 $
Average target price 24,83 $
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rose Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey S. Lee Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James S. Metcalf Executive Chairman
James F. Keppler Executive Vice President-Operations
Gary Lynn Forbes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.39.68%3 094
OWENS CORNING1.81%9 128
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S-21.54%7 098
STO SE & CO. KGAA-2.71%1 519
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-31.21%1 144
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.-19.99%923