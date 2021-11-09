Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   US21925D1090

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Strong Third-Quarter 2021 Results; Agrees to Acquire Union Corrugating Company

11/09/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Posted third quarter net sales growth of 18% over prior year
  • Generated earnings of $4.82 per diluted common share; $0.39 adjusted net income per diluted common share
  • Reported net debt leverage of 3.7x, 1.2x lower than prior year
  • Agrees to acquire Union Corrugating Company, expands metal roof offering to residential market

 

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021 that reflected net sales growth and strategic actions taken to advance long-term value creation.

Acquisition of Union Corrugating Company

The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Union Corrugating Company Holdings, Inc. (“UCC”), a leading provider of metal roofing, roofing components and accessories. Headquartered in Fayetteville, North Carolina, UCC has approximately 700 employees across the Central and Eastern U.S. regions.

"The addition of UCC advances our growth strategy by expanding our offerings to customers in the high-growth residential metal roofing market,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, the acquisition positions us to realize greater manufacturing economies of scale. I look forward to welcoming our colleagues from UCC to the Cornerstone Building Brands family.”

UCC generated approximately $250 million in net sales during the trailing twelve months ended August 2021. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to be funded with cash on hand and close in the fourth quarter. The Company expects UCC results to be reported through the Commercial business segment.

Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net sales for the third quarter were $1,444.4 million, an increase of 17.7 percent compared with net sales of $1,227.3 million in the same quarter last year, and an increase of 12.4 percent from the third quarter 2019. Pro forma net sales1 of $1,428.0 million were 20.2 percent higher than in the third quarter of 2020, with one fewer fiscal day. The net sales growth versus prior year was driven by price actions in response to rising commodity costs and other inflationary impacts. For the nine months ended October 2, 2021, net sales were $4,111.6 million, an increase of 20.0 percent over prior year. Pro forma net sales1 were $4,012.4 million, a 21.6 percent increase, driven by disciplined price actions of 13.6 percent, to offset inflationary impacts, and strong volume growth of 7.9 percent with three fewer fiscal days as compared to the same prior-year period.

Net income applicable to common shares was $612.2 million or $4.82 per diluted common share compared with $30.0 million or $0.24 per diluted common share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 was $49.6 million or $0.39 per diluted common share, a 32.1 percent decrease compared to the prior year. For the nine months ended October 2, 2021, net income applicable to common shares was $620.0 million as compared to a loss of $484.7 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 was $172.9 million or $1.37 per diluted common share compared to $32.2 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $181.6 million, which was 3.5 percent higher than the same pro forma period a year ago and 8.2 percent higher than the comparable 2019 period. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 growth was driven by strong residential demand and price actions offsetting inflationary impacts partially reduced by higher manufacturing and SG&A costs. For the nine months ended October 2, 2021, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 of $503.8 million was 12.6 percent of pro forma net sales1, which increased 30 basis points over the same pro forma period a year ago and 180 basis points from the comparable 2019 period.

Lee continued, “We delivered strong results in the third quarter, as demand remained favorable across our businesses, and our team continued to navigate through supply chain disruptions and labor challenges. Additionally, we remained steadfast on positioning the Company for long-term growth by investing in operational improvements and deploying portfolio actions to strengthen our core capabilities. We are committed to our capital allocation priorities focused on high-return investments and debt reduction.”

Segment Results Versus Prior Year

Due to the timing of the Company’s fiscal calendar, third-quarter 2021 had one fewer fiscal day than third-quarter 2020.

  • Windows segment net sales for the quarter were $596.5 million, an increase of 19.0 percent versus the same period last year. On a pro forma basis, net sales1 increased 11.6 percent. Disciplined price actions in response to rising commodity costs and other inflationary impacts drove the increase in pro forma net sales1 as compared to the same period last year. Labor shortages and supply chain disruptions constrained shipments. As such, volumes were slightly favorable by 1.3 percent over pro forma third quarter 2020. Operating income was $15.8 million for the quarter, a decrease of $21.5 million or 57.8 percent from the prior-year quarter. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 was $53.3 million or 8.6 percent of pro forma net sales1, a decrease of 31.7 percent, primarily due to manufacturing inefficiencies associated with market-driven labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. Positive price mix net of inflation of $8 million was partially offset by higher SG&A costs of $6 million.
  • Siding segment net sales for the quarter were $357.9 million, an increase of 11.2 percent versus third-quarter 2020. For the quarter, positive price/mix of $62 million more than offset lower volume due to raw material and labor constraints during the quarter. Operating income was $46.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.8 million or 1.8 percent from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $75.2 million or 21.0 percent of net sales, a decrease of 4.9 percent, primarily due to lower volume, increased manufacturing costs to serve customers, and return of near-term costs in SG&A offset by positive price mix net of inflation of 16.1 percent.
  • Commercial segment net sales for the quarter were $490.0 million, an increase of 21.3 percent versus the same period last year. On a pro forma basis, net sales1 increased 45.0 percent. Disciplined price actions of approximately 42.7 percent taken to mitigate rising steel costs drove the increase in pro forma net sales1 as compared to the same period last year. Operating income was $908.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $852.3 million from the prior year primarily due to the gain on the sales of the insulated metal panels (“IMP”) and roll-up sheet doors (“DBCI”) businesses, which were divested as part of the Company’s strategic portfolio optimization actions to accelerate long-term value creation. Excluding the gain on the sales, operating income increased 37.5 percent from the realization of price actions taken to offset rising steel and other manufacturing costs coupled with higher volume from positive end-market demand, which offset return of near-term costs and manufacturing inefficiencies as a result of supply constraints. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 was $86.3 million or 19.2 percent of pro forma net sales1, an increase of 91.9 percent over the same quarter last year, primarily due to positive price mix net of commodity and other inflation impacts of $49 million, partially offset by manufacturing inefficiencies caused by raw material constraints and higher SG&A costs together totaling $16 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s cash flow used in operations during the third quarter of approximately $171.9 million was driven by investments in net working capital to support the strong demand environment and increased inventory valuations from rising commodity costs and other inflationary aspects. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $27.5 million, with greater than 50 percent invested in innovative product offerings and process automation that are expected to generate profitable growth and structural cost improvements in the future.

The Company continues to strengthen the balance sheet and improve its leverage position. As previously disclosed, during the second quarter, the Company fully redeemed its $645 million, 8.00% Senior Notes due April 2026 using available cash from the balance sheet and net proceeds from its extended and upsized senior term loan facility. Additionally, the Company refinanced its credit facilities, meaningfully extending its debt maturities and reducing annual interest costs by more than $50 million a year.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repaid the $190 million outstanding balance of its asset-based lending facility. Unrestricted cash on hand was approximately $677 million and liquidity was approximately $1,356 million as of October 2, 2021. The net debt leverage ratio improved to 3.7x at the end of the third-quarter 2021 compared with 4.9x at the end of the third-quarter 2020.

Fourth-Quarter 2021 Guidance

  • The Company expects net sales to be between $1,425 million and $1,475 million
    • Strong single-family and repair and remodel end-market momentum
    • Positive non-residential end-markets
    • Material shortages and inflation impacts driving price actions
  • Gross Profit is anticipated to be between $310 million and $350 million
  • Expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $170 million and $185 million

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

  • Capital spending is projected to be between $90 million to $110 million
  • Cash interest expense is expected to be approximately $170 million
  • Cash tax rate is expected to be approximately 30%
  • Year end net debt leverage ratio expected to be between 3.2x-3.5x

(1)

Adjusted and pro forma financial metrics used in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP and pro forma adjusted results in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 10, to discuss its third-quarter financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

To register, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4490324

After registering, an email confirmation with dial-in details and a unique code for entry will be sent. To ensure you are connected for the entirety of the call, please register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Additional call participation options are as follows:

By Webcast:

Cornerstone Building Brands 3Q21 Earnings Call

 

Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

 

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

 

Access link:

Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page at

 

investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com or access directly at

 

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4490324

 

Registration is open throughout the live call.

Replay dial-in will be available through November 24, 2021

Dial-in number:

 

 

800-585-8367

Replay code:

 

 

4490324

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential,” “expect,” “should,” “will,” “forecast,” “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, assumptions and/ or beliefs concerning future events. As a result, these forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, forecasts, and estimates and, therefore, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to differ materially from that projected in such statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our market commentary and performance expectations, including our fourth quarter 2021 forecasted net sales, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA, and our fiscal year 2021 forecasted capital spending, cash interest expense, cash tax rate, net debt leverage ratio and other consolidated financial performance guidance, and statements concerning our acquisition of UCC, including anticipated benefits of the acquisition and expecting timing for closing the acquisition. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: industry cyclicality; seasonality of the business and adverse weather conditions; challenging economic conditions affecting the residential, non-residential and repair and remodeling construction industry and markets; commodity price volatility and/or limited availability of raw materials, including polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”) resin, glass, aluminum, and steel due to supply chain disruptions; our ability to identify and develop relationships with a sufficient number of qualified suppliers to mitigate risk in the event a significant supplier experiences a significant production or supply chain interruption; increasing difficulty in credit or financing availability of consumers or builders; increase in inflationary activity; ability to successfully achieve price increases to offset cost increases; ability to successfully implement operational efficiency initiatives, including automation; ability to successfully integrate our acquired businesses; ability to attract and retain employees, including through various initiatives and actions; volatility in the United States (“U.S.”) and international economies and in the credit markets; the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as actions that may be taken by the Company or governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or to treat its impact; including the Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on September 9, 2021; an impairment of our goodwill and/or intangible assets; our ability to successfully develop new products or improve existing products; our ability to retain and replace key personnel; enforcement and obsolescence of our intellectual property rights; costs related to compliance with, violations of or liabilities under environmental, health and safety laws; competitive activity and pricing pressure in our industry; our ability to make strategic acquisitions accretive to earnings and dispositions at favorable prices and terms; our ability to fund acquisitions using available liquidity; our ability to carry out our restructuring plans and to fully realize the expected cost savings; global climate change, including legal, regulatory or market responses thereto; breaches of our information system security measures; damage to our computer infrastructure and software systems; necessary maintenance or replacements to our enterprise resource planning technologies; potential personal injury, property damage or product liability claims or other types of litigation; compliance with certain laws related to our international business operations; increases in labor costs, potential labor disputes, union organizing activity and work stoppages at our facilities or the facilities of our suppliers; significant changes in factors and assumptions used to measure certain of our defined benefit plan obligations and the effect of actual investment returns on pension assets; ability to compete effectively against competitors with substitutable products; additional costs from new regulations which relate to the utilization or manufacturing of our products or services; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions and to use the proceeds from dispositions; volatility of the Company’s stock price; substantial governance and other rights held by the Investors; the effect on our common stock price caused by transactions engaged in by the Investors, our directors or executives; our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur substantially more indebtedness; limitations that our debt agreements place on our ability to engage in certain business and financial transactions; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; downgrades of our credit ratings; and the effect of increased interest rates on our ability to service our debt. See also the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, which identify other important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Where items are referred to in this presentation as “pro forma”, such item gives effect to the Company’s acquisitions of Prime Windows LLC, Cascade Windows Inc. and Kleary Masonry, Inc., and the IMP and DBCI divestitures as if these transactions had occurred at the beginning of the comparable period through the date of the respective transaction. Such adjustments are not consistent with the pro forma basis as defined under Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net sales

$

1,444,405

 

 

$

1,227,253

 

 

$

4,111,558

 

 

$

3,426,000

 

Cost of sales

1,134,909

 

 

929,751

 

 

3,230,605

 

 

2,642,880

 

Gross profit

309,496

 

 

297,502

 

 

880,953

 

 

783,120

 

 

21.4

%

 

24.2

%

 

21.4

%

 

22.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

161,134

 

 

137,250

 

 

477,820

 

 

436,575

 

Intangible asset amortization

45,667

 

 

45,446

 

 

138,678

 

 

135,547

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

971

 

 

2,918

 

 

7,461

 

 

32,164

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

22,250

 

 

7,909

 

 

25,502

 

 

13,550

 

Gain on divestitures

(831,252

)

 

 

 

(831,252

)

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

503,171

 

Income (loss) from operations

910,726

 

 

103,979

 

 

1,062,744

 

 

(337,887

)

Interest income

71

 

 

328

 

 

211

 

 

1,007

 

Interest expense

(43,731

)

 

(51,519

)

 

(147,688

)

 

(158,738

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,270

)

 

812

 

 

(1,067

)

 

(1,300

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(42,234

)

 

 

Other income (expense), net

337

 

 

(23

)

 

1,167

 

 

(25

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

866,133

 

 

53,577

 

 

873,133

 

 

(496,943

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

245,598

 

 

23,061

 

 

245,326

 

 

(12,285

)

 

28.4

%

 

43.0

%

 

28.1

%

 

2.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

620,535

 

 

30,516

 

 

627,807

 

 

(484,658

)

Net income allocated to participating securities

(8,380

)

 

(488

)

 

(7,837

)

 

 

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$

612,155

 

 

$

30,028

 

 

$

619,970

 

 

$

(484,658

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.85

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

4.93

 

 

$

(3.86

)

Diluted

$

4.82

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

4.90

 

 

$

(3.86

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

126,159

 

 

125,100

 

 

125,840

 

 

125,655

 

Diluted

127,079

 

 

125,289

 

 

126,602

 

 

125,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in sales

17.7

%

 

(4.5

)%

 

20.0

%

 

(6.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses percentage of net sales

11.2

%

 

11.2

%

 

11.6

%

 

12.7

%

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

677,187

 

 

 

$

674,255

 

 

Restricted cash

2,211

 

 

 

6,223

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

645,298

 

 

 

554,649

 

 

Inventories, net

614,573

 

 

 

431,937

 

 

Income taxes receivable

11,611

 

 

 

39,379

 

 

Investments in debt and equity securities, at market

2,567

 

 

 

2,333

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

119,234

 

 

 

77,751

 

 

Assets held for sale

3,909

 

 

 

4,644

 

 

Total current assets

2,076,590

 

 

 

1,791,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

583,371

 

 

 

631,821

 

 

Lease right-of-use assets

278,316

 

 

 

264,107

 

 

Goodwill

1,326,411

 

 

 

1,194,729

 

 

Intangible assets, net

1,438,039

 

 

 

1,584,604

 

 

Deferred income taxes

2,109

 

 

 

1,867

 

 

Other assets, net

26,259

 

 

 

10,191

 

 

Total assets

$

5,731,095

 

 

 

$

5,478,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

26,000

 

 

 

$

25,600

 

 

Accounts payable

307,153

 

 

 

211,441

 

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

96,794

 

 

 

81,548

 

 

Accrued interest

12,722

 

 

 

25,485

 

 

Accrued income taxes

8,216

 

 

 

5,060

 

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

72,983

 

 

 

70,125

 

 

Other accrued expenses

294,074

 

 

 

247,893

 

 

Total current liabilities

817,942

 

 

 

667,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

3,015,795

 

 

 

3,563,429

 

 

Deferred income taxes

248,544

 

 

 

269,792

 

 

Long-term lease liabilities

207,570

 

 

 

198,875

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

329,189

 

 

 

337,437

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

3,801,098

 

 

 

4,369,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

1,263

 

 

 

1,255

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,272,999

 

 

 

1,257,262

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(136,878

)

 

 

(764,685

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(24,905

)

 

 

(51,517

)

 

Treasury stock, at cost

(424

)

 

 

(510

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

1,112,055

 

 

 

441,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,731,095

 

 

 

$

5,478,490

 

 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

627,807

 

 

 

$

(484,658

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

216,956

 

 

 

212,413

 

 

Non-cash interest expense

19,857

 

 

 

6,948

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

16,946

 

 

 

12,568

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

42,234

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

503,171

 

 

Asset impairment

4,091

 

 

 

3,490

 

 

Gain on divestitures

(831,252

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale of assets, net

 

 

 

710

 

 

Provision for credit losses

2,289

 

 

 

3,762

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(23,441

)

 

 

(27,052

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(137,424

)

 

 

(84,309

)

 

Inventories

(241,068

)

 

 

30,980

 

 

Income taxes

27,768

 

 

 

16,886

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

(41,355

)

 

 

6,246

 

 

Accounts payable

100,402

 

 

 

22,669

 

 

Accrued expenses

31,554

 

 

 

12,920

 

 

Other, net

996

 

 

 

132

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(183,640

)

 

 

236,876

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(331,010

)

 

 

(41,841

)

 

Capital expenditures

(75,183

)

 

 

(62,535

)

 

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested

1,187,307

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,615

 

 

 

1,538

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

785,729

 

 

 

(102,838

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from ABL facility

190,000

 

 

 

345,000

 

 

Payments on ABL facility

(190,000

)

 

 

(415,000

)

 

Proceeds from cash flow revolver

 

 

 

115,000

 

 

Payments on cash flow revolver

 

 

 

(115,000

)

 

Proceeds from term loan

108,438

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on term loan

(19,405

)

 

 

(19,215

)

 

Proceeds from senior notes

 

 

 

500,000

 

 

Payments on senior notes

(670,800

)

 

 

 

 

Payments of financing costs

(13,187

)

 

 

(6,905

)

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

 

(6,428

)

 

Payments on derivative financing obligations

(6,131

)

 

 

 

 

Other

(1,300

)

 

 

(478

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(602,385

)

 

 

396,974

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(784

)

 

 

507

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,080

)

 

 

531,519

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

680,478

 

 

 

102,307

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

679,398

 

 

 

$

633,826

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized

$

149,025

 

 

 

$

138,325

 

 

Taxes paid, net

$

232,755

 

 

 

$

(1,881

)

 

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND

NET INCOME (LOSS) COMPARISON

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis

$

4.82

 

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

 

$

4.90

 

 

 

$

(3.86

)

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

0.18

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

Gain on divestitures

(6.54

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6.57

)

 

 

 

 

Non-cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions

0.01

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.00

 

 

Intangible asset amortization(4)

0.36

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

1.10

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19(3)

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

Other, net(5)

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1)

1.56

 

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

(1.45

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share(2)

$

0.39

 

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, GAAP basis

$

612,155

 

 

 

$

30,028

 

 

 

$

619,970

 

 

 

$

(484,658

)

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

971

 

 

 

2,918

 

 

 

7,461

 

 

 

32,321

 

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

22,250

 

 

 

7,909

 

 

 

25,502

 

 

 

13,550

 

 

Gain on divestitures

(831,252

)

 

 

 

 

 

(831,252

)

 

 

 

 

Non-cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions

1,270

 

 

 

(812

)

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

503,171

 

 

Intangible asset amortization(4)

45,667

 

 

 

45,446

 

 

 

138,678

 

 

 

135,547

 

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

 

453

 

 

COVID-19(3)

6

 

 

 

2,599

 

 

 

(393

)

 

 

10,634

 

 

Other, net(5)

853

 

 

 

(153

)

 

 

54,855

 

 

 

1,459

 

 

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1)

197,661

 

 

 

(15,092

)

 

 

157,061

 

 

 

(181,593

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares(2)

$

49,581

 

 

 

$

72,983

 

 

 

$

172,949

 

 

 

$

32,184

 

 

(1)

The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying the applicable federal and state statutory tax rate for the period to each applicable non-GAAP item.

(2)

The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are referred to in the text of our press releases and are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net Income (Loss) per diluted common share and Net Income (Loss) applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations.

(3)

Costs included within the COVID-19 line item for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2021 and October 3, 2020 include incremental labor costs due to quarantine related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs.

(4)

Effective July 3, 2021, we revised the definition of Adjusted Net Income to exclude intangible amortization expense.

(5)

Costs within the Other, net line item for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 primarily included $11.6 million of non-capitalizable debt issuance costs and $42.2 million of loss on extinguishment of debt.

Certain amounts in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, amounts shown as totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the individual amounts that comprise or precede them.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

Net sales

$

1,444,405

 

 

$

1,227,253

 

 

$

1,285,043

 

 

$

4,111,558

 

 

$

3,426,000

 

 

$

3,645,332

 

Impact of acquisitions and divestitures(1)

(16,393

)

 

(39,216

)

 

(46,151

)

 

(99,205

)

 

(125,421

)

 

(142,204

)

Pro forma net sales

$

1,428,012

 

 

$

1,188,037

 

 

$

1,238,892

 

 

$

4,012,353

 

 

$

3,300,579

 

 

$

3,503,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

309,496

 

 

$

297,502

 

 

$

309,803

 

 

$

880,953

 

 

$

783,120

 

 

$

800,383

 

 

21.4

%

 

24.2

%

 

24.1

%

 

21.4

%

 

22.9

%

 

22.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

910,726

 

 

$

103,979

 

 

$

95,560

 

 

$

1,062,744

 

 

$

(337,887

)

 

$

149,126

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

971

 

 

2,918

 

 

4,984

 

 

7,461

 

 

32,321

 

 

15,522

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

22,250

 

 

7,909

 

 

10,500

 

 

25,502

 

 

13,550

 

 

36,668

 

Gain on divestitures

(831,252

)

 

 

 

 

 

(831,252

)

 

 

 

 

Non-cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,249

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

503,171

 

 

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

140

 

 

159

 

 

 

 

453

 

 

576

 

COVID-19

6

 

 

2,599

 

 

 

 

(393

)

 

10,634

 

 

 

Other, net

851

 

 

(153

)

 

1,699

 

 

12,617

 

 

1,459

 

 

3,780

 

Adjusted operating income

103,552

 

 

117,392

 

 

112,902

 

 

276,679

 

 

223,701

 

 

221,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

337

 

 

(23

)

 

717

 

 

1,167

 

 

(25

)

 

665

 

Depreciation and amortization

71,055

 

 

71,933

 

 

64,009

 

 

216,956

 

 

212,413

 

 

191,485

 

Share-based compensation expense

8,353

 

 

4,025

 

 

3,134

 

 

16,946

 

 

12,568

 

 

10,613

 

Adjusted EBITDA

183,297

 

 

193,327

 

 

180,762

 

 

511,748

 

 

448,657

 

 

424,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of acquisitions and divestitures(1)

(1,710

)

 

(17,884

)

 

(12,861

)

 

(7,953

)

 

(41,091

)

 

(44,681

)

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

181,587

 

 

$

175,443

 

 

$

167,901

 

 

$

503,795

 

 

$

407,566

 

 

$

380,003

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales

12.7

%

 

15.8

%

 

14.1

%

 

12.4

%

 

13.1

%

 

11.7

%

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net sales

12.7

%

 

14.8

%

 

13.6

%

 

12.6

%

 

12.3

%

 

10.8

%

(1)

Reflects the acquisition impact of the net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of Environmental Stoneworks through February 20, 2019, Kleary Masonry, Inc. through March 1, 2020, Prime Windows LLC through April 29, 2021, and Cascade Windows Inc. through August 19, 2021; and reflects the impact of the divestitures of the IMP and DBCI businesses through the divestiture dates of August 9, 2021 and August 18, 2021, respectively.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Windows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net Sales

$

596,486

 

 

$

501,314

 

 

$

1,703,493

 

 

$

1,378,039

 

Impact of acquisitions(1)

23,577

 

 

54,439

 

 

132,142

 

 

147,950

 

Pro forma net sales

$

620,063

 

 

$

555,753

 

 

$

1,835,635

 

 

$

1,525,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

86,344

 

 

$

99,125

 

 

$

281,198

 

 

$

257,489

 

 

14.5

%

 

19.8

%

 

16.5

%

 

18.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

15,756

 

 

$

37,295

 

 

$

83,901

 

 

$

(252,794

)

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

258

 

 

1,539

 

 

1,213

 

 

7,189

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

831

 

 

 

 

2,145

 

 

16

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

320,990

 

COVID-19

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

 

5,923

 

Other, net

 

 

252

 

 

 

 

252

 

Adjusted operating income

16,845

 

 

40,117

 

 

87,259

 

 

81,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

38

 

 

(115

)

 

(36

)

 

(115

)

Depreciation and amortization

34,876

 

 

30,644

 

 

97,848

 

 

90,679

 

Adjusted EBITDA

51,759

 

 

70,646

 

 

185,071

 

 

172,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of acquisitions(1)

1,588

 

 

7,499

 

 

15,315

 

 

17,097

 

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,347

 

 

$

78,145

 

 

$

200,386

 

 

$

189,237

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales

8.7

%

 

14.1

%

 

10.9

%

 

12.5

%

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net Sales

8.6

%

 

14.1

%

 

10.9

%

 

12.4

%

(1)

Reflects the impact of the net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of Prime Windows LLC through April 29, 2021 and Cascade Windows Inc. through August 19, 2021.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Siding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net Sales

$

357,870

 

 

$

321,898

 

 

$

1,036,448

 

 

$

848,190

 

Impact of acquisition(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,358

 

Pro forma net sales

$

357,870

 

 

$

321,898

 

 

$

1,036,448

 

 

$

856,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

94,931

 

 

$

92,882

 

 

$

270,797

 

 

$

230,061

 

 

26.5

%

 

28.9

%

 

26.1

%

 

27.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), GAAP

$

46,108

 

 

$

45,313

 

 

$

127,019

 

 

$

(92,916

)

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

133

 

 

(714

)

 

287

 

 

2,901

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

(50

)

 

7,139

 

 

(2,894

)

 

8,115

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

176,774

 

Customer inventory buybacks

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

453

 

COVID-19

19

 

 

24

 

 

26

 

 

67

 

Other, net

(10

)

 

(1,351

)

 

30

 

 

(1,351

)

Adjusted operating income

46,200

 

 

50,551

 

 

124,468

 

 

94,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

(54

)

 

(4

)

 

(120

)

 

(10

)

Depreciation and amortization

29,084

 

 

28,547

 

 

87,441

 

 

85,068

 

Adjusted EBITDA

75,230

 

 

79,094

 

 

211,789

 

 

179,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of acquisition(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,869

 

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

75,230

 

 

$

79,094

 

 

$

211,789

 

 

$

180,970

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales

21.0

%

 

24.6

%

 

20.4

%

 

21.1

%

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net Sales

21.0

%

 

24.6

%

 

20.4

%

 

21.1

%

(1)

Reflects the impact of the net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of Kleary Masonry, Inc. through March 1, 2020.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net Sales

$

490,049

 

 

$

404,041

 

 

$

1,371,617

 

 

$

1,199,771

 

Impact of divestitures(1)

(39,970

)

 

(93,655

)

 

(231,347

)

 

(281,729

)

Pro forma net sales

$

450,079

 

 

$

310,386

 

 

$

1,140,270

 

 

$

918,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

128,221

 

 

$

105,495

 

 

$

328,958

 

 

$

295,570

 

 

26.2

%

 

26.1

%

 

24.0

%

 

24.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income, GAAP

$

908,458

 

 

$

56,137

 

 

$

1,003,373

 

 

$

109,642

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net

2,673

 

 

1,358

 

 

5,719

 

 

20,427

 

Strategic development and acquisition related costs

2,263

 

 

(8

)

 

3,095

 

 

(262

)

Gain on divestitures

(831,252

)

 

 

 

(831,252

)

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,407

 

COVID-19

 

 

1,063

 

 

(774

)

 

2,585

 

Other, net

95

 

 

(155

)

 

272

 

 

945

 

Adjusted operating income

82,237

 

 

58,395

 

 

180,433

 

 

138,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

301

 

 

200

 

 

1,026

 

 

437

 

Depreciation and amortization

7,012

 

 

11,743

 

 

29,015

 

 

33,664

 

Adjusted EBITDA

89,550

 

 

70,338

 

 

210,474

 

 

172,845

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of divestitures(1)

(3,298

)

 

(25,383

)

 

(23,268

)

 

(60,057

)

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

86,252

 

 

$

44,955

 

 

$

187,206

 

 

$

112,788

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales

18.3

%

 

17.4

%

 

15.3

%

 

14.4

%

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Pro Forma Net Sales

19.2

%

 

14.5

%

 

16.4

%

 

12.3

%

(1)

Reflects the net adjustments of IMP and DBCI through the divestiture dates of August 9, 2021 and August 18, 2021, respectively.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 3,
2020

Net cash provided (used) in operating activities

$

(171,919

)

 

 

$

169,914

 

 

 

$

(183,640

)

 

 

$

236,876

 

 

Less: Capital expenditures

(27,540

)

 

 

(14,926

)

 

 

(75,183

)

 

 

(62,535

)

 

Free cash flow

$

(199,459

)

 

 

$

154,988

 

 

 

$

(258,823

)

 

 

$

174,341

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
05:07pCornerstone Building Brands Reports Strong Third-Quarter 2021 Results; Agrees to Acquir..
BU
05:07pEarnings Flash (CNR) CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS Posts Q3 EPS $0.39
MT
10/20CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November..
BU
10/01CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Six Communities
BU
09/24CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Names New Senior Leaders in Operations, Supply Chain
BU
09/24Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Names New Senior Leaders in Operations, Supply Chain
CI
09/10CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : UBS Adjusts Cornerstone Building Brands PT to CA$183 From CA..
MT
09/07CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Reports Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08
BU
09/03CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Participate in the Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global In..
BU
08/20CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Completes Acquisition of Cascade Windows, Deepens Residentia..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 450 M - -
Net income 2021 65,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 901 M 1 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,08 $
Average target price 21,75 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rose Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey S. Lee Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James S. Metcalf Executive Chairman
James F. Keppler Executive Vice President-Operations
Alena Brenner Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.62.50%1 901
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S36.39%9 721
OWENS CORNING27.59%9 713
CSG HOLDING CO., LTD.5.00%3 067
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.250.75%1 936
STO SE & CO. KGAA59.58%1 538