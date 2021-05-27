Cornerstone Building Brands : May 2021 Investor Presentation
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "guidance," "plan," "potential," "expect," "should," "will," "forecast," "target" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs concerning future events. As a result, these forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, forecasts, and estimates and, therefore, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from that projected in such statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our market commentary and performance expectations, including our second quarter 2021 forecasted net sales, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA, and our fiscal year 2021 forecasted capital spending, cost savings initiatives, return of near-term expenses, net debt leverage, cash interest expense, cash tax rate and other consolidated financial performance guidance. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, industry cyclicality and seasonality and adverse weather conditions; challenging economic conditions affecting the nonresidential construction industry; downturns in the residential new construction and repair and remodeling end markets, or the economy or the availability of consumer credit; volatility in the United States ("U.S.") economy and abroad, generally, and in the credit markets; the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as actions that may be taken by the Company or governmental authorities to containCOVID-19 or to treat its impact; impairment of goodwill and/or intangible assets; our ability to successfully develop new products or improve existing products and market acceptance of such products; the effects of manufacturing or assembly realignments; seasonality of the business and other external factors beyond our control; commodity price volatility and/or limited availability of raw materials, including steel, PVC resin, glass and aluminum; our ability to identify and develop relationships with a sufficient number of qualified suppliers and to avoid a significant interruption in our supply chains; retention and replacement of key personnel; enforcement and obsolescence of our intellectual property rights; costs related to compliance with, violations of or liabilities under environmental, health and safety laws; changes in building codes and standards; competitive activity and pricing pressure in our industry; our ability to make strategic acquisitions accretive to earnings and achieve expected cost savings from historical acquisitions; our ability to carry out our restructuring plans and to fully realize the expected cost savings; global climate change, including legal, regulatory or market responses thereto; breaches of our information system security measures; damage to our computer infrastructure and software systems; necessary maintenance or replacements to our enterprise resource planning technologies; potential personal injury, property damage or product liability claims or other types of litigation; compliance with certain laws related to our international business operations; inability to attract and retain employees, increases in labor costs, potential labor disputes, union organizing activity and work stoppages at our facilities or the facilities of our suppliers; significant changes in factors and assumptions used to measure certain of our defined benefit plan obligations and the effect of actual investment returns on pension assets; the cost and difficulty associated with integrating and combining acquired businesses; volatility of the Company's stock price; substantial governance and other rights held by the Investors; the effect on our common stock price caused by transactions engaged in by the Investors, our directors or executives; our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur substantially more indebtedness; limitations that our debt agreements place on our ability to engage in certain business and financial transactions; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; downgrades of our credit ratings; and the effect of increased interest rates on our ability to service our debt. See also the "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021 and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, which identify other important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the Appendix to this presentation. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 is not included in this presentation due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.
Business Overview
Cornerstone Buildings Brands at a Glance
Largest North American Exterior Building Products Manufacturer
Market Leadership
Unparalleled Customer
Relationships
#1
Vinyl
#1
Metal
Leading
Windows
Accessories
Production
Distributors
Builders
Vinyl
Insulated
#1
#1
Siding
Metal Panels
Stone Veneer
Metal
Commercial
Big Box
#2 (industry's only
#1
Roofing and
General
Retailers
national turnkey
Wall
Contractors
installation provider)
Systems
Extensive Footprint
Cost Advantaged
Platform
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫ ⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫⚫
⚫
⚫⚫ ⚫
107 manufacturing,
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫⚫ ⚫⚫
⚫⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫ ⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
distribution, and
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫⚫ ⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
branch office facilities
⚫⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫
⚫⚫
⚫
⚫
$250 million of realized
⚫
⚫
~20,500 employees
cost improvements2
LTM 2021 Net Sales1: $4.8 billion | LTM 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1: $650 million | LTM 2021 Adj. EBITDA Margin1 13.6%
1
See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. LTM period ended 4/3/21.
2
Achieved cost savings from 2018 - 2020
Broad Product Portfolio Across Diversified End-Markets
Gable vents and accessories
Soffit
Balanced End-Market Exposure
Gutter protection systems
Siding
Shutters
End Market Exposure1,2
Gutters
Fascia
Window Mantles
Residential Repair
Residential
Windows
New
& Remodel
Construction
Mounting Blocks
35%
32%
Doors
Stone Veneer
Door Surround Systems
33%
Trim
Low-Rise
Corner Posts
Fence & Rail
Non-Residential
Residential
Metal Roofing
Metal Coil Coatings
Insulated Metal Panels
Metal Wall Systems
Metal Building Systems
Metal Doors
Stone Veneer
Metal Components
Industry Leadership
Non-Residential Low Rise
1
Market positions based on public information and management estimates.
2
LTM based on 4/3/21. Breakdown based on LTM net sales. Adjusted financial metrics used in the presentation are non-GAAP.
