Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

(CNR)
Cornerstone Building Brands : to Participate in the Upcoming Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on March 24 & 25, 2021

03/16/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference. James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N3NbjLJ_QGSZTU7dOVE1CQ

Additionally, the link to the video webcast, along with presentation materials and replay information will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise nonresidential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multi-channel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. At Cornerstone Building Brands, corporate stewardship is a responsibility that is deeply embedded in our over 75-year history. We are committed to our purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 008 M - -
Net income 2021 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 726 M 1 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 20 230
Free-Float 38,1%
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,25 $
Last Close Price 13,78 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James S. Metcalf Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Lee Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Albert K. Stolpe Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James F. Keppler Executive Vice President-Operations
Todd R. Moore Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.48.49%1 726
OWENS CORNING19.85%9 527
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S7.55%8 112
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.6.81%1 185
NICHIHA CORPORATION0.31%1 091
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.28.10%605
