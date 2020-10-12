Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.    CNR

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cornerstone Building Brands : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, will release its 2020 third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 10, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 11 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

To register, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2676784. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent providing dial-in details and an unique code for entry. Registration is open throughout the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the entirety, please register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Additional call participation options are as follows:

By Webcast:

Cornerstone Building Brands 3Q20 Earnings Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Access link:

Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page on the website on online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com or access directly at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2676784

 

Replay dial-in will be available through November 25,2020

Dial-in number:

855-859-2056

Replay code:

2676784

About Cornerstone Building Brands
Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multichannel distribution platform that includes approximately 19,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
04:28pCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results o..
BU
10/02CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : To Host Virtual Manufacturing Day Events Across Si..
BU
09/24CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (..
AQ
09/24CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS' : Leader Honored with Women in Manufacturing STEP A..
BU
09/22CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
09/22CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Names New Executive Vice President, Operations
BU
09/15CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Participate in the Upcoming Zelman & Associates..
BU
09/11CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/10CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Prices Offering of Senior Notes
BU
09/09CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 551 M - -
Net income 2020 -507 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 193 M 1 193 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 20 100
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,50 $
Last Close Price 9,54 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Metcalf Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Keppler Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey S. Lee Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Albert K. Stolpe Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary Lynn Forbes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.12.10%1 193
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS72.50%8 827
OWENS CORNING15.08%8 095
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.32.09%1 445
NICHIHA CORPORATION19.23%1 123
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.44.46%301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group