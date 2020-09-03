Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.    CNR

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cornerstone Building Brands : to Participate in the Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on September 14 & 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference. James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

To view the event, please use this link https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2631402/C8A8B52F92924D6C442F381E3060780C

Additionally, the link to the video webcast, along with presentation materials and replay information will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com .

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the Company serves residential and low-rise non-residential customers across new construction and repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a broad and diversified product portfolio with an expansive national footprint that includes approximately 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
02:43pCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Participate in the Upcoming RBC Capital Markets..
BU
08/28CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
08/13CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information
PU
08/12CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/11CORNERSTONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/11CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/11CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/11CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 552 M - -
Net income 2020 -465 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 031 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 20 100
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 8,24 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Metcalf Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Lee Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Albert K. Stolpe Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary Lynn Forbes Independent Director
Nathan K. Sleeper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.-3.17%1 031
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS48.54%7 646
OWENS CORNING7.02%7 528
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.45.46%1 681
NICHIHA CORPORATION-5.77%869
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.11.47%232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group