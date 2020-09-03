Cornerstone Building Brands : to Participate in the Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on September 14 & 15, 2020

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference. James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

To view the event, please use this link https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2631402/C8A8B52F92924D6C442F381E3060780C

Additionally, the link to the video webcast, along with presentation materials and replay information will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com .

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the Company serves residential and low-rise non-residential customers across new construction and repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a broad and diversified product portfolio with an expansive national footprint that includes approximately 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

