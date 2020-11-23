Cornerstone Capital Resources : Corporate Presentation - November 2020
Cautionary Statements
This presentation includes 'Forward-LookingStatements' as well as historical information. These statements include Cornerstone Capital Resources' continued advancement of its mineral exploration programs. When used in this
presentation, the words "potential," "anticipate," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify 'Forward Looking Statements.'
Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these 'Forward-Looking Statements' are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward looking statements.
Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in the pages of this presentation to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained in these pages. Nothing in this presentation constitutes either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.
The technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Yvan Crepeau, P.Geo, MBA, Cornerstone's VP Exploration and President of Cornerstone subsidiaries in Ecuador and Chile, who is a qualified person in accordance with Canada's National Instrument 43-101.
SW extension of the highly prospective exploration results obtained at Caña Brava
Both concessions are strategically located at the junction of a NE oriented belt of epithermal precious metal and related mineralized porphyry prospects and deposits and of a NW-SE oriented belt of intrusive rocks and associated epithermal and porphyry mineralization
Sunstone is project operator with an 87.5% interest, and is funding 100% of drilling on multiple targets JV signed with Sunstone Metals (formerly Avalon Minerals) (ASX: STM), in June 2017
Cornerstone has a 12.5% interest carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone's share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project (seenews release20-01dated January 7, 2020)
Farm in Agreement signed with Newcrest in December 2018:
$100,000 on signing, $1.1M committed during first 18 months
51% by paying $500,000 after 18 months and spending $9.1M ($1.1M + $8M over 4 years)
65% by paying $650,000 & completing PEA over 2 years
75% by spending $100 million or BFS (free carry, not repayable)
Post BFS, Cornerstone will have the option for 90 days to convert 5% (1/5th) of its 25% project equity into a 1% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty. Newcrest will have the right to buy down the royalty to 0.5% NSR at fair market value after delivery of the BFS
