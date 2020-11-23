Log in
CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC.

(CGP)
Cornerstone Capital Resources : Corporate Presentation - November 2020

11/23/2020
CAPITAL RESOURCES INC

November 23, 2020

TSXV-CGP | OTC-CTNXF | F-GWN

www.CornerstoneResources.com

Cautionary Statements

PAGE - 2

This presentation includes 'Forward-LookingStatements' as well as historical information. These statements include Cornerstone Capital Resources' continued advancement of its mineral exploration programs. When used in this

presentation, the words "potential," "anticipate," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify 'Forward Looking Statements.'

Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these 'Forward-Looking Statements' are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward looking statements.

Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in the pages of this presentation to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained in these pages. Nothing in this presentation constitutes either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

The technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Yvan Crepeau, P.Geo, MBA, Cornerstone's VP Exploration and President of Cornerstone subsidiaries in Ecuador and Chile, who is a qualified person in accordance with Canada's National Instrument 43-101.

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Ecuador Projects

  • Cascabel (21.4%)
  • ENAMI-CESASEA (option to earn 84%)
    • Espejo
    • Playa Rica
    • Rio Magdalena
  • Vetas Grandes (100%)
  • Cana Brava (option to earn 100%) - Farm in with Newcrest
  • Bella Maria (100%)
  • Bramaderos JV with Sunstone Metals (87.5% Sunstone/12.5% Cornerstone carried to production)

PAGE - 3

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Company Snapshot - Nov 16, 2020

PAGE - 4

Cornerstone Snapshot

SolGold Snapshot

Capitalization Summary

Share Price - C$

$5.80

Basic Shares Outstanding (MM)

32.4

FD ITM Shares Outstanding (MM)

37.1

Market Capitalization (US$MM)

$164

Capitalization Summary

Share Price - GBP

£0.3435

Basic Shares Outstanding (MM)

2,084.1

FD ITM Shares Outstanding (MM)

2,092.6

Market Capitalization (US$MM)

$947

Top Shareholders (% Basic)

Maxit Capital/D. Bob Sangha

19.4%

Greg Chamandy (Chairman)

10.8%

Rosseau Asset Management

10.5%

Sprott & Clients

~5.0%

SolGold

4.8%

Total Top Shareholders

50.5%

Top Shareholders (% Basic)

DGR/Tenstar/Mather

19.9%

BHP

13.6%

Newcrest

13.6%

Cornerstone

7.5%

BlackRock

5.2%

Total Top Shareholders

59.7%

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

ALPALA RESOURCE ESTIMATE

PAGE - 5

  • Alpala deposit updated Mineral Resource Estimate # 3 (MRE #3) reports 2,663 Mt @ 0.53% copper equivalent (CuEq) (containing 9.9 Mt (>21 Blbs.) Cu, 21.7 Moz Au, and 92.2 Moz Ag) in the Measured & Indicated categories, at a 0.21 CuEq cut-off grade, comprising:
    • 1,192 Mt at 0.72% CuEq in the Measured category (containing 5.7 Mt Cu, 15 Moz Au, and 52.4 Moz Ag); and
    • 1,470 Mt at 0.37 CuEq in the Indicated category (containing 4.2 Mt Cu, 6.6 Moz Au, and 39.8 Moz Ag)

(1)Mrs. Cecelia Artica, SME Registered Member, Principal Geology Consultant of Mining Plus, is responsible for the MRE and is an "in- dependent qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

(2)The MRE is reported using a cut-off grade of 0.21% copper equivalent calculated using [copper grade (%)] + [gold grade (g/t) x 0

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Alpala Resource Estimate (cont.)

PAGE - 6

  • High grade core of 442Mt at 1.40% CuEq in the Measured and Indicated categories, supporting early cash flows and accelerated payback of initial capital, comprising:
    • 359Mt at 1.47% CuEq in the Measured category (containing 3.2Mt Cu and 10.9Moz Au); and
    • 84Mt at 1.06% CuEq in the Indicated category (containing 0.6Mt Cu and 1.4Moz Au)
    • See news release dated April 7, 2020for details

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Cascabel MRE

PAGE - 7

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Background

PAGE - 8

  • Cornerstone is the founding partner of Cascabel, the only available Tier 1 copper-goldasset in the world not owned by a global, multi-national mining company
  • Cornerstone owns a 15% carried interest in Cascabel and 7.5% of project operator SolGold (LSE/TSX: SOLG) or effectively 21.4% of Cascabel
  • SolGold owns, subject to the satisfaction of

certain conditions, 85% of Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA") which holds 100% of the Cascabel concession

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Background (cont'd)

  • BHP and Newcrest each own 13.6% of our joint venture partner and project operator SolGold (11.6% of the project each)
  • Franco-Nevadahas provided US$100M for feasibility study funding to SolGold in return for a 1% NSR royalty on SolGold's share of the project

PAGE - 9

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Cascabel Next Steps

Activities for 2020

PAGE - 10

  • subject to COVID-19, JV partner & project operator SolGold will focus on metallurgy and process design, tailing disposal options and further geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling.

Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS")

underway, expected to be completed Q1 2021, with definitive Feasibility Study end of 2021

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Reasons to Buy CGP

  • We trade at a discount to:
    • Cascabel JV partner SolGold's share price
    • the ~C$8.60 per share CGP's top 3 shareholders paid
    • BHP's cost base in SolGold implies ~C$11 per CGP share
    • Newcrest's last purchase in SolGold implies ~C$13 per CGP share.
  • BHP and Newcrest each own 13.6% of our joint venture partner and project operator SolGold (11.6% of the project each)
  • Franco-Nevadahas provided US$100M for feasibility study funding to SolGold in return for a 1% NSR royalty on SolGold's share of the project

PAGE - 11

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

OTHER PROJECTS

Strategic Exploration Alliance With Enami

PAGE - 13

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Strategic Exploration Alliance With Enami

PAGE - 14

ESPEJO PROJECT

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Strategic Exploration Alliance With Enami

PAGE - 15

RIO MAGDALENA PROJECT

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bella Maria (Au-Cu)

  • Exceptionally high gold content in stream sediment and free gold panned samples over the entire property
    • Soil geochemistry surveys have outlined a large (3 km x 2 km) coincident gold - copper +/- molybdenum in-soil anomaly associated to porphyry-style mineralization in the central portion of property
  • Seven (7) mineralized prospects identified

PAGE - 16

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bella Maria (Au-Cu)

PAGE - 17

  • Results to date indicate excellent potential to host significant porphyry and structurally controlled breccias and veins) gold and copper mineralization
  • property never has been drilled

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Caña Brava (Au-Ag-Cu)

PAGE - 18

Property hosts IS and HS epithermal gold-silver zones defined by extensive hydrothermal breccia

and silica ribs developedon top of porphyry gold-copper style mineralization

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Caña Brava (Au-Ag-Cu)

  • Drill ready, targets identified

PAGE - 19

  • Right to own 100% ($80,000 a year option payment until we decide to exercise option by paying $350,000) Farm in Agreement signed with Newcrest in April 2019:
    • $100,000 on signing, $2M committed during 18 months from receipt of drilling permits
    • 51% by spending $10M ($2M + $8M over 4 years)
    • 65% by paying $650,000 & completing PEA over 2 years
    • 75% by spending $100 million or BFS (free carry, not repayable)
    • Post BFS we may convert 10% (2/5ths) to 2% NSR & retain 15% participating subject to dilution

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Caña Brava - Tioloma

PAGE - 20

  • 4,950 ha concession granted on April 4,
    2017
  • Under-exploredarea
  • SW extension of the highly prospective exploration results obtained at Caña Brava
  • Both concessions are strategically located at the junction of a NE oriented belt of epithermal precious metal and related mineralized porphyry prospects and deposits and of a NW-SE oriented belt of intrusive rocks and associated epithermal and porphyry mineralization

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bramaderos (Au-Cu)

PAGE - 21

  • 4,948 ha concession granted on January 4, 2017
  • Underlain by a cluster of Au-Cu porphyries
  • Gold (+ low grade copper) is present at surface as dissemination in porphyry and hydrothermal breccia bodies/pipes and in quartz veins.
  • Extensive, 5 km by 1-2km, gold and copper (+/- molybdenum) in-soilanomaly located in the central part of the property has been partially tested by trenching and historical diamond drilling
    • Several anomalies still untested

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bramaderos (Au-Cu)

  • Drilling ongoing at Espiritu gold target
  • Sunstone is project operator with an 87.5% interest, and is funding 100% of drilling on multiple targets JV signed with Sunstone Metals (formerly Avalon Minerals) (ASX: STM), in June 2017
  • Cornerstone has a 12.5% interest carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone's share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project (see news release 20-01dated January 7, 2020)

PAGE - 22

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bramaderos (Au-Cu)

Multiple porphyry gold-copper

and epithermal gold-silver

targets

PAGE - 23

West Zone: Epithermal style mineralization

  • Historical and recent trenching indicates strong results
  • including 30m at 3.6g/t gold
  • Indications of a possible porphyry at depth
  • No previous drilling

Brama: Porphyry style mineralization

  • Historical diamond drilling has delivered 248m at 0.56g/t Au and 0.14% Cu from surface, including 30m at 0.8g/t Au and 0.2% Cu at bottom of hole
  • Recent surface trenching has delivered strong gold and copper mineralization

Limon: Porphyry style mineralization

  • A 2km x 1km geological-geochemical-geophysical anomaly defined
  • Trench LM-01 intersected 97.6m grading 0.71 g/t gold and 0.23% copper
  • No previous drilling

Porotillo, Ghangue and Agua Salada: Porphyry and epithermal style mineralization

  • Presence of strong magnetic bodies
  • Edge of Porotillo target partially drill-tested
  • Other targets never drill tested
  • Surface exploration ongoing

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bramaderos (Au-Cu)

PAGE - 24

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bramaderos (Au-Cu)

PAGE - 25

Bramaderos Main & Porotillo targets; 3-D

Modelling of Magnetics

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Bramaderos (Au-Cu)

PAGE - 26

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Vetas Grandes (Au-Ag)

PAGE - 27

  • Epithermal Low to Intermediate Sulphidation gold-silver prospect
  • Several large, 3-7m veins and quartz vein/vein breccia/stockwork forming swarm striking east-northeast over 1.4 km
  • Excellent correlation between mapped veins, rock assay results, soil geochemistry
  • Bonanza style mineralization: 3.4m grading 53.4 g/t Au and 641.0 g/t Ag
  • Potential: +1Moz Au and significant Ag
    • drill ready prospect

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Chile - Miocene Project

  • Farm in Agreement signed with Newcrest in December 2018:
    • $100,000 on signing, $1.1M committed during first 18 months
    • 51% by paying $500,000 after 18 months and spending $9.1M ($1.1M + $8M over 4 years)
    • 65% by paying $650,000 & completing PEA over 2 years
    • 75% by spending $100 million or BFS (free carry, not repayable)
    • Post BFS, Cornerstone will have the option for 90 days to convert 5% (1/5th) of its 25% project equity into a 1% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty. Newcrest will have the right to buy down the royalty to 0.5% NSR at fair market value after delivery of the BFS

PAGE - 28

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

Chile - Miocene Project

Miocene property geology map

showing prospective areas

PAGE - 29

TSXV-CGP OTC-CTNXF F-GWN www.cornerstoneresources.com

CAPITAL RESOURCES INC

Thank You

TSXV-CGP

www.cornerstoneresources.com

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 15:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
