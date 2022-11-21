Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cornerstone FS plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSFS   GB00BNG7CD28

CORNERSTONE FS PLC

(CSFS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:31 2022-11-21 am EST
7.225 GBX   +3.21%
09:26aCornerstone FS aiming for cash break-even "within the next twelve months"
AQ
09:25aCornerstone FS aiming for cash break-even 'within the next twelve months'
EQ
11/17TRADING UPDATES: Water Intelligence eyes revenue at top end of outlook
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cornerstone FS aiming for cash break-even 'within the next twelve months'

11/21/2022 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Cornerstone FS PLC
Cornerstone FS aiming for cash break-even 'within the next twelve months'

21.11.2022 / 15:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

21.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cornerstone FS PLC
United States
ISIN: GB00BNG7CD28
EQS News ID: 1492849

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492849  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CORNERSTONE FS PLC
09:26aCornerstone FS aiming for cash break-even "within the next twelve months"
AQ
09:25aCornerstone FS aiming for cash break-even 'within the next twelve months'
EQ
11/17TRADING UPDATES: Water Intelligence eyes revenue at top end of outlook
AN
10/11Cornerstone FS plc Announces Board Appointments
CI
09/29Cornerstone FS Draws Down Convertible Loan With Singapore-Based Financial Services Grou..
MT
09/28Cornerstone FS plc announced that it has received £0.35 million in funding
CI
09/27Cornerstone FS plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/02Cornerstone FS To Purchase Foreign Exchange Consultancy Pangea FX
MT
09/02Cornerstone FS plc agreed to acquire Pangea Fx Limited for £0.2 million.
CI
09/01Cornerstone Fs plc Announces Resignation of Phil Barry as Non-Executive Director, Effec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,30 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
Net income 2021 -4,10 M -4,89 M -4,89 M
Net cash 2021 0,35 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,36 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart CORNERSTONE FS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone FS plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,07
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
James Hickman Chief Executive Officer
Judy Amanda Happe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Maitland Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
William Timothy Milton Newton Chief Technology & Information Officer, Director
Simon Charles Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNERSTONE FS PLC-75.86%4
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.58%214 965
SAP SE-15.80%121 605
SERVICENOW INC.-38.47%80 521
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.83%32 044
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-23.80%18 308