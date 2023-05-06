Advanced search
2023-05-04
0.6500 NGN    0.00%
05:11aCornerstone Insurance : Cornerstone insurance plc-notice of board change
PU
05/02Cornerstone Insurance, Vitafoam, Fidelity Bank Top Stocks to Watch This Week
AQ
04/28Cornerstone Insurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGE

05/06/2023 | 05:11am EDT
Lagos, 5th May 2023

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC - BOARD CHANGE

Cornerstone Insurance PLC (the Company) hereby announces the appointment of Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and ratification by members at general meeting.

Mrs. Onyejekwe is a legal practitioner, with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. She is a strong business development professional with a training focused in Organizational Leadership from Harvard Business School.

Mrs. Onyejekwe has over 35 years of work experience in the Nigerian Financial services sectors. She is currently an Executive Director with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System PLC (NIBSS PLC).

We trust that she would make significant contribution to the Company in her role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Following the above change, the Board of Cornerstone Insurance PLC is now comprised of the following Directors:

SN

Name

Designation

1

Mr. Segun Adebanji

Chairman

2

Mr. Ganiyu Musa

Managing Director/CEO

3

Mr. Steve Iwenjora

Non- Executive Director

5

Ms. Elizabeth Amadiume

Independent Non- Executive Director

6

Dr. Ogechi Adeola

Independent Non- Executive Director

7

Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe

Non- Executive Director

8

Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha

Executive Director

9

Mr. Stephen Alangbo

Executive Director

Thank You

For: Cornerstone Insurance PLC

Segun Adebanji - Chairman

Steven Iwenjora - NED

Ekwunife Okoli | Elizabeth Ngozi Amadiume | Dr. Ogechi Adeola - INEDs

Ganiyu Musa - GMD/CEO | Chidiebere Nwokeocha - E.D. Business Development

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Insurance plc published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 09:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
