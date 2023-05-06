CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGE

Lagos, 5th May 2023
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC - BOARD CHANGE
Cornerstone Insurance PLC (the Company) hereby announces the appointment of Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and ratification by members at general meeting.
Mrs. Onyejekwe is a legal practitioner, with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. She is a strong business development professional with a training focused in Organizational Leadership from Harvard Business School.
Mrs. Onyejekwe has over 35 years of work experience in the Nigerian Financial services sectors. She is currently an Executive Director with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System PLC (NIBSS PLC).
We trust that she would make significant contribution to the Company in her role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Following the above change, the Board of Cornerstone Insurance PLC is now comprised of the following Directors:
|
SN
|
Name
|
|
Designation
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mr. Segun Adebanji
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Mr. Ganiyu Musa
|
Managing Director/CEO
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Mr. Steve Iwenjora
|
Non- Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Ms. Elizabeth Amadiume
|
Independent Non- Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Dr. Ogechi Adeola
|
Independent Non- Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe
|
Non- Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Mr. Stephen Alangbo
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
Thank You
For: Cornerstone Insurance PLC
Segun Adebanji - Chairman
Steven Iwenjora - NED
Ekwunife Okoli | Elizabeth Ngozi Amadiume | Dr. Ogechi Adeola - INEDs
Ganiyu Musa - GMD/CEO | Chidiebere Nwokeocha - E.D. Business Development
Disclaimer
Cornerstone Insurance plc published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 09:10:00 UTC.