CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC-NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGE

Lagos, 5th May 2023

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC - BOARD CHANGE

Cornerstone Insurance PLC (the Company) hereby announces the appointment of Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and ratification by members at general meeting.

Mrs. Onyejekwe is a legal practitioner, with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. She is a strong business development professional with a training focused in Organizational Leadership from Harvard Business School.

Mrs. Onyejekwe has over 35 years of work experience in the Nigerian Financial services sectors. She is currently an Executive Director with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System PLC (NIBSS PLC).

We trust that she would make significant contribution to the Company in her role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Following the above change, the Board of Cornerstone Insurance PLC is now comprised of the following Directors:

SN Name Designation 1 Mr. Segun Adebanji Chairman 2 Mr. Ganiyu Musa Managing Director/CEO 3 Mr. Steve Iwenjora Non- Executive Director 5 Ms. Elizabeth Amadiume Independent Non- Executive Director 6 Dr. Ogechi Adeola Independent Non- Executive Director 7 Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe Non- Executive Director 8 Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha Executive Director 9 Mr. Stephen Alangbo Executive Director

Thank You

For: Cornerstone Insurance PLC

Segun Adebanji - Chairman

Steven Iwenjora - NED

Ekwunife Okoli | Elizabeth Ngozi Amadiume | Dr. Ogechi Adeola - INEDs

Ganiyu Musa - GMD/CEO | Chidiebere Nwokeocha - E.D. Business Development