    CORNERST   NGCORNERST03

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

(CORNERST)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-21
0.7200 NGN   -1.37%
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : Directors dealings
PU
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
Cornerstone Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

08/23/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Lagos, 23 August 2022

eTRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC -

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Olaniyi Awosope Toluwalope

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/Status

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

eTranzact International PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

4.

Details of the Transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Equities

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

NGETRANZ0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share Sales

Date of Transaction: 10/08/22

c)

Date, Price and Volume

Price per Share: 2.28

Volume: 500,000

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

500,000

-

Average Price

2.28

e)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Thank you.

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Insurance plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 17:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 720 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2021 3 511 M 8,35 M 8,35 M
Net cash 2021 14 402 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,36x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 12 988 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,52x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 20,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ganiyu Musa CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Kehinde Olorundare Chief Financial Officer
Olusegun Segun Adebanji Chairman
Dan-Olufemi Olayinka Chief Technology Officer
Oluwafunmilayo Joy Amanwa Group Head-Technical & Central Claims
