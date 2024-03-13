Cornerstone Insurance Plc is an insurance group organized around four areas of activity: - non-life insurance (72.5% of gross written premiums): oil and gas insurance (35% of gross written premiums), engineering insurance (24.9%), fire insurance (16.2%), automobile insurance (13.2%), accident insurance (6.1%) and marine insurance (4.6%); - life insurance (25.7%); - Islamic insurance (1.9%). The total gross written premiums are performed in Nigeria.