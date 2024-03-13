COMPANY: CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2024

EARNINGS FORECAST

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW

Q2 2024

Group

Company

N'000

N'000

Gross Premium

21,938,028

16,497,827

Net Earned Premium

9,869,421

7,609,266

Net Claims Incurred

4,410,642

3,710,967

Investment Income

10,148,724

6,221,489

Net Operating Income

15,607,502

10,119,787

Net Commission Incurred

1,118,489

999,547

Operating Expenses

4,112,412

3,082,469

Profit/Loss Before Tax

10,376,602

6,037,772

Forecast Taxation

2,075,320

1,207,554

Profit/Loss After Tax

8,301,281

4,830,217

Cash From Operating Activities

Net Cash Generated From Operating

2,911,121

1,719,846

Activities

CashFlow From Investing Activities

6,283,346

3,759,824

CashFlow From Financing Activities

(55,080)

(39,595)

Net Increase In Cash & Cash

9,139,387

5,440,076

Equivalents

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of

14,006,388

5,344,422

the Period

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the

23,145,775

10,784,497

Period

Uchenna Onodu

Mr. Stephen Alangbo

Financial Controller

Managing Director/Chief Executive

FRC/2023/PRO/ICAN/001/597226

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000016217

