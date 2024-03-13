End-of-day quote
Nigerian S.E.
07:00:00 2024-03-12 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2.1
NGN
+0.48%
+14.75%
+50.00%
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : EARNINGFORCAST
March 13, 2024 at 12:42 pm EDT
COMPANY: CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC
SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2024
EARNINGS FORECAST
PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW
Q2 2024
Group
Company
N'000
N'000
Gross Premium
21,938,028
16,497,827
Net Earned Premium
9,869,421
7,609,266
Net Claims Incurred
4,410,642
3,710,967
Investment Income
10,148,724
6,221,489
Net Operating Income
15,607,502
10,119,787
Net Commission Incurred
1,118,489
999,547
Operating Expenses
4,112,412
3,082,469
Profit/Loss Before Tax
10,376,602
6,037,772
Forecast Taxation
2,075,320
1,207,554
Profit/Loss After Tax
8,301,281
4,830,217
Cash From Operating Activities
Net Cash Generated From Operating
2,911,121
1,719,846
Activities
CashFlow From Investing Activities
6,283,346
3,759,824
CashFlow From Financing Activities
(55,080)
(39,595)
Net Increase In Cash & Cash
9,139,387
5,440,076
Equivalents
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of
14,006,388
5,344,422
the Period
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the
23,145,775
10,784,497
Period
Uchenna Onodu
Mr. Stephen Alangbo
Financial Controller
Managing Director/Chief Executive
FRC/2023/PRO/ICAN/001/597226
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000016217
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Cornerstone Insurance plc published this content on
13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 March 2024 16:41:07 UTC.
Cornerstone Insurance Plc is an insurance group organized around four areas of activity:
- non-life insurance (72.5% of gross written premiums): oil and gas insurance (35% of gross written premiums), engineering insurance (24.9%), fire insurance (16.2%), automobile insurance (13.2%), accident insurance (6.1%) and marine insurance (4.6%);
- life insurance (25.7%);
- Islamic insurance (1.9%).
The total gross written premiums are performed in Nigeria.
More about the company
