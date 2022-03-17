Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cornerstone Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORNERST   NGCORNERST03

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

(CORNERST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE : NCCG 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER 4ED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

03/17/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where

you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

JULY 26, 1991

iii.

RC Number

163170

iv.

License Number

RIC-008

v.

Company Physical Address

21, WATER CORPORATION DRIVE,

OFF LIGALI AYORINDE STREET,

VICTORIA

ISLAND, LAGOS.

vi.

Company Website Address

www.cornerstone.com.ng

vii.

Financial Year End

DECEMBER 31

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

NO

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

PAC SOLICITORS

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

KPMG PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

LIGHTHOUSE REGISTRARS

xii.

Investor Relations Contact

MR. ADEWALE FOSTER-

Person(E-mail and Phone No.)

AILERU afoster-

aileru@cornerstone.com.ng

08033537696

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES

LIMITED

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES

LIMITED

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

Members

(Chairman, MD, INED,

Appointed/

NED, ED)

Elected

1.

MR. SEGUN ADEBANJI

CHAIRMAN

MALE

23/04/2017

NA

2.

MR GANIYU MUSA

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MALE

26/04/2012

NA

3.

MR STEVE IWENJORA

NED

MALE

17/12/2015

NA

4.

MR. EKWUNIFE OKOLI

INED

MALE

22/07/2016

NA

5.

MS. ELIZABETH

INED

FEMALE

21/10/2016

NA

AMADIUME

6.

MR. ANTHONY EGBUNA

NED

MALE

21/10/2016

NA

7.

DR. OGECHI ADEOLA

INED

FEMALE

23/02/2021

NA

8.

MR TOKUNBO BELLO

ED

MALE

01/08/2008

NA

9.

MR CHIDIEBERE

ED

MALE

24/10/2018

NA

NWOKEOCHA

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/N

Names of Board

No. of

No. of

Membership of

Designation

Number of

Number of

Members

Board

Board

Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings Held in

Meetings

Held in

Attended

the Reporting

Attended

the

in the

Year

in the

Reporting

Reporting

Reporting

Year-

Year

Year

2021

1.

MR. SEGUN ADEBANJI

Five (5)

Five (5)

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

2.

MR GANIYU MUSA

Five (5)

Five (5)

Finance,

Member

Five (5)

Five (5)

Investments and

General Purposes

Committee

3.

MR STEVE IWENJORA

Five (5)

Five (5)

a.

Finance,

Chairman

Five (5)

Five (5)

Investments

& General

Purposes

Committee

b.

Audit &

Member

Four (4)

Four (4)

Compliance

4.

MR. EKWUNIFE OKOLI

Five (5)

Five (5)

a.

Finance,

Member

Five (5)

Five (5)

Investments

& General

Purposes

Committee

b. Enterprise

Member

Four (4)

Five (5)

Risk

Management

&

Governance

Committee

5.

MS. ELIZABETH

Five (5)

Five (5)

a. Enterprise

Chairperson

Four (4)

Four (4)

AMADIUME

Risk

Management

&

Governance

Committee

b. Audit &

Member

Four (4)

Four (4)

Compliance

Committee

c. Statutory

Member

Four (4)

Four (4)

Audit

Committee

6.

MR ANTHONY EGBUNA

Five (5)

Four (4)

a.

Audit &

Chairman

Four (4)

Four (4)

Compliance

Committee

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

b. Enterprise

Member

Four (4)

Four (4)

Risk

management

&

Governance

Committee

c. Finance,

Member

Five (5)

Five (5)

Investments

& General

Purposes

Committee

d . Statutory

Member

Four (4)

Four (4)

Audit

Committee

7.

DR. OGECHI ADEOLA

Five (5)

Four (4)

a . Enterprise

Member

Four (4)

Two (2)

Risk

* D r . Og e c h i Ad e o l a wa s

management

&

a p p o i n t e d t o t h e B o a rd o n

Governance

t h e 2 3 r d o f Fe b ru a ry 2 0 2 1 .

Committee

* D r . Og e c h i Ad e o l a wa s

Three (3)

a p p o i n t e d t o t h e B o a rd

b . Finance,

Member

Five (5)

C o m m i t t e e s o n t h e 2 4

t h

o f

Investments

M a y 2 0 2 1 .

& General

Purposes

Committee

8.

MR TOKUNBO BELLO

Five (5)

Four (4)

Finance,

Member

Five (5)

Five (5)

Investments and

General Purposes

Committee

9.

MR CHIDIEBERE

Five (5)

Five (5)

Finance,

Member

Five (5)

Five (5)

NWOKEOCHA

Investments and

General Purposes

Committee

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Mr. Dan-Olufemi Olayinka

Chief Technology Officer

Male

2.

Mr. Charles Nwachukwu

Head, Financial Institutions & SME

Male

3.

Mr. Oludotun Olowonyo

Head, Internal Audit and Control

Female

4.

Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Amanwa

Head, Central Claims & Special Risk

Female

Underwriting

5.

Mr. Kehinde Olorundare

Chief Financial Officer

Male

6.

Mrs. Omodayo Oduntan

Head, Corporate Services

Female

7.

Mr. Oludare Olude

Head, Special Risk

Male

8.

Mr. Adewale Foster-Aileru

Head, Strategy, ERM & Investors

Male

Relations

9.

Mr. Jonathan Lawuyi

Head, Product Development & Channel

Male

Innovation

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

10.

Mr. Paschal Nwachukwu

Head, Finance and Performance

Male

Management

11.

Ms. Cordelia Ekeocha

Head, Marketing & Corporate

Female

Communication

12.

Mr. Emeka Ogumka

Head, Treasury

Male

13.

Mr. Ganiu Shefiu

Head, Actuarial Services

Male

14.

Mrs. Edith Omeonu

Head, Legal Services & Compliance

Female

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Insurance plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
