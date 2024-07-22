Lagos, 22nd July 2024
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
We hereby give Notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Cornerstone Insurance PLC ("the
Company") will hold on Thursday, 1st August 2024 at Cornerstone Complex, 21, Water Corporation Drive, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos (via teleconference) at 10:00am to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 30th June 2024.
Accordingly, in line with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, and which has been incorporated into Sections 5 and 6 of the Company's Securities Trading Policy, the Company commenced a Closed Period from Monday, 15th July 2024.
During this Closed Period, all Directors, Persons discharging managerial responsibility, Adviser(s) of the Company, or their connected persons shall not trade in the Company's shares/products until 24 hours after the 2024 second quarter UFS is released to the public.
Segun Adebanji - Chairman
Steve Iwenjora - NED
Elizabeth Ngozi Amadiume | Prof. Ogechi Adeola - INEDs
Stephen Alangbo - MD/CEO | Chidiebere Nwokeocha - E.D. Business Development
Peter Ekwueme - E.D Technical Operations
Disclaimer
Cornerstone Insurance plc published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 15:47:16 UTC.