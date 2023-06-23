PRESS RELEASE

23rd June 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

RETIREMENT OF MR. GANIYU MUSA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR - CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

The Board of Directors (the Board) of Cornerstone Insurance PLC ("the Company") hereby announce the retirement of Mr. Ganiyu Musa as Group Managing Director and CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, effective July 1st 2023.

His retirement follows the expiration of his tenure as MD/CEO, pursuant to the guidelines of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), having assumed office in 2012.

Approval for his replacement is currently being sought from NAICOM and will be communicated once obtained.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Segun Adebanji - Chairman

Steve Iwenjora - NED

Ekwunife Okoli | Elizabeth Ngozi Amadiume | Dr. Ogechi Adeola - INEDs

Ganiyu Musa - GMD/CEO | Chidiebere Nwokeocha - E.D. Business Development