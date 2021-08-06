Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSOD   US21925Y1038

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.

(CSOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. - CSOD

08/06/2021 | 06:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CSOD) to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cornerstone will receive $57.50 in cash for each share of Cornerstone they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-csod/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
08/06CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
PR
08/06(CSOD) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cornerstone OnDemand; Are ..
PR
08/06CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Needham Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand to Hold Rating Fr..
MT
08/06CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Agrees To Sell To Clearlake Capital Group For $5.2 Billio..
AQ
08/06CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
08/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. ha..
PR
08/05CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND MERGER INVESTIG : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
08/05CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Agrees to $5.2 Billion Buyout by Silverlake; Stock Jumps ..
MT
08/05CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Clearlake Capital to take Cornerstone OnDemand private fo..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 861 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -84,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 782 M 3 782 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,92 $
Average target price 64,75 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Seth Saunders Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chirag Shah Chief Financial Officer
Adam L. Miller Co-Chairman
Richard M. Haddrill Co-Chairman
Mark Goldin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.28.66%3 305
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.12.60%243 426
CLOUDFLARE, INC.59.84%37 729
DYNATRACE, INC.50.15%18 470
SINCH AB34.03%15 108
ANAPLAN, INC.-19.76%8 344