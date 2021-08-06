Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Clearlake

08/06/2021 | 02:40am EDT
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Cornerstone (NASDAQ: CSOD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Clearlake.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cornerstone-ondemand-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Cornerstone's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Cornerstone shareholders will receive only $57.50 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Cornerstone by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Cornerstone accepts a superior bid. Cornerstone insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Cornerstone's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Cornerstone.

If you own Cornerstone common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cornerstone-ondemand-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-cornerstone-ondemand-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-clearlake-301350035.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
