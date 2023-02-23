Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLM   US21924B3024

CORNERSTONE STRATEGIC VALUE FUND, INC.

(CLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:34:13 2023-02-23 pm EST
8.075 USD   +0.81%
01:17pCornerstone Strategic Value Fund : Annual Report (December 31, 2022)
PU
02/13Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions
AQ
02/13Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on April 28, 2023, May 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund : Annual Report (December 31, 2022)

02/23/2023 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Directors and Corporate Officers

Ralph W. Bradshaw

Chairman of the Board of

Daniel W. Bradshaw

Directors and President

Director and Assistant

Joshua G. Bradshaw

Secretary

Director and Assistant

Robert E. Dean

Secretary

Director

Marcia E. Malzahn

Director

Frank J. Maresca

Director

Matthew W. Morris

Director

Scott B. Rogers

Director

Andrew A. Strauss

Director

Rachel L. McNabb

Chief Compliance Officer

Hoyt M. Peters

Secretary and Assistant

Brian J. Lutes

Treasurer

Treasurer

Investment Manager

Stock Transfer Agent and

Registrar

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC

American Stock Transfer &

1075 Hendersonville Road

Trust Co., LLC

Suite 250

6201 15th Avenue

Asheville, NC 28803

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Administrator

Independent Registered

Public Accounting Firm

Ultimus Fund Solutions, LLC

Cohen & Company, Ltd.

225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450

1350 Euclid Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45246

Suite 800

Cleveland, OH 44115

Custodian

Legal Counsel

U.S. Bank, N.A.

Blank Rome LLP

425 Walnut Street

1271 Avenue of the Americas

Cincinnati, OH 45202

New York, NY 10020

Executive Offices

225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450

Cincinnati, OH 45246

For stockholder inquiries, please call toll-free (866) 668-6558

Please visit us on the web at

www.cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com

CORNERSTONE STRATEGIC

VALUE FUND, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2022

CONTENTS

Letter to Stockholders

1

Performance Information

4

Portfolio Summary

5

Schedule of Investments

6

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

11

Statement of Operations

12

Statements of Changes in Net Assets

13

Financial Highlights

14

Notes to Financial Statements

15

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

20

2022 Tax Information

21

Additional Information Regarding the Fund's Directors and Corporate Officers

22

Fund Investment Objectives, Policies and Risks

25

Description of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

35

Proxy Voting and Portfolio Holdings Information

37

Summary of General Information

37

Stockholder Information

37

LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS

January 31, 2023

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

Following is the annual report for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of the year, the Fund's net assets were $1,400.3 million and the Net Asset Value per share ("NAV") was $6.48. The share price closed at $7.37. After reflecting the reinvestment of monthly distributions totaling $2.16 per share, the Fund achieved a total investment return at market value of (32.21)% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Economic and Market Summary

The U.S. economy and stock market struggled in the first three-quarters of 2022 but performed comparatively well in the fourth quarter. Over the year, the Federal Reserve ("the Fed") raised interest rates considerably, capping off the year with a 0.5% rise in December. That increase followed four 0.75% rate rises earlier in the year and pushed the rate range to a 15-year high of 4.25% - 4.50%. Fed officials indicated that interest rates would likely continue to rise through 2023, albeit more slowly than in 2022. Employers added 4.5 million jobs in 2022, the second-bestyear of job creation after 2021, when the labor market added 6.7 million jobs rebounding from Covid-19 shutdowns. Significant gains were more concentrated toward the first half of 2022, yet there was job growth every month. Hiring slowed from the first part of last year and could ease further in 2023 if the Fed continues to increase interest rates to reduce inflation and slow the economy. The U.S. economy grew at a solid 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter, down slightly from 3.2% in the third quarter but still more substantial than the year's first half. Inflation continued to be a challenge throughout the year, with historic highs reached in the middle of the year.

Portfolio

Most of the Fund's portfolio comprises domestic large-cap stocks, which generally performed poorly through the first three quarters of the year. The only quarter that saw positive returns for the S&P 500 index was the fourth quarter, but technology stocks continued to languish through the end of the year. Our investing approach considers overall sector weighting and individual positions within each sector to balance the best potential for positive performance while taking advantage of occasional inefficiencies when prudent. This approach adds objectivity through sector discipline and reduces volatility while providing a conservative path to consistent long-term returns. In 2022, the strength of Exxon, United Healthcare, and Merck boosted overall returns. In contrast, lagging results from Alphabet, Tesla, and Amazon weighed on portfolio performance. The Fund benefitted from positive NAV performance and some discount narrowing in the closed-endfund industry during the first half of the year, but discounts began to widen again toward the end of the year. Closed-endfunds have an elastic effect on the Fund's performance, sometimes benefitting performance and sometimes lagging depending on the broader market.

Managed Distribution Policy

The Fund has maintained its policy of regular distributions to stockholders, which continues to be popular with investors. These distributions are not tied to the Fund's investment income and capital gains and do not represent yield or investment return on the Fund's portfolio. The policy of maintaining regular monthly distributions is designed to enhance stockholder value by increasing liquidity for individual investors and

1

LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS (CONTINUED)

providing greater flexibility to manage their investment in the Fund. As always, stockholders can take their distributions in cash or reinvest them in shares of the Fund pursuant to the Fund's reinvestment plan. Pursuant to the Fund's distribution policy, the monthly distribution amount for the year 2023 was reset to $0.1228 per share. The Board of Directors again approved a distribution percentage of 21% of net assets for the calendar year 2023. Under this policy, the annual percentage rate was applied to the Fund's NAV at the end of October 2022 in order to determine the monthly distribution amount for 2023. The Board of Directors believes that the Fund's distribution policy maintains a stable, high rate of distribution for stockholders. As always, the monthly distributions are reviewed and approved by the Board throughout the year and are subject to change at their discretion. In addition, be sure to note the Fund's reinvestment plan which may provide additional benefit to participating stockholders, as explained further below. Please read the disclosure notes in the Fund's report for details on the Fund's distribution policy and reinvestment plan. As in previous years, stockholders receive a final determination of the total distribution attributable to income, capital gains, or return-of-capital after the end of each year. The allocation among these categories may vary greatly from year to year. In any given year, there is no guarantee that the Fund's investment returns will exceed the amount of the distributions. To the extent that the amount of distributions taken in cash exceeds the total net investment returns of the Fund, the assets of the Fund will decline. If the total net investment returns exceed the amount of cash distributions, the assets of the Fund will increase. In both cases, the Fund's individual stockholders have complete flexibility to take their distributions in cash or to reinvest in Fund shares through the Fund's reinvestment plan, and they can change this election as they desire.

Distribution Reinvestment Considerations

The Fund's distribution reinvestment plan may at times provide significant benefits to plan participants; therefore, stockholders should evaluate the advantages of reinvesting their distribution payments through the plan. Under the plan, the method for determining the number of newly issued shares received when distributions are reinvested is determined by dividing the amount of the distribution either by the Fund's last reported NAV or by a price equal to the average closing price of the Fund over the five trading days preceding the payment date of the distribution, whichever is lower. When the Fund trades at a premium to its NAV, as it has in recent history, stockholders may find that reinvestments through the plan provide potential advantages worth considering.

Outlook

There are reasons for optimism looking into the new year. The U.S. financial system is demonstrably better than during prior economic downturns. In particular, healthy balance sheets maintained by companies and households are helping to buffer the consequences of economic recession. Unemployment remains near historic lows, although Fed officials expect the unemployment rate to rise in 2023. American consumers are flush with more than $1 trillion of stimulus-derived savings and their lowest household debt relative to GDP in two decades. While inflation for goods and services will eventually moderate, wages are unlikely to fall in tandem, leaving the consumer with more buying power. Updated employment data and a wave of tech and finance-industry layoffs suggest the labor market, while still vibrant, is cooling. The World Bank sharply reduced its forecast of world economic growth in 2023 to 1.7%, which would be the third-weakestpace

in nearly three decades, behind the global recessions of 2009 and 2020. The bank said the lower forecast

2

LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS (CONCLUDED)

reflected a synchronous tightening of monetary policy and continuing disruption caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Although the looming prospect of a global recession is on the minds of many investors, we believe the Fund is well-positioned to respond to opportunities in the stock market.

The Fund's Board of Directors, its officers, and its investment adviser appreciate your ongoing support. We are all aware that investors have placed their trust in us. We know you have a choice, and we all remain committed to continuing to provide our service to you.

Joshua G. Bradshaw

Daniel W. Bradshaw

Portfolio Manager

Portfolio Manager

3

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 18:16:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CORNERSTONE STRATEGIC VALUE FUND, INC.
01:17pCornerstone Strategic Value Fund : Annual Report (December 31, 2022)
PU
02/13Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions
AQ
02/13Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on April ..
CI
2022Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions and Reset Distribution Amou..
AQ
2022Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on Januar..
CI
2022Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2022Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions for 2022 and Distribution P..
AQ
2022Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on Octobe..
CI
2022Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Completion Of Rights Offering
AQ
2022Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces the Resumption of its Rights Offering ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,1 M - -
Net income 2021 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,44x
Yield 2021 13,5%
Capitalization 965 M 965 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 71,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 84,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CORNERSTONE STRATEGIC VALUE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE STRATEGIC VALUE FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ralph W. Bradshaw Chairman & President
Brian James Lutes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Rachel L. McNabb Chief Compliance Officer
Glenn W. Wilcox Director
Scott B. Rogers Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNERSTONE STRATEGIC VALUE FUND, INC.8.68%965
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.09%10 314
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.29%5 461
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.28%3 897
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.77%3 864
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.85%3 853