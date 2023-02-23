Cornerstone Total Return Fund : Annual Report (December 31, 2022)

LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS

January 31, 2023

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

Following is the annual report for Cornerstone Total Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of the year, the Fund's net assets were $638.9 million and the Net Asset Value per share ("NAV") was $6.24. The share price closed at $7.10. After reflecting the reinvestment of monthly distributions totaling $2.08 per share, the Fund achieved a total investment return at market value of (32.11)% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Economic and Market Summary

One of the highlights of 2022 was strong growth in the labor market. Employers added 4.5 million jobs during the year, the second-best year of job creation after 2021, when the labor market added 6.7 million jobs rebounding from Covid-19shutdowns. Significant gains were more concentrated toward the first half of 2022, yet there was job growth every month. Hiring slowed from the first part of last year and could ease further in 2023 if the Federal Reserve (the "Fed") continues to increase interest rates to reduce inflation and slow the economy. Inflation continued to be a challenge throughout the year, with historic highs reached in the middle of the year. In 2022, the Fed raised interest rates considerably, capping off the year with a 0.5% rise in December. That increase followed four 0.75% rate rises earlier in the year and pushed the rate range to a 15-yearhigh of 4.25% - 4.50%. Fed officials indicated that interest rates would likely continue to rise through 2023, albeit more slowly than in 2022. The stock market struggled in the first three quarters of 2022 but performed comparatively well in the fourth quarter. The U.S. economy grew at a solid 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter, down slightly from 3.2% in the third quarter but still more substantial than the year's first half.

Portfolio

Most of the Fund's portfolio comprises domestic large-cap stocks, which generally performed poorly through the first three quarters of the year. The only quarter that saw positive returns for the S&P 500 index was the fourth quarter, but technology stocks continued to languish through the end of the year. Our investing approach considers overall sector weighting and individual positions within each sector to balance the best potential for positive performance while taking advantage of occasional inefficiencies when prudent. This approach adds objectivity through sector discipline and reduces volatility while providing a conservative path to consistent long-term returns. In 2022, the strength of Coca-Cola, United Healthcare, and Bristol Myers Squibb boosted overall returns. In contrast, lagging results from Amazon, Nvidia, and Alphabet weighed on portfolio performance. The Fund benefitted from positive NAV performance and some discount narrowing in the closed-endfund industry during the first half of the year, but discounts began to widen again toward the end of the year. Closed-end funds have an elastic effect on the Fund's performance, sometimes benefitting performance and sometimes lagging depending on the broader market.

Managed Distribution Policy

The Fund has maintained its policy of regular distributions to stockholders, which continues to be popular with investors. These distributions are not tied to the Fund's investment income and capital gains and do not represent yield or investment return on the Fund's portfolio. The policy of maintaining regular monthly distributions is designed to enhance stockholder value by increasing liquidity for individual investors and providing greater flexibility to manage their investment in the Fund. As always, stockholders can take their distributions in cash or reinvest them in shares of the Fund pursuant to the Fund's reinvestment plan.