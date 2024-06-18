CORNING, N.Y. | Corning Incorporated | June 18, 2024

Corning's cutting-edge Ascent® Fixed Bed Bioreactor System will be integrated into the institute's renowned training and curriculum programs.

CORNING, N.Y. - Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced a collaboration with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), one of the world's premier centers for biopharmaceutical-manufacturing research and training. Under the agreement, NIBRT will host one of Corning's cutting-edge Ascent® Fixed Bed Bioreactor (FBR) Systems at its Advanced Therapies building in Dublin, Ireland.

Corning's Ascent FBR System is an automated bioproduction platform that facilitates the efficient growth and harvesting of large quantities of viable cells, an ongoing challenge for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. It produces high yields of adherent cells, which are used in many areas of modern medicine, including cell therapy, gene therapy, cell-based immuno-oncology, and tissue engineering. The Ascent system has the potential to help shorten the path to clinical applications of cell and gene therapies.

NIBRT will integrate the Ascent system into its customized courses and trainings and provide demonstrations for NIBRT visitors. The collaboration further opens the door for Corning to the life sciences market in Europe, and to the fast-growing Irish market. Ireland is now the third largest exporter of pharmaceuticals in the world.

"Our new relationship with NIBRT will help build awareness of our Ascent technology in the European bioproduction ecosystem and give us privileged access to NIBRT researchers and facilities," says Laurent Picard, Global Business Development Director of Corning Life Sciences. "With NIBRT, our Ascent platform can play an even more vital role in transforming cell therapy to impact patients' lives."

Through the collaboration, current and interested Corning customers will have access to hands-on training for the Ascent system and demonstrations of its full scale-up potential. Customers will also be able to test other Corning Life Sciences technologies that can support their workflows, from research through production. The collaboration will allow for direct feedback from Corning's customers, helping Corning to stay at the vanguard of industry trends and continue driving future innovation.

"It is always our priority at NIBRT to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge equipment and innovation," says Kate Cotter, Director of Training Delivery, NIBRT. "By integrating the Corning Ascent FBR System into our training and curriculum to complement our equipment portfolio, we're ensuring that our customers have access to the most cutting-edge technology to advance their research and production processes. The wider partnership with Corning enables progress and innovation in the field of advanced therapies."

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.