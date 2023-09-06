CORNING, N.Y. | Corning Incorporated | September 06, 2023

Corning MiniXtend® Plenum MicroCable for enterprise networks to be highlighted in joint exhibit with Dura-Line at 2023 BICSI Fall Conference

Corning Incorporated today introduced the Corning MiniXtend®Plenum MicroCable, the latest addition to the Corning MiniXtend® cabling portfolio. The new microcable will allow enterprise network operators, in settings such as office buildings, hospitals, airports, and college campuses, to install or upgrade their fiber networks more efficiently with minimal disruption.

Enterprise operators face a growing need to augment their networks to accommodate smart-building technologies and the Internet of Things, particularly as 5G and Wi-Fi 7 become more widely adopted. A major challenge operators face is making these upgrades without costly disruptions to their operations. Typically, operators must navigate limited physical space in crowded conduits while mitigating safety risks from excess dirt and debris, something that is especially challenging in healthcare settings.

With the Corning MiniXtend®Plenum MicroCable, operators can make critical moves, adds, and changes with minimal operational disruption. The compact microcable can be easily air-jetted through a series of pre-installed ducts in a matter of minutes, with minimal downtime or debris, for a flexible, scalable, and smarter network. Available in 12- and 24-fiber versions, the Corning MiniXtend®Plenum MicroCable represents Corning's industry-leading expertise in compact cables for future-ready enterprise networks.

Corning will showcase the innovation at the 2023 BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 10-14, along with Dura-Line, which will exhibit the 6-mm inner diameter MicroDuct and FuturePath MicroDuct bundle configurations. Representatives from Corning and Dura-Line will show how Corning's compact cable can be seamlessly deployed in point-to-point applications with the Dura-Line MicroDuct products. Representatives of Corning and Dura-Line will also discuss the solutions in a webinar at 11 a.m. EDT on September 7.

"Smart-building technologies call for a transformation of the enterprise network, and fiber is the key," said Gayla Arrindell, Corning In-Building Network Market Development Director. "Now, with the Corning MiniXtend® Plenum MicroCable, enterprises can accomplish critical network upgrades without disrupting their operations. Combined with Dura-Line's FuturePath and MicroDuct, these solutions will allow building operators to more easily integrate smart-building technologies and push their operations into the future."

"We're delighted that Corning has introduced an extraordinary new cable that streamlines network upgrades and works beautifully with Dura-Line's cutting-edge FuturePath and MicroDuct," said Olaf Storaasli, Dura-Line Business Development Manager. "By deploying both cable and pathway, customers in settings ranging from healthcare to college campuses can leverage the combined expertise of two industry leaders. With these innovative solutions, Corning and Dura-Line are redefining the connectivity landscape for the enterprise market."

Learn more about Corning's and Dura-Line's future-ready solutions at booth 2135 and 2240; respectively, at the 2023 BISCI Fall Conference and Exhibition.

WHEN: Sept. 11-14, 2023

WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 South Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109

WHO: Gayla Arrindell, Corning Optical Communications In-Building Network Market Development Director and Olaf Storaasli, Dura-Line Business Development Manager

