  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Corning Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    GLW   US2193501051

CORNING INCORPORATED

(GLW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-07-01 pm EDT
31.90 USD   +1.24%
04:13pCORNING INCORPORATED : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/29Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
06/29Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 29, 2022
CI
Corning Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BLAIR DONALD W
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CORNING INC /NY [GLW] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ONE RIVERFRONT PLAZA
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CORNING NY 14831
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
BLAIR DONALD W
ONE RIVERFRONT PLAZA

CORNING, NY14831 		X

Signatures
Linda E. Jolly, Power of Attorney 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents restricted stock units granted under the Non-Employee Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Corning Incorporated Common Stock.
(2) Conversion of restricted stock units to the Company's common stock and distribution of such stock under the Non-Employee Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan is deferred until a specific date as elected by the participant or termination of service as a Corning director.
(3) Represents annual equity retainer in the form of restricted stock units. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Corning Incorporated Common Stock.
(4) Conversion of restricted stock units to the Company's common stock and distribution of such stock is deferred until a specific date as elected by the participant or termination of service as a Corning director.
(5) Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Corning Incorporated Common Stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Corning Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06/07Corning Enters Into New $1.5 Billion Credit Agreement
MT
06/07CORNING INC /NY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material De..
AQ
06/07Corning Incorporated Enters into New $1,500,000,000 Credit Agreement
CI
06/075e Advanced Materials Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Supply of Boron Specialty ..
MT
06/065E Advanced Materials Signs Nonbinding Letter of Intent With Corning to Supply Boron Sp..
MT
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Corning Incorporated Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Co..
CI
06/02Owens Corning Acquires Florida Decking Maker WearDeck
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 395 M - -
Net income 2022 2 004 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 26 614 M 26 614 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 61 200
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart CORNING INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Corning Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNING INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,51 $
Average target price 43,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendell P. Weeks Vice President & GM-Optical Fiber Business
Eric S. Musser President & Chief Operating Officer
Edward A. Schlesinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Morse Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Anne Mullins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNING INCORPORATED-13.03%26 614
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-18.78%27 168
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-22.37%9 772
E INK HOLDINGS INC.24.83%7 224
AUO CORPORATION-28.82%5 246
INNOLUX CORPORATION-38.27%4 294