Corning Incorporated : To Showcase Innovations that Advance the Industry at the 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition

CORNING, N.Y. | Corning Incorporated | March 06, 2023

Featured technologies help simplify and accelerate installation of optical networks as bandwidth demands surge



Corning, N.Y. - Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will introduce new optical network innovations that lower total costs and accelerate installation by up to 70% as bandwidth demands continue to grow. The innovations, which Corning will highlight at the 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC), March 7-9 in San Diego, California, include a new data center cabling solution, a high-density cable for data center and carrier networks, and an ultra-low-loss optical fiber designed for high-capacity subsea systems and long-haul networks.



Corning Chairman and CEO Wendell P. Weeks will speak at the conference's plenary session on March 7. Weeks will highlight the industry's history of overcoming challenges with breakthrough innovations, and reflect on the opportunities and challenges ahead.



Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Communications, explains, "More than ever, the world depends on data - and that's driving transformation in every segment of the network. Carriers are working to connect the unconnected, and data centers are looking to process an ever-growing flow of information. Corning is vital to making these things happen."



In Booth 3629 at the conference, Corning's experts will showcase new and enhanced technologies, including:

Corning® MiniXtend® cable with Flow Ribbon Technology : Corning's first flexible-ribbon cable, designed for data centers and carrier networks to maximize duct space and accelerate installations - with fiber counts of up to 864. The cable contains Corning's SMF-28® Contour Optical Fiber, which is arranged into a flowing ribbon that provides flexibility and backward-splicing compatibility. Its reduced outer diameter allows for more efficient use of materials in manufacturing and higher fiber counts per duct, all resulting in a reduced carbon footprint. Corning experts will also preview RocketRibbon® cable with Flow Ribbon Technology, a new flexible-ribbon cable for higher fiber counts (up to 6912) available later this year.





Corning's first flexible-ribbon cable, designed for data centers and carrier networks to maximize duct space and accelerate installations - with fiber counts of up to 864. The cable contains Corning's SMF-28® Contour Optical Fiber, which is arranged into a flowing ribbon that provides flexibility and backward-splicing compatibility. Its reduced outer diameter allows for more efficient use of materials in manufacturing and higher fiber counts per duct, all resulting in a reduced carbon footprint. Corning experts will also preview RocketRibbon® cable with Flow Ribbon Technology, a new flexible-ribbon cable for higher fiber counts (up to 6912) available later this year. Vascade® EX2500 Optical Fiber : the latest innovation in Corning's ultra-low-loss fiber portfolio, delivering a simple system design and seamless connectivity. With a very large effective area and the lowest loss of all of Corning's subsea fibers, it supports high-capacity subsea and long-haul networks. Vascade EX2500 Optical Fiber is also available in 200-micron outer diameter, a first-of-its-kind innovation for very large effective area fibers, supporting the use of high-density, high-capacity cables that meet growing bandwidth demand.





the latest innovation in Corning's ultra-low-loss fiber portfolio, delivering a simple system design and seamless connectivity. With a very large effective area and the lowest loss of all of Corning's subsea fibers, it supports high-capacity subsea and long-haul networks. Vascade EX2500 Optical Fiber is also available in 200-micron outer diameter, a first-of-its-kind innovation for very large effective area fibers, supporting the use of high-density, high-capacity cables that meet growing bandwidth demand. EDGE™ Distribution System : a connectivity solution for data centers, which face increasing demand for information processing in the cloud. The system shortens installation time for server cabling by up to 70%, reduces reliance on skilled labor, and provides a carbon-footprint reduction of up to 55% by minimizing materials and packaging. The EDGE Distribution System is pre-engineered, simplifying the deployment of cabling to data center server racks while lowering total installed cost by up to 20%.





a connectivity solution for data centers, which face increasing demand for information processing in the cloud. The system shortens installation time for server cabling by up to 70%, reduces reliance on skilled labor, and provides a carbon-footprint reduction of up to 55% by minimizing materials and packaging. The EDGE Distribution System is pre-engineered, simplifying the deployment of cabling to data center server racks while lowering total installed cost by up to 20%. EDGE™ Rapid Connect technology: a line of solutions that help hyperscale operators interconnect multiple data centers up to 70% faster than existing solutions by eliminating field splicing and multiple cable pulls. It also provides up to a 25% carbon-footprint reduction. More than five million fibers have been terminated with EDGE Rapid Connect technology since its introduction in 2021. The newest solutions include pre-terminated trunks rated for both indoor and outdoor use - creating enhanced deployment flexibility - and a "consolidator cabinet" that allows operators to add density while efficiently using limited floor space.





"Corning has developed denser, more flexible solutions that provide a reduced carbon footprint and lower total costs. These solutions reflect our deep relationships with customers, our decades of experience in network design, and, most of all, our commitment to innovation - one of our core values at Corning," says Bell.



Elsewhere on the exhibit floor, Corning and Infinera will demonstrate an industry-leading data transmission using Infinera's 400G pluggable optics-based solutions and Corning TXF® optical fiber. Experts from Corning and Infinera will hold demonstrations in Infinera's booth (4126).



In addition, Corning scientist Dr. Ming-Jun Li will receive the 2023 John Tyndall award for his contributions to advances in optical fiber technology. The award, presented by conference organizer Optica and the IEEE Photonics Society, is one of the top honors in the fiber optics community. Dr. Li has contributed to numerous innovations that have advanced the way the world works, learns, and lives - including bend-insensitive fiber for fiber-to-the-home, low-loss fiber for high-data-rate and long-haul transmission, and high-bandwidth multimode fiber for data centers.



Visit Booth 3629 to see Corning's future-defining optical solutions. For more information, visit our media resources center.



WHEN: March7-9



WHERE: 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition, San Diego Convention Center.



About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.